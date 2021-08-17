Oil Prices Set For Longest Losing Streak Since March

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 66.69 -0.60 -0.89%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 69.10 -0.41 -0.59%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.827 -0.119 -3.02%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.037 -0.011 -0.53%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.167 -0.034 -1.55%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 68.14 -0.92 -1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 68.14 -0.92 -1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 68.31 -1.45 -2.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 69.65 -1.25 -1.76%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 65.69 -1.15 -1.72%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.167 -0.034 -1.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 68.66 -0.92 -1.32%
Graph down Murban 2 days 69.35 -1.21 -1.71%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 64.59 -1.36 -2.06%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 70.73 -0.94 -1.31%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 68.76 -1.71 -2.43%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 68.31 -1.45 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 68.31 -1.45 -2.08%
Chart Girassol 2 days 68.33 -1.31 -1.88%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 69.65 -1.25 -1.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 53.84 -1.02 -1.86%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 54.29 -1.10 -1.99%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 66.29 -1.15 -1.71%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 67.69 -1.15 -1.67%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 63.14 -1.65 -2.55%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 60.29 -1.15 -1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 60.29 -1.15 -1.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 62.94 -1.15 -1.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 65.84 -1.30 -1.94%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 61.29 -1.15 -1.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 68.14 -0.92 -1.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 63.75 -1.25 -1.92%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 57.50 -1.25 -2.13%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 70.68 -0.63 -0.88%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 61.24 -1.15 -1.84%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 65.19 -1.15 -1.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 65.19 -1.15 -1.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 63.75 -1.25 -1.92%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 57.50 -1.25 -2.13%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.18 -1.15 -1.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 12 minutes Europe risks freezing in the dark this winter
  • 16 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 5 days U.S. Calls On OPEC And Its Allies To Pump More Oil

Breaking News:

U.S. Refiner Citgo Books First Quarterly Profit In Two Years

Exxon’s Falling Production Is Highly Bullish For Oil Prices

Exxon’s Falling Production Is Highly Bullish For Oil Prices

ExxonMobil’s particularly impressive Q2 earnings…

Oil Prices Rebound From Three-Week Lows

Oil Prices Rebound From Three-Week Lows

After hitting a three-week low…

Saudi Aramco Hikes Oil Prices To Asia For Second Consecutive Month

Saudi Aramco Hikes Oil Prices To Asia For Second Consecutive Month

The world’s largest oil exporter,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Set For Longest Losing Streak Since March

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 17, 2021, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

After tentatively rising in Asian trade, oil prices reversed course and fell on Tuesday morning, poised for a fourth consecutive day of losses, which would be the longest losing streak since March this year.

As of 8:38 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, WTI Crude was down by 0.85% at $66.73, and Brent Crude continued to linger below $70 a barrel, at $69.04, down by 0.68%. Oil prices were weighed down by a stronger U.S. dollar and concerns about oil demand in Asia, which continues to grapple with the COVID-19 resurgence.

On Tuesday, Japan extended the state of emergency for its capital Tokyo by two weeks, and announced restrictions in more regions amid surging COVID cases. This added to China’s weak economic and refining throughput data from Monday to weigh on the outlook for Asia’s immediate oil demand.

“China’s Delta outbreaks, coupled with a government crackdown on independent refiners, are dampening the country’s downstream processing rates and crude appetite,” Vanda Insights said in a note early on Tuesday.

Amid concerns about demand, U.S. shale supply is set to grow in September by 49,000 barrels per day (bpd), to 8.086 million bpd, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its monthly Drilling Productivity Report on Monday. This level of U.S. shale production would be the highest since May 2020, Reuters notes.

Some support for oil prices came from bullish estimates of U.S. inventories and gasoline consumption.

“Consensus estimates of analysts surveyed by Reuters points to sizeable draws in crude and gasoline inventories, at 3.1 million barrels and 1.15 million barrels respectively, for the week ended August 13, which is supportive of sentiment,” Vanda Insights said.

Last week, U.S. gasoline demand increased by 1.4 percent from the prior week, but came in just behind the week of 7/25 for setting a new 2021 high, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, tweeted on Monday.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Main Reason Oil Prices Won't Go Above $80 Per Barrel
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Natural Gas Dominance May Be Coming To An End

U.S. Natural Gas Dominance May Be Coming To An End
Venezuela’s Oil Reserves Doomed To Become The World’s Largest Stranded Asset

Venezuela’s Oil Reserves Doomed To Become The World’s Largest Stranded Asset
Oil Sinks As Demand Outlook Worsens

Oil Sinks As Demand Outlook Worsens
China Is Preparing For Life After Fossil Fuels

China Is Preparing For Life After Fossil Fuels
Where Does Wall Street Think Oil Is Heading?

Where Does Wall Street Think Oil Is Heading?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com