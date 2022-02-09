JPMorgan: Oil Could Easily Hit $120 If Russia-Ukraine Tensions Escalate

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 89.60 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 91.44 -0.11 -0.12%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.032 +0.023 +0.57%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins 2.827 +0.002 +0.06%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.647 -0.006 -0.24%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 -1.88 -2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 -1.88 -2.01%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 93.30 +1.42 +1.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.17 -1.25 -1.34%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 86.86 +0.30 +0.35%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.647 -0.006 -0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 hours 89.33 -0.99 -1.10%
Graph down Murban 21 hours 91.57 -1.14 -1.23%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 85.76 +1.53 +1.82%
Graph down Basra Light 72 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 95.43 +1.48 +1.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 93.30 +1.42 +1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 93.30 +1.42 +1.55%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 94.12 +1.80 +1.95%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.17 -1.25 -1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 75.15 +0.73 +0.98%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 20 hours 75.26 -1.96 -2.54%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 20 hours 91.51 -1.96 -2.10%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 20 hours 89.76 -1.96 -2.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 20 hours 87.66 -1.96 -2.19%
Graph down Peace Sour 20 hours 84.81 -1.96 -2.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 84.81 -1.96 -2.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 86.91 -1.96 -2.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 90.46 -1.96 -2.12%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 85.11 -1.96 -2.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 -1.88 -2.01%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 88.00 -0.75 -0.85%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 81.75 -0.75 -0.91%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 93.20 -0.34 -0.36%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 85.27 -0.99 -1.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 89.22 -0.99 -1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 89.22 -0.99 -1.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 88.00 -0.75 -0.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 79.50 -2.00 -2.45%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 91.55 -1.96 -2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 7 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 52 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 hours Why did Russia want Crimea ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 4 hours China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 2 days Putin Wants All The Farmland East of Dnieper River. Biden "minor incursion alright"
  • 1 day Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 22 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days World leaders reach landmark deal on a global corporate tax rate

Breaking News:

JPMorgan: Oil Could Easily Hit $120 If Russia-Ukraine Tensions Escalate

The Story Behind “The Worst Energy Policy In The United States”

The Story Behind “The Worst Energy Policy In The United States”

A multi-million-dollar bribery scandal paved…

France Braces For Blackouts As Gas Stockpiles Dwindle

France Braces For Blackouts As Gas Stockpiles Dwindle

France’s natural gas stockpiles are…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

JPMorgan: Oil Could Easily Hit $120 If Russia-Ukraine Tensions Escalate

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 09, 2022, 4:30 PM CST

Oil prices rose late on Wednesday afternoon with Brent reaching just shy of $92 per barrel. But JPMorgan is warning that Brent crude could “easily” reach $120 per barrel—if the geopolitical conditions between Russia and Ukraine deteriorate.

The price spike of which JPMorgan is warning would likely come as a result of disrupted oil flows from Russia should the U.S. sanction it for hostile activities in Ukraine.

The warning may seem, at first glance, like a bold or even reckless prediction. However, Russia remains one of the top three oil producers in the world, producing roughly 11 million barrels of crude oil per day.

Of that, approximately half is exported—the majority of which makes its way to China.

China, however, has a history of purchasing crude oil from sanctioned nations such as Iran and Venezuela.

But even if Russian exports were just cut in half, oil prices could skyrocket to $150, JPMorgan said in a note this week.

For the Biden Administration, choosing between sanctioning Russia’s oil exports and keeping retail gasoline prices at American pumps from reaching the stratosphere seems like a no-win scenario.

Gasoline prices are already higher than the Administration—and American consumers—would like. As mid-terms loom, the ruling party will likely do everything within its power to lower—not raise—these prices at the pump.

While this would be devastating for both the Biden Administration and the American consumer, it would be equally taxing on Russia, which relies a great deal on crude oil revenue for its budget. Last year, the value of Russia’s crude oil exports totaled more than $300 million per day.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

White House: No Oil Producer Should Hold Back Supply As Oil Hits $90

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

API Shocks With Very Large Gasoline Build

API Shocks With Very Large Gasoline Build
Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production

Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production
ConocoPhillips Worried About U.S. Oil Production Growth

ConocoPhillips Worried About U.S. Oil Production Growth
Surprise Crude Draw Suggests Tighter Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Suggests Tighter Oil Market
EU’s Imports Of U.S. LNG Five Times Higher Than Russian Supply

EU’s Imports Of U.S. LNG Five Times Higher Than Russian Supply


Most Commented

Alt text

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

 Alt text

White House Helpless As Oil Prices Climb Higher

 Alt text

The Global Gas Crisis Has Made American LNG Hot Again

 Alt text

Is The Energy Transition Moving Too Quickly?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com