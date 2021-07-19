Europe Ramps Up Pivot Away From Fossil Fuels

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 41 mins SellBuy 66.42 -5.39 -7.51%
Graph down Brent Crude 14 mins SellBuy 68.80 -4.79 -6.51%
Graph up Natural Gas 40 mins SellBuy 3.779 +0.105 +2.86%
Graph down Heating Oil 40 mins SellBuy 1.985 -0.128 -6.06%
Graph down Gasoline 40 mins 2.110 -0.143 -6.35%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 72.36 +0.09 +0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 72.36 +0.09 +0.12%
Chart Bonny Light 19 days 75.23 +1.07 +1.44%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 73.15 -2.14 -2.84%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 64.57 -5.39 -7.70%
Chart Gasoline 40 mins 2.110 -0.143 -6.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 days 73.77 +1.15 +1.58%
Graph up Murban 19 days 74.66 +0.88 +1.19%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 days 70.90 +1.20 +1.72%
Graph up Basra Light 19 days 75.77 +0.26 +0.34%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 days 75.30 +1.18 +1.59%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 days 75.23 +1.07 +1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 days 75.23 +1.07 +1.44%
Chart Girassol 19 days 75.51 +1.06 +1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 73.15 -2.14 -2.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 56.98 +0.12 +0.21%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 58.16 +0.23 +0.40%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 70.56 +0.18 +0.26%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 71.96 +0.18 +0.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 67.56 +0.43 +0.64%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 65.56 +0.18 +0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 65.56 +0.18 +0.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 67.56 +0.43 +0.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 70.21 +0.18 +0.26%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 65.56 +0.18 +0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 72.36 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 62.75 -5.50 -8.06%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 56.50 -5.50 -8.87%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 73.51 -1.14 -1.53%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 60.37 -5.39 -8.20%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 64.32 -5.39 -7.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 64.32 -5.39 -7.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 62.75 -5.50 -8.06%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 62.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 75.90 +0.16 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 1 min U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 17 hours China Producing Half of the Worlds Electrical Vehicle Batteries is Experiencing Explosive Pollution
  • 19 mins Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Natural Gas Cleaning Costs
  • 10 hours California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone

Breaking News:

Oil Continues To Collapse On OPEC News, COVID Fears

Oil Markets Will Tighten Regardless Of OPEC's Decision

Oil Markets Will Tighten Regardless Of OPEC's Decision

While OPEC+ grabbed the attention…

How COVID-19 Triggered The Mother Of All Oil Crises

How COVID-19 Triggered The Mother Of All Oil Crises

Throughout history, the oil market…

Permian To Drive U.S. Shale Production Increase In August

Permian To Drive U.S. Shale Production Increase In August

U.S. shale oil production will…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Europe Ramps Up Pivot Away From Fossil Fuels

By Ag Metal Miner - Jul 19, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Reducing carbon emissions seems to be on the top of everybody’s agenda at the moment.

A recent post in The New York Times reports on proposals being discussed in the European Union to drive the region’s pivot away from fossil fuels over the next nine years.

Tariffs for exporters with weaker carbon emissions regulations

According to the report, the most radical and possibly contentious proposal would impose tariffs on certain imports from countries with less-stringent climate protection rules.

The proposals would also include eliminating the sales of new petrol- and diesel-powered cars in just 14 years. They also call for a 55% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 (compared with 1990 levels).

According to The New York Times, at the heart of the European road map is increased prices for carbon.

Nearly every sector of the economy would have to pay a price for the emissions it produces. In turn, that would affect things like cement in construction and fuel for cruise ships.

Proposed tariffs on imports of goods made outside the European Union, in countries with less-stringent climate policies, could invite disputes at the World Trade Organization. The cross-border carbon tax proposal could have the greatest impact on goods from Russia and Turkey, mainly iron, steel and aluminum.

We covered that topic recently following howls of protest by European steel and aluminum producers that overseas supplier could simply direct low-carbon production to Europe and sell their higher-carbon content production elsewhere. That would leave a net-zero reduction in global carbon emissions. Furthermore, it would damage European manufacturers’ home markets by allowing in low-tariff imports from producers they deem to be cheating the system.

The US perspective

The good news for U.S. exports to Europe is any impact would be far smaller.

Little in the way of raw material is shipped from the U.S. to the E.U.

Anyway, Democrats are looking at a similar tax, termed the “polluters tax” intended to have a similar impact.

The proposals, if passed, would see the last gasoline or diesel cars sold in the European Union by 2035. According to the post, they would require that 38.5% of all energy be from renewables by 2030. The proposals also call for a significant increase in the price charged for carbon emitted to make the use of fossil fuels increasingly expensive.

Role of China

China is the world’s largest polluter. However, it faces some unique challenges.

Its power generation industry is one of the youngest among major economies, with numerous new power stations coming onstream every month. To switch from that overwhelmingly coal-based capacity would entail eye-watering capital losses.

Ahead of the upcoming Glasgow-hosted COP-26 climate talks later this year, China has just announced it will launch its long-awaited carbon market. According to The New York Times, it would be the world’s largest by volume of emissions.

As with all carbon markets, though, its efficacy will in part be down to how generous Beijing’s get- out-of-jail-free cards it issues to polluters in the form of carbon credits.

Nonetheless, it would be a start.

Political process

Politically, this has some way to go.

It is estimated it will take two years for the European Union’s policies to be debated, negotiated and finally agreed across the E.U.’s 27 national governments and with Brussels.

Views differ widely as to priorities. Some countries, like Denmark, are already well on the way in the process of a huge switch to renewables. Others, like Poland and Germany, still rely heavily on coal for power generation. Hence, their industrial base would face substantial implications — unless carbon credits were so generous they would make the proposals meaningless.

Related: The Ongoing Transformation Of ‘Big Oil’

Someone has to pay for such a colossal shift. It is always, in the end, the consumer.

Politicians at the local level are well aware of this and will to varying degrees look to push the consequences as far into the future as possible — if not for when they are no longer in power then at least when they are in different ministerial roles. Then, it’s someone else’s problem.

All the same, the flow of history is clear. Where governments fail, the market may well lead. Many firms, from automakers to electronics, are already seeing marketing opportunities in zero-carbon products. Those firms are shifting supply chains to be able to deliver that claim to market.

Politicians’ rhetoric on the issue is widely supported by the majority of the public (at least in Europe).

But that may change as the costs begin to bite.

By AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China’s Opaque Oil Data Leaves Markets In The Dark
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Huge Dividend Cripples World’s Largest Oil Company

Huge Dividend Cripples World’s Largest Oil Company
The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode
The Discovery That Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush

The Discovery That Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
Oil Suffers Double Whammy In Weakest Week Since March

Oil Suffers Double Whammy In Weakest Week Since March
Oil Prices Crash After OPEC+ Reaches Deal To Ease Cuts

Oil Prices Crash After OPEC+ Reaches Deal To Ease Cuts



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com