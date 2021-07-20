Oil Prices Inch Even Lower Following Devastating 7% Single-Day Loss

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 67.20 +0.78 +1.17%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 69.40 +0.78 +1.14%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.872 +0.093 +2.46%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.007 +0.021 +1.08%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.128 +0.017 +0.81%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 66.95 -5.41 -7.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 66.95 -5.41 -7.48%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 68.43 -6.80 -9.04%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 73.15 -2.14 -2.84%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 64.57 -5.39 -7.70%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.128 +0.017 +0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 71.69 -2.08 -2.82%
Graph down Murban 1 day 72.45 -2.21 -2.96%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 64.15 -6.75 -9.52%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 69.12 -6.65 -8.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 68.58 -6.72 -8.92%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 68.43 -6.80 -9.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 68.43 -6.80 -9.04%
Chart Girassol 1 day 68.46 -7.05 -9.34%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 73.15 -2.14 -2.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 51.91 -5.07 -8.90%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 52.95 -5.21 -8.96%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 65.35 -5.21 -7.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 66.75 -5.21 -7.24%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 62.35 -5.21 -7.71%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 60.35 -5.21 -7.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 60.35 -5.21 -7.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 62.35 -5.21 -7.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 65.00 -5.21 -7.42%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 60.35 -5.21 -7.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 66.95 -5.41 -7.48%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 62.75 -5.50 -8.06%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 56.50 -5.50 -8.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 73.57 +0.06 +0.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 60.37 -5.39 -8.20%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 64.32 -5.39 -7.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 64.32 -5.39 -7.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 62.75 -5.50 -8.06%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 56.75 -5.25 -8.47%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 70.51 -5.39 -7.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 10 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 hour China Producing Half of the Worlds Electrical Vehicle Batteries is Experiencing Explosive Pollution
  • 1 hour Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours Natural Gas Cleaning Costs
  • 1 day California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone

Breaking News:

China Faces Outages Amid Soaring Power Demand

High Oil Prices Could Derail America’s Economic Recovery

High Oil Prices Could Derail America’s Economic Recovery

With oil prices creeping back…

High Oil Prices Threaten The Global Economic Recovery

High Oil Prices Threaten The Global Economic Recovery

Oil prices have been on…

Oil Prices Crash After OPEC+ Reaches Deal To Ease Cuts

Oil Prices Crash After OPEC+ Reaches Deal To Ease Cuts

Oil prices dropped by 5…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Inch Even Lower Following Devastating 7% Single-Day Loss

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 20, 2021, 8:34 AM CDT
Join Our Community

After plunging nearly 7% on Monday, oil prices saw a leveling off and even a smidgeon of a rebound on Tuesday in what many hope will be a new state of calm in the market.

WTI prices dropped sharply on Monday—from more than $71 per barrel--in a collision of ill-timed OPEC developments and Delta variant fears that left the market skeptical of the previous oil demand optimism.

On Tuesday morning, WTI oil fell 0.89% (-$0.59) to $65.83 per barrel—erasing nearly all of the price gains that the U.S. benchmark has seen over the past two months.

Prices are still up considerably from this time last year when the market questioned whether demand would recover to pre-pandemic levels—ever.

The Delta variant, which a recent study just concluded carries 1,000 times more viral load than the original, also accounts for more than half of all new Covid-19 infections in the United States.

Fears are now mounting that as the Delta variant continues to spread among the population, it will result in additional restrictions that will stymie an economic recovery—and oil demand along with it.

The fear of this scenario becoming a reality is clashing with OPEC+’s weekend success that saw the group agree to increase its oil production quotas. The new quotas would bring back 400,000 barrels per day of oil into the market in August, and 400,000 bpd more on average each month after that until the entire production cut has been restored to normal.

The additional barrels that could enter the market as soon as next month at a time when oil demand could once again drop off sharply culminated in a sharp drop in price on Monday, which has since leveled off.

Brent Crude prices also leveled off on Tuesday and were trading slightly lower -0.55% at $68.24 at 9:26 a.m. EDT.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Goldman Sachs Raises Oil Price Forecast Following OPEC Deal
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode
The Discovery That Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush

The Discovery That Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
Goldman Sachs Raises Oil Price Forecast Following OPEC Deal

Goldman Sachs Raises Oil Price Forecast Following OPEC Deal
Oil Prices Crash After OPEC+ Reaches Deal To Ease Cuts

Oil Prices Crash After OPEC+ Reaches Deal To Ease Cuts
Oil Suffers Double Whammy In Weakest Week Since March

Oil Suffers Double Whammy In Weakest Week Since March



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com