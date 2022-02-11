Oil Prices Spike On Rumors Russia Is Preparing To Invade Ukraine

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 93.07 +3.19 +3.55%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.48 +3.07 +3.36%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.933 -0.026 -0.66%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.910 +0.082 +2.91%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.740 +0.074 +2.79%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 92.18 +0.31 +0.34%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 92.18 +0.31 +0.34%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.16 +0.86 +0.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.87 +1.03 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 87.88 +1.02 +1.17%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.740 +0.074 +2.79%

Graph up Marine 2 days 90.27 +0.94 +1.05%
Graph up Murban 2 days 92.74 +1.17 +1.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 86.52 +0.76 +0.89%
Graph down Basra Light 74 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 96.22 +0.79 +0.83%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 94.16 +0.86 +0.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.16 +0.86 +0.92%
Chart Girassol 2 days 94.77 +0.65 +0.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.87 +1.03 +1.12%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 75.28 +0.13 +0.17%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 75.78 +0.22 +0.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 92.03 +0.22 +0.24%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 90.28 +0.22 +0.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 88.18 +0.22 +0.25%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 85.33 +0.22 +0.26%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 85.33 +0.22 +0.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 87.43 +0.22 +0.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 90.98 +0.22 +0.24%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 85.63 +0.22 +0.26%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 92.18 +0.31 +0.34%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 86.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 80.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 91.96 +0.50 +0.55%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 83.83 +0.22 +0.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 87.78 +0.22 +0.25%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 87.78 +0.22 +0.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 86.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 80.25 +0.25 +0.31%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 92.07 +0.22 +0.24%

Premium Content

Oil Prices Spike On Rumors Russia Is Preparing To Invade Ukraine

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 11, 2022, 1:36 PM CST

Oil prices are soaring after media outlets began to report that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent.

PBS has reported that according to officials, “the U.S. believes Putin has decided to invade Ukraine and communicated those plans to the Russian military.”

Six U.S. and Western officials have reportedly told PBS that they expect a Russian invasion to begin next week, with defense officials expecting a “horrific, bloody campaign that begins with two days of bombardment and electronic warfare, followed by an invasion, with the possible goal of regime change.”

The reports, hurridly carried out over the Twittersphere, sent oil prices skyrocketing, and stocks tumbling.

At 2:20 p.m. EST, WTI crude was trading at $94.42—a $4.54 (+5.05%) increase on the day. Brent crude was trading up $3.90 (+4.27%) on the day at that time.

WTI is trading at its highest level since 2014, and is up $10 in the last 30 days.

JPMorgan said earlier this week that Brent could “easily” reach $120 per barrel if Russia invaded Ukraine and the U.S. and other nations sanctioned Russia’s oil and natural gas exports.

If Russia did invade Ukraine, the Biden Administration would have to choose between sanctioning Russia’s oil exports and keeping retail gasoline prices at American pumps from reaching the stratosphere.

Gasoline prices are already higher than the Administration would like, particularly as Biden’s disapproval rating approaches 60%.

Sanctions on Russia would be devastating for both the Biden Administration and the American consumer—but it would also cause great hardship to Russia, which relies a great deal on crude oil revenue for its budget. Last year, the value of Russia’s crude oil exports totaled more than $300 million per day.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

