Marine 2 days 58.44 -0.45 -0.76%
Murban 2 days 60.49 -0.48 -0.79%
Iran Heavy 2 days 49.66 -1.92 -3.72%
Basra Light 2 days 61.30 -0.77 -1.24%
Saharan Blend 2 days 58.38 -2.04 -3.38%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.49 -1.68 -2.79%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.49 -1.68 -2.79%
Girassol 2 days 59.95 -1.81 -2.93%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.72 -0.93 -1.56%
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.65 -0.46 -1.24%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 38.84 -2.08 -5.08%
Canadian Condensate 44 days 46.64 -0.98 -2.06%
Premium Synthetic 34 days 53.04 -0.98 -1.81%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 47.99 -0.63 -1.30%
Peace Sour 23 hours 45.79 -0.58 -1.25%
Peace Sour 23 hours 45.79 -0.58 -1.25%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 47.64 -0.78 -1.61%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 52.09 -0.18 -0.34%
Central Alberta 23 hours 46.79 -0.98 -2.05%
Louisiana Light 2 days 55.75 -1.75 -3.04%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.25 -0.75 -1.50%
Giddings 2 days 43.00 -0.75 -1.71%
ANS West Coast 21 days 61.27 -0.34 -0.55%
West Texas Sour 2 days 46.59 -0.98 -2.06%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.54 -0.98 -1.90%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.54 -0.98 -1.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.25 -0.75 -1.50%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.00 -0.75 -1.71%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.07 -0.98 -1.55%
  • 6 hours Trading Strategy
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Oil Sinks To Two-Month Low On String Of Bearish News

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 03, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT
Falling stocks

The oil market was rocked just weeks ago by a major attack on Saudi Oil infrastructure that saw 5.7 million bpd taken offline, but looking at oil prices, you’d never know it. Oil prices fell early on Thursday to their lowest level since early August as mounting evidence of a global economic slowdown and rising U.S. oil inventories more than offset all the price gains from last month’s attack on Saudi oil infrastructure.

As of 10:23 a.m. EDT on Thursday, WTI Crude was down 2.83 percent at US$51.15 and Brent Crude was trading down 2.27 percent at US$56.38.

Oil prices are now lower than they were just before the September 14 attacks on critical Saudi oil facilities, after the Kingdom was quick to reassure the market in the past weeks that no oil shipment would be skipped and production capacity would be restored. The market, however, turned decisively bearish this week with a string of economic data and forecasts showing that global economic growth is slowing down.

“We see the global economy going through a gradual, synchronized slowdown,” David Lipton, First Deputy Managing Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said on Tuesday.  

Also on Tuesday, the World Trade Organization (WTO) slashed its trade growth forecasts for 2019 and 2020, citing “escalating trade tensions and a slowing global economy” and macroeconomic risks “firmly tilted to the downside.”

On Wednesday came the weekly inventory report from the Energy Information Administration, which showed an inventory build of 3.1 million barrels for the week to September 27, more than analyst expectations for a relatively modest build of 1.57 million barrels, and contrary to the American Petroleum Institute (API) estimate of a large crude oil inventory draw of 5.92 million barrels.

“The oil market continues to grind lower, with ICE Brent now trading well below US$58/bbl- which is 4.5% below where the market was trading prior to the Saudi attack. Negative macro data this week, with the US ISM manufacturing report falling to a 10-year low, has not helped,” Warren Patterson, ING’s Head of Commodities Strategy and Senior Commodities Strategist Wenyu Yao, said on Thursday.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

