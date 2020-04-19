Oil Prices Hit $15 For The First Time In 21 Years

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 14.67 -3.60 -19.70%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 27.62 -0.46 -1.64%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 1.759 +0.006 +0.34%
Graph down Mars US 7 hours 19.67 -1.10 -5.30%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 17.73 +0.22 +1.26%
Graph down Urals 3 days 23.05 -0.25 -1.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 21.82 +5.11 +30.58%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 21.82 +5.11 +30.58%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 22.32 +0.89 +4.15%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 14.17 -0.06 -0.42%
Chart Natural Gas 12 mins 1.759 +0.006 +0.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 22.04 +1.24 +5.96%
Graph up Murban 3 days 21.64 +0.94 +4.54%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 17.78 +0.67 +3.92%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 26.70 +1.55 +6.16%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 17.92 +0.70 +4.07%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 22.32 +0.89 +4.15%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 22.32 +0.89 +4.15%
Chart Girassol 3 days 22.48 +0.78 +3.59%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 17.73 +0.22 +1.26%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 14.05 +0.58 +4.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 2.890 -1.560 -35.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 19.14 -1.56 -7.54%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 18.69 -1.56 -7.70%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 14.04 -1.56 -10.00%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 8.290 -1.560 -15.84%
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 8.290 -1.560 -15.84%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 12.54 -1.56 -11.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 17.29 -1.56 -8.28%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 8.790 -1.560 -15.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 21.82 +5.11 +30.58%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 14.75 -1.50 -9.23%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 8.500 -1.500 -15.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 16.65 -2.68 -13.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 13.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 17.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 17.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 14.75 -1.50 -9.23%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 10.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 23.10 -0.50 -2.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 7 minutes The President and the Plague
  • 11 minutes Saudi Arabia cuts May oil prices to Asia, raises US rate after Opec+ deal
  • 13 minutes History Tells Proration Would Cause Chaos In The Texas Oil Patch
  • 40 mins Shales Death Blow?
  • 6 hours Why the Interest
  • 2 hours Peaceful rebellions against overreaching restrictions by *elected* Governors
  • 9 hours China declared war on the US in May 2019. Covid19 is part of that war
  • 18 mins Your predictions - Anything goes
  • 2 hours 2019 Was the Final Peak Oil Year... It's Done.
  • 3 hours A Bad Day on the Rig
  • 4 hours Cognitive Dissonance
  • 12 hours Thoughts on the dual currency system and the Deep Throat blog?
  • 14 hours Flotilla of Saudi Oil Threatens to Worsen U.S. Supply Glut
  • 5 hours Is This Fair and Equitable?
  • 9 hours NY Gov Cuomo (D) allowed hydroxychloroquine . It worked. He asked Trump for more. Look at NY stats. Mass Gov Baker (Rhino) would not allow. His stats continue to get worse.

Breaking News:

Mexico’s Offshore Oil Investment Set To Plunge Despite Government Pledges

Alt Text

Gazprom Neft CEO: Oil Could Hit $45 This Year

If US states ease lockdowns…

Alt Text

Global Oil Producers Agree On Joint 10 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC has succeeded. On Thursday,…

Alt Text

Oil Hits $20 For The First Time In 18 Years

Oil prices plunged on Monday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com, Oilprice.com, and a writer at Macro-Investing.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Hit $15 For The First Time In 21 Years

By Michael Kern - Apr 19, 2020, 9:14 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil Prices Low

A gruesome combination of crumbling demand for crude and global storage filled to its brim has pushed oil prices to levels not seen in over two decades.

U.S. benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, has fallen to the $15 range as global economies remain on lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, crushing crude demand. To add insult to injury, global oil storage is reaching its limits. The situation is so dire, in fact, that the Department of Energy is even considering paying domestic oil producers to keep crude in the ground.

Just. this Wednesday, the International Energy Agency reported a record 19 million barrel increase in domestic crude oil supplies.

Not even OPEC has been able to provide any relief for the ailing industry. While the cartel and its global partners were able to agree upon a 9.7 million barrel per day cut, the market clearly thinks it's not enough.

Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights, a firm specializing in oil market analysis, noted, “The current prices show that the OPEC+ cuts proved to be a blip, with oil prices at the mercy of the virus once again,” adding that “Until we approach a lifting of the lockdowns in the U.S., oil may drift lower or remain rangebound around current levels.”

Related: Saudi Arabia Slashes Asian Oil Exports By 2 Million Bpd

The oil price collapse is sending shockwaves throughout the entire industry, with oil majors slashing spending across the board, and explorers cutting as much as 13 percent of their drilling fleet as the crisis rages on.

The troubling times have even forced the Texas Railroad Commission to consider the unthinkable, mandate a state-wide production cut. While the three commissioners were unable to come to a decision last Tuesday, the group is set to meet again on April 21st. And with oil prices having fallen an addition 20 percent since their last meeting, they might just be ready to take action.

Even if the RRC follows through with their plan to interfere with the free markets, however, many experts suggest that as much as 20-30 million barrels per day in demand is being decimated by COVID-19 - a far cry from what global oil producers have cut so far.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

U.S. Oil Crashes Below $20 On Record Demand Plunge
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com, Oilprice.com, and a writer at Macro-Investing.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Sad Truth About The OPEC+ Production Cut

The Sad Truth About The OPEC+ Production Cut
Is Saudi Arabia Restarting The Oil War?

Is Saudi Arabia Restarting The Oil War?

 Oil Prices Sink On Record Breaking 19.2 Million Barrel Crude Build

Oil Prices Sink On Record Breaking 19.2 Million Barrel Crude Build

 Russia And Saudi Arabia Consider Even Deeper Oil Output Cuts

Russia And Saudi Arabia Consider Even Deeper Oil Output Cuts

 The Oil Industry’s Recovery Lacks One Important Ingredient

The Oil Industry’s Recovery Lacks One Important Ingredient



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com