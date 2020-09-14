Oil Prices Fall As Libya Reopens Ports

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 37.23 -0.10 -0.27%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 39.70 -0.13 -0.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.342 +0.073 +3.22%
Graph down Mars US 17 hours 38.23 -0.32 -0.83%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 39.83 +0.01 +0.03%
Graph up Urals 3 days 40.60 +1.00 +2.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 38.83 +0.03 +0.08%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 38.83 +0.03 +0.08%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 38.98 -0.28 -0.71%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 35.46 -0.20 -0.56%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.342 +0.073 +3.22%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 39.15 -0.44 -1.11%
Graph down Murban 3 days 39.51 -0.44 -1.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 37.70 -0.26 -0.68%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 41.35 +0.31 +0.76%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 38.84 -0.50 -1.27%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 38.98 -0.28 -0.71%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 38.98 -0.28 -0.71%
Chart Girassol 3 days 39.55 -0.31 -0.78%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 39.83 +0.01 +0.03%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 25.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 29.23 -0.62 -2.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 36.33 +0.03 +0.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 37.73 +0.03 +0.08%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 34.48 +0.28 +0.82%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 33.33 +0.18 +0.54%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 33.33 +0.18 +0.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 34.48 +0.03 +0.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 36.08 -0.47 -1.29%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 33.38 +0.03 +0.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 38.83 +0.03 +0.08%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 33.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 27.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 38.52 -0.31 -0.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 31.28 +0.03 +0.10%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 35.23 +0.03 +0.09%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 35.23 +0.03 +0.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 33.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 27.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 42.07 +0.03 +0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 8 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 11 minutes Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 14 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 12 hours Interconnection queues across the US are loaded with gigawatts of solar, wind and storage
  • 45 mins Trump's Drilling Ban Bombshell Rocks Oil Industry
  • 2 days Up to 90% of people who test positive for Covid barely carry any virus & are not contagious. Every stat about the disease is bogus
  • 3 days Ban on Drilling Would Cost One Million Jobs
  • 4 hours The storming of the Reichstag
  • 4 hours China Must Prepare for War Says State Media
  • 11 hours “COVID-911: From Homeland Security to Biosecurity” 33 minutes by Corbett Report
  • 23 hours TX NATGAS flaring
  • 2 days Surviving without coal is a challenge!!
  • 3 days Hunter Biden's Chinese Firm helps China buy Michigan precision machining company with military applications and moves jobs overseas.
  • 18 hours 10 Chinese in top 20 longest metro systems. 1 is from US (New York).
  • 4 days People in the Military are..

Breaking News:

Tropical Storm Sally Forces Drillers To Evacuate Gulf Of Mexico Oil Platforms

Fitch Cuts Long-Term WTI Oil Price Outlook To $50

Fitch Cuts Long-Term WTI Oil Price Outlook To $50

Fitch Ratings has lowered its…

Do Oil Market Fundamentals Justify $40 WTI?

Do Oil Market Fundamentals Justify $40 WTI?

Oil prices have been trading…

Oil Prices Tank On Global Demand Concerns

Oil Prices Tank On Global Demand Concerns

Oil prices plunged on Tuesday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Fall As Libya Reopens Ports

By Irina Slav - Sep 14, 2020, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Libyan strongman General Khalifa Haftar has pledged to reopen the country’s oil ports this weekend, the U.S. embassy in the North African country said in a statement on Saturday.

“The Ambassador underscored U.S. confidence in the NOC and support for a financial model that would constitute a credible guarantee that oil and gas revenues would be managed transparently and preserved for the benefit of the Libyan people,” the statement read. “The LNA subsequently conveyed to the U.S. government the personal commitment of General Haftar to allow the full reopening of the energy sector no later than September 12.”

Groups affiliated with Haftar’s Libyan National Army blockaded the country’s oil terminals in January, suspending exports and effectively decimating production from over 1.2 million bpd to less than 100,000 bpd.

The National Oil Corporation, which is the sole entity authorized to deal with oil sales, declared force majeure on exports soon after. In July, the force majeure was lifted for a couple of days before the LNA reinstalled the blockade. In the meantime, the group has been fighting the UN-backed Government of National Accord for full control of Libya.

Last month, however, the LNA agreed to reopen the terminals for a while, to empty storage tanks full of crude oil and condensate and export them, leaving some for domestic use in parts of Libya that suffered blackouts because of a shortage of fuel for their power plants.

The move preceded the agreement of a ceasefire between the warring factions that sparked hopes the oil ports could be re-opened if the ceasefire held. This will give OPEC a headache, however. The cartel has been banking on Libya’s involuntary contribution to its production cut efforts. If the ports are reopened, so will be the fields and production could start rising, which will immediately affect prices, already embattled by forecasts of slow and only partial demand recovery.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia’s Central Bank Warns That Oil Could Slide To $25

Next Post

Citi Bank Sees $60 Oil In 2021
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trump's Drilling Ban Bombshell Rocks Oil Industry

Trump's Drilling Ban Bombshell Rocks Oil Industry
Saudi Aramco Is Now Suffering The Consequences Of A Failed Oil Price War

Saudi Aramco Is Now Suffering The Consequences Of A Failed Oil Price War
China Looks To Build Espionage Hub In Iran Under 25-Year Deal

China Looks To Build Espionage Hub In Iran Under 25-Year Deal
The Start Of A New Oil Market Supercycle

The Start Of A New Oil Market Supercycle
$65 Oil And $5000 Gold: Traders Expect Volatility In Key Commodities

$65 Oil And $5000 Gold: Traders Expect Volatility In Key Commodities



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com