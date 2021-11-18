The Real Reason Big Oil Is Refusing To Boost Production

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 16 mins 78.76 -0.25 -0.32%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 81.24 +0.96 +1.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.933 +0.031 +0.63%
Graph down Heating Oil 18 mins 2.377 -0.007 -0.29%
Graph down Gasoline 21 mins 2.294 0.000 -0.01%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 78.07 -2.64 -3.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.07 -2.64 -3.27%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.78 -0.91 -1.11%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.10 -0.91 -1.11%
Chart Mars US 24 mins 75.46 +0.95 +1.27%
Chart Gasoline 21 mins 2.294 0.000 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 80.84 -1.01 -1.23%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.44 -1.43 -1.71%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 77.00 -0.63 -0.81%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 81.16 -1.96 -2.36%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 82.30 -0.40 -0.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 80.78 -0.91 -1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.78 -0.91 -1.11%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.59 -0.93 -1.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.10 -0.91 -1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 59.63 +0.33 +0.56%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 59.21 -2.40 -3.90%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 77.36 -2.40 -3.01%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 78.76 -2.40 -2.96%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 73.86 -2.40 -3.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 70.46 -2.40 -3.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 70.46 -2.40 -3.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 73.36 -2.40 -3.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 74.36 -2.40 -3.13%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 70.36 -2.40 -3.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 78.07 -2.64 -3.27%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 75.50 +0.50 +0.67%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 69.25 +0.50 +0.73%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 83.51 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 72.96 +0.65 +0.90%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 76.91 +0.65 +0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 76.91 +0.65 +0.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 75.50 +0.50 +0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.50 -2.50 -3.52%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.80 -2.40 -2.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 2 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 46 mins Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 7 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 7 hours "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 1 day The Climate Swindle in a Nutshell - "Welcome to the New Economy" by James Corbett
  • 6 days "How the CO2 shortage is impacting the food and drink sector" - Specialty Food Magazine
  • 3 hours MOST INNOVATIVE ELECTRIC VEHICLES OF TODAY | All kinds of EVs!
  • 2 days NordStream2
  • 5 days China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs
  • 7 days Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!

Breaking News:

U.S. To Discuss Energy Transition With Mexico’s President

Is Russia Sending Enough Natural Gas To Europe?

Is Russia Sending Enough Natural Gas To Europe?

While Russia is now sending…

Can India Transition To A Clean Energy Economy?

Can India Transition To A Clean Energy Economy?

India, the world’s third-largest greenhouse…

Russia's Biggest Move Yet To Take Control Of The European Gas Market

Russia's Biggest Move Yet To Take Control Of The European Gas Market

Russia has secured control of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Real Reason Big Oil Is Refusing To Boost Production

By Haley Zaremba - Nov 18, 2021, 1:00 PM CST
  • A stand-off between President Joe Biden and oil and gas producers in the Permian Basin is developing as prices continue to climb.
  • President Biden has accused the oil and gas industry of potentially "illegal conduct" as oil execs get rich off of soaring oil prices and has called for a federal investigation into the matter.
  •  Drillers are still holding off on increasing output in other basins as they continue to enjoy sky-high profits while looking to avoid another “boom and bust” cycle which has crippled the industry in the past. 
Join Our Community

Over the last couple of weeks, a stand-off has been developing between President Joe Biden and shale oil and gas producers in West Texas. As soaring gas prices add pressure to cash-strapped United States residents already feeling the pressure of inflation, the economic strain is reflecting poorly on the Biden administration, which is scrambling to get someone, anyone -- be it OPEC or producers in the Permian Basin -- to open the taps and ease supply shortages. So far, however, Big Oil isn’t budging. 

There is a lot of speculation about the many reasons this may be the case. Pundits have pontificated about the political dimensions of the standoff, noting that the right-leaning fossil fuels industry has little incentive to help out an administration that they see as antithetical and threatening to their livelihoods. For his part, President Biden has accused the oil and gas industry of potentially "illegal conduct" as oil execs get rich(er) off of soaring oil prices and has called for a federal investigation into the matter.

But, according to other sources, the real reason that Big Oil won’t raise production is a matter of simple economics. Keeping the supply tight is just too good for the bottom line. And if it’s President Biden who will take the heat for high prices at the pumps, that’s just the cherry on top of a very, very lucrative cake. In fact, according to figures from Deloitte LLP, oil explorers in the United States are making more money now than at any other point in the more-than decade-long history of the nation’s shale revolution. “And this may just be the beginning,” Bloomberg Markets reported this week. “Free cash flow, the key metric watched by investors, probably will increase by 38% next year, presuming oil prices remain elevated.”

This kind of restraint is a new development for the shale industry, and it is clearly paying off. Historically, the Permian Basin has been unable to resist a “drill, baby, drill” mentality when oil prices are high, ultimately flooding the market and deflating prices. This would then be followed up by a period of production cuts and austerity measures until oil prices recovered, and then companies would buck production caps and the process would start all over again in an amazingly predictable boom and bust cycle

But no longer. “After effectively subsidizing consumers through the 2010s with break-neck drilling that depressed global oil prices, the shale industry appears to have struck a winning formula: moderating production, limiting reinvestment in new wells and shaving debt,” Bloomberg writes. As such, U.S. shale is digging its heels in and refusing to pump despite any amount of begging and pleading from the White House. Despite the fact that global energy demand has bounced back to pre-pandemic levels, U.S. oil production has stubbornly remained 12% lower than they were in February 2020, right before the impact of the pandemic was felt around the world. This represents a huge volume of supply -- a 12% contraction is the equivalent of nixing the entire oil output of the Gulf of Mexico.  

Ironically, the Permian is now poised to increase production to its highest levels on record and is projected to hit 4.95 million barrels a day this December, but the ramp-up won’t be nearly enough to close the 12% production gap. Drillers are still holding off on increasing output in other basins as they continue to enjoy sky-high profits and look toward a potential global oil glut in the next year if too much production is ramped up too quickly in the immediate term, ultimately bringing them back to that classic boom-and-bust cycle that they’re almost managed to break out of.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Race Is On For Low Carbon Jet Fuel

Next Post

Fewer Americans To Hit The Roads On Thanksgiving As Gasoline Prices Near Record
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Options Traders Are Betting On $300 Oil

Options Traders Are Betting On $300 Oil
Crude Oil Is Back, And It Isn’t Going Anywhere

Crude Oil Is Back, And It Isn’t Going Anywhere
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Could Soon Hit $6

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Could Soon Hit $6
Oil Prices Under Pressure As Bearish Factors Mount

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Bearish Factors Mount
Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides

Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com