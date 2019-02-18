Oil Prices Near Three-Month High As Market Tightens

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 1 hour 56.46 +0.48 +0.86%
Brent Crude 11 mins 66.47 +0.22 +0.33%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.677 +0.021 +0.79%
Mars US 3 days 63.19 +1.63 +2.65%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.87 +0.59 +0.92%
Urals 4 days 63.07 +0.82 +1.32%
Louisiana Light 5 days 63.60 +1.41 +2.27%
Louisiana Light 5 days 63.60 +1.41 +2.27%
Bonny Light 4 days 66.85 +1.74 +2.67%
Mexican Basket 4 days 58.55 +1.16 +2.02%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.677 +0.021 +0.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 64.90 -0.40 -0.61%
Murban 4 days 66.23 -0.15 -0.23%
Iran Heavy 4 days 59.23 +1.75 +3.04%
Basra Light 4 days 68.59 +1.48 +2.21%
Saharan Blend 4 days 65.84 +1.82 +2.84%
Bonny Light 4 days 66.85 +1.74 +2.67%
Bonny Light 4 days 66.85 +1.74 +2.67%
Girassol 4 days 66.42 +1.71 +2.64%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.87 +0.59 +0.92%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 days 42.29 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 43.76 +0.11 +0.25%
Canadian Condensate 43 days 51.56 +0.51 +1.00%
Premium Synthetic 43 days 54.41 +0.51 +0.95%
Sweet Crude 3 days 50.16 +0.51 +1.03%
Peace Sour 3 days 48.41 +0.51 +1.06%
Peace Sour 3 days 48.41 +0.51 +1.06%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 50.66 +0.51 +1.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 54.61 +0.51 +0.94%
Central Alberta 3 days 49.26 +0.51 +1.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 63.60 +1.41 +2.27%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 52.00 +1.00 +1.96%
Giddings 4 days 45.75 +1.00 +2.23%
ANS West Coast 5 days 65.09 +0.82 +1.28%
West Texas Sour 4 days 49.54 +1.18 +2.44%
Eagle Ford 4 days 53.49 +1.18 +2.26%
Eagle Ford 4 days 53.49 +1.18 +2.26%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 52.04 +1.18 +2.32%
Kansas Common 4 days 45.75 +1.00 +2.23%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.39 +1.18 +1.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Why Trump will win the wall fight
  • 8 minutes Cuba Charges U.S. Moving Special Forces, Preparing Venezuelan Intervention
  • 12 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 16 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 2 hours is climate change a hoax? $2 Trillion/year worth of programs intended to be handed out by politicians and bureaucrats?
  • 2 hours Solar and Wind Will Not "Save" the Climate
  • 3 hours Some Good News on Climate Change Maybe
  • 4 hours Ayn Rand Was Right
  • 11 hours students walk out of school in protest of climate change
  • 3 hours Expected Breakdown: Israel-Central Europe Summit Canceled After Polish Pullout
  • 4 hours Indian Oil Signs First Annual Deal For U.S. OilIndian Oil Signs First Annual Deal For U.S. Oil
  • 22 hours L.A. Mayor Ditches Gas Plant Plans
  • 23 hours *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
  • 2 hours IT IS FINISHED. OPEC Victorious
  • 4 hours Amazon’s Exit Could Scare Off Tech Companies From New York
  • 23 hours Prospective Cause of Little Ice Age

Breaking News:

Indian Oil Corp. Inks First Annual U.S. Oil Import Deal

Alt Text

The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

U.S. shale production is set…

Alt Text

Is The Downside Risk For Oil Growing?

A large increase in the…

Alt Text

Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices

Oil prices reached 2019 highs…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Prices Near Three-Month High As Market Tightens

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 18, 2019, 9:30 AM CST
Join Our Community
oil industry

Oil prices rose early on Monday, extending last week’s gains amid rekindled hopes that the U.S. and China could reach a trade deal and growing signs of a tightening market, driven by OPEC’s production cuts and U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.

At 07:38 a.m. EST on Monday, WTI Crude was trading up 0.80 percent at $56.43, while Brent Crude eased off earlier gains to trade down 0.02 percent at $66.24.

Still, Brent Crude is currently on track for its best performance in a first quarter of a year since 2011. So far into 2019, oil prices have gained around 25 percent.

On Friday afternoon, oil prices reached their highest in three months and the highest so far this year, with Brent Crude exceeding $65 a barrel for the first time since November 2018. Bigger-than-expected cuts from OPEC and its de facto leader and largest producer Saudi Arabia helped push prices up. This bullish signal combined with renewed optimism coming from both the United States and China that they had made some progress in last week’s trade talks.

Representatives of the world’s two largest economies will be meeting in Washington this week for another round of trade talks and the markets, including the oil market, are currently banking that the worst of a trade war could be averted and some sort of deal could be reached.

“[W]e are looking at the tightest H1 crude balance in many years and, as such, a certain degree of price support does simply make sense for the time being,” Reuters quoted consultancy JBC Energy as saying in a note on Monday.

Related: 2 Reasons Why Big Oil Isn’t Rushing Into Renewables

Although there are a lot of unpredictable factors and a lot of uncertainties, the latest available data suggests that the oil market is tightening, according to PVM Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga.

“It is not recommended to swim against the current and presently the ‘oil’ river is flowing north,” Varga told Reuters.

Last week, hedge funds and other money managers boosted their bets on rising Brent Crude prices by 10 percent, with portfolio managers’ sentiment at its most bullish since the end of October 2018.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Texas Oil Production Breaks New Record

Texas Oil Production Breaks New Record
How Long Will This Oil Rally Last?

How Long Will This Oil Rally Last?

 Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices

Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices

 World’s Largest Offshore Oil Field Partially Shut Down

World’s Largest Offshore Oil Field Partially Shut Down

 The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com