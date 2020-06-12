Oil Set For First Weekly Loss In Seven Weeks

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 40 mins 36.56 +0.22 +0.61%
Graph up Brent Crude 25 mins 38.86 +0.31 +0.80%
Graph down Natural Gas 40 mins 1.745 -0.068 -3.75%
Graph down Mars US 22 hours 36.54 -3.71 -9.22%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 37.09 -1.80 -4.63%
Graph up Urals 2 days 40.75 +0.20 +0.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 40.54 +0.56 +1.40%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 40.54 +0.56 +1.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 37.86 -1.91 -4.80%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 34.43 +0.46 +1.35%
Chart Natural Gas 40 mins 1.745 -0.068 -3.75%
Graph down Marine 2 days 41.07 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph down Murban 2 days 41.25 -0.26 -0.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 34.10 -1.99 -5.51%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 41.74 -2.67 -6.01%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 38.49 -1.74 -4.33%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 37.86 -1.91 -4.80%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 37.86 -1.91 -4.80%
Chart Girassol 2 days 39.74 -2.03 -4.86%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 37.09 -1.80 -4.63%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 25.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 32.84 -3.26 -9.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 35.34 -3.26 -8.45%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 36.74 -3.26 -8.15%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 36.34 -3.26 -8.23%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 31.34 -3.26 -9.42%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 31.34 -3.26 -9.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 31.84 -3.26 -9.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 36.34 -3.26 -8.23%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 31.34 -3.26 -9.42%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 40.54 +0.56 +1.40%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 32.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 26.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 41.13 -1.13 -2.67%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 29.49 -0.80 -2.64%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 33.44 -0.80 -2.34%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 33.44 -0.80 -2.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 32.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 29.25 +0.75 +2.63%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 43.18 +0.66 +1.55%
All Charts
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Oil Set For First Weekly Loss In Seven Weeks

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 12, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT
Despite the fact that oil posted mixed results on Friday morning, prices were set for their first weekly loss in seven weeks after a spike in coronavirus infections across the United States had market participants worried about the pace of oil demand recovery.

As of 11:47 a.m. EDT on Friday, WTI Crude was down 0.91 percent at $36.21 and Brent Crude was up 0.73 percent on the day at $38.81.

On Thursday, oil prices crashed by 8 percent, driven by fears of a second wave of COVID-19. Market sentiment was further depressed by the EIA reporting on Wednesday record U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, while the Fed said America’s economy would shrink by 6.5 percent this year.

Thursday’s price collapse was the worst crash since late April this year.     

Following a rally in recent weeks, oil prices are now on course for the first weekly decline since late April, after the market focused on demand, and on the possibility that global oil demand will take months, and potentially more than a year, to recover.

A reported spike in coronavirus cases across half of the U.S. states further weighed on sentiment, rekindling fears that a potential slower easing of lockdowns could stall the oil demand recovery. Nashville, Tennessee, delayed its phase three re-opening, while Houston, Texas, is seeing signs of a second wave.

The bearish mood on the market this week is in sharp contrast with the rally in recent weeks, in which speculators and investors had focused on the record supply cuts from OPEC+ and on the fast economics-driven production curtailments in North America.

Investment banks, including Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, warned early this week that oil prices might have risen too fast too soon in May and early June, considering the still tepid oil demand recovery.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Barclays Expects Higher Oil Prices But Slow Recovery
