Oil Surges Past $75 As OPEC+ Discuses 2 Million Bpd Output Boost

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 75.29 +1.82 +2.48%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 75.96 +1.34 +1.80%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.675 +0.025 +0.68%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.155 +0.027 +1.25%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.259 +0.017 +0.75%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.12 +0.38 +0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.12 +0.38 +0.52%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.60 +0.26 +0.35%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 71.47 +0.34 +0.48%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.259 +0.017 +0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 2 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.60 +0.26 +0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.62 +0.47 +0.81%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 58.57 +0.49 +0.84%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 72.47 +0.49 +0.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 73.87 +0.49 +0.67%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 68.97 +0.49 +0.72%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 66.47 +0.49 +0.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 66.47 +0.49 +0.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 68.82 +0.49 +0.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 72.57 +0.49 +0.68%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 66.72 +0.49 +0.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.12 +0.38 +0.52%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.75 +0.50 +0.72%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.50 +0.50 +0.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 75.10 +0.51 +0.68%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.42 +0.49 +0.73%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 71.37 +0.49 +0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.37 +0.49 +0.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.75 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.75 +0.50 +0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.56 +0.56 +0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 5 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 8 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 10 hours Survival of Oil and Gas industry.
  • 8 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 23 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours CCS: Carbon capturing and storage - the ground realities do not look promising
  • 2 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 2 days ?Short Squeeze in Natural Gas? $3.40 could see shorts unloading massively- FXEmpire Christopher Lewis
  • 3 days Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants

Breaking News:

Chevron Planning $1B Permian Asset Sale

Energy Transition Fad Will Send Oil Sky High

Energy Transition Fad Will Send Oil Sky High

Ironically, the wave of ESG…

Will Oil Hit $100 This Year?

Will Oil Hit $100 This Year?

The increasingly bullish sentiment in…

Oil Prices Hit Multi-Year High Following Iranian Elections

Oil Prices Hit Multi-Year High Following Iranian Elections

The market is increasingly betting…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Surges Past $75 As OPEC+ Discuses 2 Million Bpd Output Boost

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 01, 2021, 8:30 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil prices shot up early on Thursday as reports started to emerge that OPEC and its non-OPEC partners led by Russia were discussing another gradual increase in oil supply of 2 million barrels per day (bpd) between August and December.

At 9:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, at the close of the initial OPEC-only meeting where ministers read prepared statements about the general market situation, the U.S. benchmark WTI Crude hit $75.90, exceeding the $75/barrel mark for the first time since October 2018. Brent Crude was above $76.60.

The first OPEC meeting ended with no discussion of an output increase, but all eyes are now on the JMMC (Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of OPEC) meeting, which starts at 10:30 am EDT, and the OPEC + meeting opening two hours later.

Before the official start of Thursday’s meetings, a source at OPEC+ told Reuters that the alliance was preparing to move toward easing the production cuts by 2 million bpd from next month until the end of the year, adding around 400,000 bpd of supply to the market each month between August and December.

This would be lower than analyst forecasts of at least 500,000 bpd output hike for August alone.

Other delegates told Reuters, as well as Bloomberg, that OPEC+ leaders Saudi Arabia and Russia already had a tentative agreement – before the official meetings began – to further ease the cuts from August.

Sources at OPEC+ also tell media outlets that any agreement to further unwind the curbs would hinge on the ongoing talks about Iran and the United States returning to the so-called nuclear deal.

The OPEC+ group is also debating the extension of the current agreement beyond its end-date, of April 2022. Delegates are considering potentially extending the deal until the end of 2022.

Currently, the OPEC+ alliance keeps around 5.7 million bpd off the market. It will have returned by end-July 2 million bpd of supply between May and July, as per the agreement earlier this year. Now another 2 million bpd gradual increase – if confirmed – signals confidence in demand recovery but also a more tentative approach than analyst expectations of at least 500,000 bpd production hike for August alone.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Fracking Pioneer Hamm: $100 Oil ‘’Sure Is Possible’’
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Dawn Of A New Era For U.S. Shale

The Dawn Of A New Era For U.S. Shale
Why Namibia Could Become The Biggest Oil Story of the Decade

Why Namibia Could Become The Biggest Oil Story of the Decade
The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected

The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected
Recon Africa: The Truth About The World's Most Exciting Oil Play

Recon Africa: The Truth About The World's Most Exciting Oil Play
Will There Be A Gasoline Shortage On July 4th?

Will There Be A Gasoline Shortage On July 4th?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com