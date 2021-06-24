Fracking Pioneer Hamm: $100 Oil ‘’Sure Is Possible’’

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.28 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 75.57 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins SellBuy 3.429 +0.011 +0.32%
Graph up Heating Oil 32 mins SellBuy 2.163 +0.001 +0.03%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.278 -0.003 -0.13%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.96 +0.06 +0.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.96 +0.06 +0.08%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 74.74 -0.34 -0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.01 +0.88 +1.20%
Chart Mars US 43 mins 71.50 +0.37 +0.52%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.278 -0.003 -0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 73.61 +0.28 +0.38%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 74.65 +0.44 +0.59%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 70.03 -0.38 -0.54%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 75.53 +0.32 +0.43%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 74.48 -0.40 -0.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 74.74 -0.34 -0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 74.74 -0.34 -0.45%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 74.79 -0.35 -0.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.01 +0.88 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 58.55 +0.24 +0.41%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 58.63 +0.08 +0.14%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 72.08 +0.23 +0.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 73.48 +0.23 +0.31%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 68.53 +0.23 +0.34%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 66.08 +0.23 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 66.08 +0.23 +0.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 68.43 +0.23 +0.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 71.33 +0.23 +0.32%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 65.98 +0.23 +0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.96 +0.06 +0.08%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 69.75 +0.25 +0.36%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 63.50 +0.25 +0.40%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 74.64 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 67.25 +0.22 +0.33%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 71.20 +0.22 +0.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 71.20 +0.22 +0.31%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 69.75 +0.25 +0.36%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.02 +0.02 +0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 6 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 12 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 2 days Will Liquid Metal Batteries Become the Standard for Large Batteries?
  • 1 day Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 3 days Federal Judge Says Biden Probably Wrong for Halting Drilling on Federal Land

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Hit 3-Year High On Draining Inventories

Oil Prices Fall As The Fed Changes Its Tune

Oil Prices Fall As The Fed Changes Its Tune

Oil prices sank on Thursday…

EIA: Brent Oil To Average $68 In Q3 2021

EIA: Brent Oil To Average $68 In Q3 2021

Brent Crude prices are expected…

WTI Price Breaks $70 For First Time Since 2018

WTI Price Breaks $70 For First Time Since 2018

West Texas Intermediate hit the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Fracking Pioneer Hamm: $100 Oil ‘’Sure Is Possible’’

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 24, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

$100 a barrel oil “sure is possible,” Harold Hamm, executive chairman at Continental Resources, told FOX Business on Thursday, commenting on oil prices and supply and demand on the oil market.

Oil prices are coming back where they were pre-pandemic, Hamm said, noting that commodity prices, including crude and natural gas, have returned to sustainable levels following last year’s crisis.

Asked to comment on the rising price of WTI Crude, which hit $73 per barrel this week, Hamm said that the U.S. Administration’s moratorium on federal permits and the disciplined business operations of the U.S. shale patch this year have played a part in reduced oil supply.

“The market is not paying for growth today,” Hamm told FOX Business.

“People are disciplined in their approach and they are giving a lot back to their investors and that’s what the market is looking for today,” the shale executive added.  

“When you get to constraining supply you get prices that go up and that is a lot what is happening today,” Hamm noted.

$100 oil would likely bring back more drilling and supply in the United States, but there is a possibility that prices could go up as high as triple digits, according to Continental Resources’ executive chairman.

Hamm is the latest oil executive not ruling out the idea of $100 oil.

The chief executives of some of the world’s largest oil companies also said earlier this week that $100 oil isn’t a fantasy.

Exxon’s Darren Woods, TotalEnergies’ Patrick Jean Pouyanné, and Shell’s Ben van Beurden said oil prices could continue rising because of the tightness of supply brought about by lower investments in production. They added, however, that market volatility could also pressure prices.

Expectations that strong demand recovery would outpace supply in coming months could lead to oil prices briefly hitting $100 per barrel in 2022, BofA Global Research said this weekend.

The world’s largest independent commodity traders are also bullish, not ruling out $100 oil. Although oil may not be headed to a new supercycle, prices still have room to rise from current levels because of a strong demand rebound and expected tightness in supply, top executives at Trafigura, Vitol, and Glencore said at the FT Commodities Global Summit last week.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Set To Head Even Higher As Market Tightens
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on June 24 2021 said:
    Oil prices will surge to $100 a barrel if not higher because of four major reasons.

    1- A roaring global economy growing this year at 6.3%, one of its fastest growth rates in recent years.
    2- Declining investments in oil leading to a supply deficit by 2022/23.
    3- Persistent pressure on Big Oil to divest of its oil and gas assets or cut production.
    4- Oil could be headed to a supercycle.

    Oil will continue to reign supreme well into the future. Therefore, there could never ever be a net-zero emissions.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis
The Death Of Car Ownership: This $30 Trillion Trend Could Kill The Auto Industry

The Death Of Car Ownership: This $30 Trillion Trend Could Kill The Auto Industry
Will Oil Hit $100 This Year?

Will Oil Hit $100 This Year?
China Reports Major Oil And Gas Find At Record Depths

China Reports Major Oil And Gas Find At Record Depths
Solar Has An Unlikely New Enemy

Solar Has An Unlikely New Enemy



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com