Indiana Unveils Wireless Charging Highway For Electric Vehicles

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has begun the first phase of a project to transform a segment of the state's highway into wireless charging pavement for electric vehicles, according to local news WRTV.

INDOT partnered with Advancing Sustainability through Power Infrastructure for Road Electrification (ASPIRE) Initiative, in a three-phase project that will use magnetizable concrete, developed by a German startup Magment GmbH, to allow seamless wireless charging of electric vehicles while in motion.

"We're quite eager to see this first of its kind project unfold in Indiana," David Christensen, the ASPIRE Innovation Director, said. "This partnership that includes Magment, INDOT, Purdue University, and the larger ASPIRE consortium has great promise to really move the needle on technology development, which will, in turn, enable more positive impacts from deeper electric vehicle adoption."

The project will be conducted in three phases. The first and second will be pavement testing at Purdue University's West Lafayette campus. The third phase will be INDOT installing a quarter-mile-long wireless charging pavement on a stretch of highway in the state.

"Indiana is known as the Crossroads of America and we're committed to fortifying our position as a transportation leader by innovating to support the emerging vehicle technology," Gov. Eric Holcomb said. "This partnership to develop wireless charging technology for highways sends a strong signal that Indiana is on the leading edge of delivering the infrastructure needed to support the adoption of electric vehicles."

Projects like these are set to spring up across the country as funding for green projects could flourish once Washington passes an infrastructure program.

