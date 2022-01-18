Oil Jumps To Highest Level Since 2014 On UAE Drone Attack

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.45 +1.63 +1.94%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.63 +1.15 +1.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.323 +0.061 +1.43%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.687 +0.052 +1.99%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.445 +0.026 +1.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 84.02 -0.54 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 84.02 -0.54 -0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.37 +0.82 +0.95%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 85.46 +0.74 +0.87%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 82.22 +1.65 +2.05%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.445 +0.026 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.93 +1.32 +1.58%
Graph up Murban 1 day 86.55 +1.36 +1.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 81.27 +0.51 +0.63%
Graph down Basra Light 49 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 87.87 +0.89 +1.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 87.37 +0.82 +0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.37 +0.82 +0.95%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.92 +0.61 +0.71%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 85.46 +0.74 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 69.51 +1.67 +2.46%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 69.75 +1.18 +1.72%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 82.30 +1.18 +1.45%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 83.70 +1.18 +1.43%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 81.10 +1.18 +1.48%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 78.05 +1.18 +1.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 78.05 +1.18 +1.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 80.45 +1.18 +1.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 83.45 +1.18 +1.43%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 78.05 +1.18 +1.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 84.02 -0.54 -0.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 80.25 +1.75 +2.23%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 74.00 +1.75 +2.42%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 85.41 -0.64 -0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 77.77 +1.70 +2.23%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 81.72 +1.70 +2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 81.72 +1.70 +2.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 80.25 +1.75 +2.23%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 74.00 +1.75 +2.42%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 87.11 +1.70 +1.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 9 minutes US oil facts
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 18 hours Amazing!...see article: "Turkmenistan To Close "Gates Of Hell" Gas Fire" by Irina Slav
  • 5 hours Why is oil priced and traded in U.S. dollars?
  • 20 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years

Breaking News:

Stop Building Coal Plants Now: UN Chief

Oil Rallies Amid Worsening Unrest In Crude Producer Kazakhstan

Oil Rallies Amid Worsening Unrest In Crude Producer Kazakhstan

Oil prices shrugged off a…

Oil Prices Jump Over 3% Ahead Of Inventory Data

Oil Prices Jump Over 3% Ahead Of Inventory Data

Oil prices jumped more than…

Could Oil Really Reach $200?

Could Oil Really Reach $200?

Doug King, head of the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Jumps To Highest Level Since 2014 On UAE Drone Attack

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 18, 2022, 8:49 AM CST

Oil jumped to a seven-year high early on Tuesday, the day after Iran-aligned Houthis attacked targets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with drones, adding to the continued tightness in the oil market to lift prices.

As of 8:04 a.m. EST on Tuesday, WTI Crude was up 1.20% at $84.90. Brent Crude traded at $87.20, up 0.76%, having risen to $87.80 earlier in the day and hitting the highest price since October 2014.

Apart from the numerous signs of tightness in the physical crude market, oil futures reflected on Tuesday the growing risk premium after the attack on the UAE in the most important oil-producing and exporting region in the world.

An attack with drones on Monday, for which the Houthi rebels aligned with Iran later claimed responsibility, killed several people, and blew up fuel tanker trucks near storage facilities owned by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

The United States strongly condemns the attack, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, adding that “Our commitment to the security of the UAE is unwavering and we stand beside our Emirati partners against all threats to their territory.”

The Houthis claim there will be further attacks.

“This operation is a prelude and there are still a lot of surprises in the pocket of our military forces,” Abdulmalik Al-Ejri, a Houthi leader, told Al-Masirah, as carried by Bloomberg.

Attacks from the Houthis, which have frequently launched drones and missiles from Yemen into Saudi Arabia, are raising the geopolitical premium in oil at a time when the market fundamentals are also bullish.

“This growing geopolitical risk comes at a time when there is already plenty of concern in the market over the potential impact of an escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine. These growing risks, combined with worries over OPEC spare capacity, have meant that sentiment in the oil market has remained bullish,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao said on Tuesday.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

World’s Largest Oil Trader: Prices Are Set To Rise Further
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A Watershed Moment That Could Send Oil Prices To $100

A Watershed Moment That Could Send Oil Prices To $100
Could Oil Really Reach $200?

Could Oil Really Reach $200?
Goldman Sachs Calls 10-Year Commodity Supercycle

Goldman Sachs Calls 10-Year Commodity Supercycle
China's Attempt To Kill The Oil Rally Is Bound To Fail

China's Attempt To Kill The Oil Rally Is Bound To Fail
Oil Prices Jump Over 3% Ahead Of Inventory Data

Oil Prices Jump Over 3% Ahead Of Inventory Data



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com