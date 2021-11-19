Oil Prices Tank On Renewed COVID Panic

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 75.70 -3.31 -4.19%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.47 -2.77 -3.41%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.926 +0.024 +0.49%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.283 -0.102 -4.26%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.210 -0.085 -3.70%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 78.92 +0.85 +1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 78.92 +0.85 +1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.08 -0.70 -0.87%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 79.37 -1.73 -2.13%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 75.46 +0.95 +1.27%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.210 -0.085 -3.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 78.74 -2.10 -2.60%
Graph down Murban 1 day 80.20 -2.24 -2.72%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 76.33 -0.67 -0.87%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 81.94 +0.78 +0.96%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 81.63 -0.67 -0.81%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 80.08 -0.70 -0.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.08 -0.70 -0.87%
Chart Girassol 1 day 80.70 -0.89 -1.09%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 79.37 -1.73 -2.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.63 +0.33 +0.56%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 58.41 -0.80 -1.35%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 77.41 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 78.81 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 73.91 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 70.51 +0.05 +0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 70.51 +0.05 +0.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 73.41 +0.05 +0.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 74.41 +0.05 +0.07%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 70.41 +0.05 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 78.92 +0.85 +1.09%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 75.50 +0.50 +0.67%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 69.25 +0.50 +0.73%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 81.33 -2.21 -2.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 72.96 +0.65 +0.90%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 76.91 +0.65 +0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 76.91 +0.65 +0.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 75.50 +0.50 +0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 69.25 +0.75 +1.09%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 82.45 +0.65 +0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 16 hours Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 3 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 2 hours "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 44 mins Peak oil - demand vs production
  • 2 days The Climate Swindle in a Nutshell - "Welcome to the New Economy" by James Corbett
  • 20 hours MOST INNOVATIVE ELECTRIC VEHICLES OF TODAY | All kinds of EVs!
  • 3 days NordStream2
  • 6 days China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs
  • 7 days "How the CO2 shortage is impacting the food and drink sector" - Specialty Food Magazine

Breaking News:

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set For Decline

Biden Threatens OPEC+ With Undisclosed Tools

Biden Threatens OPEC+ With Undisclosed "Tools"

President Biden replied this weekend…

The Double Irony Of Biden's Plea To OPEC

The Double Irony Of Biden's Plea To OPEC

Because of the lag between…

Oil Set For Third Consecutive Week Of Losses

Oil Set For Third Consecutive Week Of Losses

Oil prices fell early on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Tank On Renewed COVID Panic

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 19, 2021, 9:00 AM CST
  • Austria announced on Friday it would impose a full lockdown starting on Monday
  • On Thursday, Germany’s 16 states agreed to introduce new COVID-19 restrictions
  • As of 9:09 a.m. EST on Friday, WTI Crude prices had slumped by 3.05% at $76.60
Join Our Community

Oil prices plunged by 3% early on Friday as Europe contends with rising COVID cases and is returning lockdowns and other restrictions, which the market fears would weigh on economies and oil demand.

As of 9:09 a.m. EST on Friday, WTI Crude prices had slumped by 3.05% at $76.60, the lowest level since early October. Brent Crude had dipped below $80 a barrel, and traded down 2.72% at $79.17, also the lowest in more than a month.

Prices sank after Austria announced on Friday it would impose a full lockdown starting on Monday.

Germany, its neighbor to the north and the largest economy in Europe, faces a “dramatic” fourth wave, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said earlier this week. On Thursday, Germany’s 16 states agreed to introduce new restrictions depending on the hospitalization rate per 100,000 residents. If those rates exceed three people hospitalized with COVID per 100,000 inhabitants, free movement for leisure activities will be allowed only for those who are vaccinated or who have recovered from COVID. In Munich, the mayor scrapped the iconic Christmas market in the city, while a full lockdown in Germany is not entirely off the table. A full lockdown in Europe’s largest economy would slow the economic recovery.

In Ireland, the government also announced restrictions this week, with pubs and nightclubs under curfew to close by midnight and people asked to work from home whenever possible.

COVID cases are also on the rise in the United States, where the Upper Midwest has registered the biggest jump in cases in what doctors describe as an “unprecedented” situation.

Apart from fears of an economic and oil demand slowdown amid rising COVID cases in developed countries, the oil market continues to watch apprehensively the possibility of releases from strategic petroleum reserves not only from the United States but also from major consumers in Asia, including China, India, Japan, and South Korea. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Goldman: Concerted Release Of Petroleum Reserve Won’t Move Oil Prices Much
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Options Traders Are Betting On $300 Oil

Options Traders Are Betting On $300 Oil
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Could Soon Hit $6

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Could Soon Hit $6
Oil Prices Under Pressure As Bearish Factors Mount

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Bearish Factors Mount
Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides

Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides
Netherlands Races To Change Dividend Tax Following Shell's Bombshell Decision

Netherlands Races To Change Dividend Tax Following Shell's Bombshell Decision



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com