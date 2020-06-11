Oil Prices Crash 8% On Record U.S. Inventories And Gloomy Economic Forecast

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 35.78 -3.82 -9.65%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 38.02 -3.71 -8.89%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.821 +0.041 +2.30%
Graph up Mars US 5 hours 40.25 +0.61 +1.54%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 37.09 -1.80 -4.63%
Graph down Urals 2 days 40.55 -0.35 -0.86%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 40.54 +0.56 +1.40%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 40.54 +0.56 +1.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 39.77 +0.22 +0.56%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 34.43 +0.46 +1.35%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.821 +0.041 +2.30%
Graph up Marine 2 days 41.08 +0.04 +0.10%
Graph up Murban 2 days 41.51 +0.06 +0.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 36.09 +0.27 +0.75%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 44.41 +0.25 +0.57%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 40.23 +0.44 +1.11%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 39.77 +0.22 +0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 39.77 +0.22 +0.56%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.77 +0.54 +1.31%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 37.09 -1.80 -4.63%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 28.71 +0.50 +1.77%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 36.10 +0.66 +1.86%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 38.60 +0.66 +1.74%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 40.00 +0.66 +1.68%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 39.60 +0.66 +1.69%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 34.60 +0.66 +1.94%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 34.60 +0.66 +1.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 35.10 +0.66 +1.92%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 39.60 +0.66 +1.69%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 34.60 +0.66 +1.94%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 40.54 +0.56 +1.40%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.00 +0.50 +1.41%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 29.75 +0.50 +1.71%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 41.13 -1.13 -2.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 33.55 +0.66 +2.01%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 37.50 +0.66 +1.79%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 37.50 +0.66 +1.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.00 +0.50 +1.41%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 29.25 +0.75 +2.63%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 43.18 +0.66 +1.55%
Oil Prices Crash 8% On Record U.S. Inventories And Gloomy Economic Forecast

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 11, 2020, 10:30 AM CDT

Oil prices crashed by 7 percent early on Thursday, after the EIA reported on Wednesday record U.S. commercial crude oil inventories while the Fed said America’s economy would shrink by 6.5 percent this year.

As of 11:20 a.m. EDT, WTI Crude was plunging by 8.13 percent at $36.38 and Brent Crude had slipped below the $40 a barrel mark, down by 7.07 percent on the day at $38.78.

The plunge in prices set them on course for the worst daily crash since late April this year.

Over the past few days, the oil market has been spooked by rising U.S. commercial inventories that suggest that the oil demand recovery is not as smooth as some had initially expected.

While supply cuts have been driving the recent oil price rally, the market seemed to have banked on a steady global demand recovery similar to China’s after it exited lockdowns earlier than the other countries.

This week’s inventory report in the U.S., however, was as bearish as it gets, with the Energy Information Administration reporting a rise in U.S. crude oil inventories of 5.7 million barrels for the week to June 5 and an increase in fuel inventories.

At 538.1 million barrels, crude oil stocks were at a record high, and way above the five-year range for this time of the year. To compare, at this time last year, U.S. commercial crude inventories were 485.5 million barrels. Gasoline demand averaged 7.9 million barrels per day in the week to June 5, up from 7.55 million bpd in the prior week, but still well below the 9.877-million-bpd demand for the same week a year ago, according to EIA data.  

To add more concern about oil demand recovery, the Fed said on Wednesday that it expects real GDP in the U.S. to drop by 6.5 percent, noting that “The ongoing public health crisis will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

