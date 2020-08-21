Libyan Ceasefire Bolsters Chances Of Reopening Oil Ports

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 41.68 -1.14 -2.66%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 43.80 -1.10 -2.45%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.389 +0.037 +1.57%
Graph down Mars US 18 hours 43.77 -0.19 -0.43%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 45.19 -0.30 -0.66%
Graph up Urals 2 days 45.20 +0.65 +1.46%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 44.17 -0.24 -0.54%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.17 -0.24 -0.54%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.05 -0.57 -1.28%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.33 -0.35 -0.86%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.389 +0.037 +1.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 43.89 +0.05 +0.11%
Graph up Murban 2 days 44.28 +0.20 +0.45%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 43.97 -0.59 -1.32%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 47.31 -0.29 -0.61%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 44.02 -0.28 -0.63%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 44.05 -0.57 -1.28%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.05 -0.57 -1.28%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.96 -0.43 -0.95%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 45.19 -0.30 -0.66%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 17 hours 30.20 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 33.07 -0.29 -0.87%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 41.82 -0.29 -0.69%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 43.22 -0.29 -0.67%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 39.27 -0.29 -0.73%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 37.82 -0.29 -0.76%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 37.82 -0.29 -0.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 39.12 -0.29 -0.74%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 40.27 -0.29 -0.71%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 37.37 -0.29 -0.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 44.17 -0.24 -0.54%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 39.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 33.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.82 +0.56 +1.29%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 36.53 -0.35 -0.95%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 40.48 -0.35 -0.86%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 40.48 -0.35 -0.86%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 39.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 32.75 -0.50 -1.50%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 47.32 -0.35 -0.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 4 mins Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 46 mins BLM and Reparations
  • 2 days Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 14 hours Biden declares for China
  • 3 hours Trump says boycott a US company over nonpartisanism
  • 53 mins Modi Hits at China's Expansionism
  • 5 hours The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering
  • 2 days The Bernie Sanders / Karl Marx Quiz
  • 2 hours The Beginning of a New Era in China Relations
  • 27 mins Angela Merkel gets a standing ovation for rejecting Trumpism
  • 3 days Trump Admin. Approves Plan for Drilling in Alaska
  • 3 days Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 3 days Rolling Blackouts Across California
  • 3 days Donald Trump is Zaphod Beebleblox . US citizens have elected TV personality and we need to accept their choice. Please stop whining.

Breaking News:

China Charters Tankers For 37 Million Barrels Of U.S. Oil

Russia Overtakes Saudi Arabia To Become Second Largest Oil Producer

Russia Overtakes Saudi Arabia To Become Second Largest Oil Producer

Russia produced more crude oil…

Refinery Closures Continue Amid Oil Demand Slump

Refinery Closures Continue Amid Oil Demand Slump

Refiners are shutting down permanently…

Uncertainty Upends Mergers & Acquisition In Oil And Gas

Uncertainty Upends Mergers & Acquisition In Oil And Gas

The current crisis is upending…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Libyan Ceasefire Bolsters Chances Of Reopening Oil Ports

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 21, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

The UN-backed government of Libya announced a ceasefire on Friday, and the east-based rival administration also called for a truce in a move that could pave the way to reopening of Libya's oil terminals, if the ceasefire holds.  

Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj of the Libyan UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) has "issued instructions to all military forces to immediately cease fire and all combat operations in all Libyan territories," the GNA said, as carried by France 24.

Currently, oil production in Libya is around 100,000 barrels per day (bpd). This figure is dramatically down from 1.2 million bpd at the start of the year, just before paramilitary formations affiliated with the Libyan National Army (LNA) of eastern Libyan strongman General Khalifa Haftar occupied Libya's oil export terminals and oilfields.

Haftar's forces, backed by the UAE, Egypt, and Russian mercenaries, have been fighting the GNA-backed forces supported by Turkey in recent months. GNA forces have pushed Haftar's forces back to Sirte, a strategic city that the UN-backed government proposed today to be a demilitarized zone.

Early in June, Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) resumed production at the 300,000-bpd Sharara oilfield after negotiating the opening of an oilfield valve that had been closed since January. Just a day later, however, Sharara shuttered again, after an armed force had told the workers in the field to stop working.  

Earlier this week, Haftar's Libyan National Army said it would reopen Libya's oil ports for a short while to empty tanks with crude oil and condensate and ship them abroad.

Libya will export some of the fuel, while the remaining fuel will be shipped into eastern Libya to feed its power plants, a spokesman for an LNA affiliate said in a televised statement.

"The instructions were to allow for the emptying of tanks holding crude and condensate stored at the oil ports to be loaded and exported," LNA spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari said, as quoted by Bloomberg. "The decision taken yesterday doesn't mean the reopening of fields or the resumption of exports."

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Aramco Suspends Investment In Chinese Refinery As Low Oil Prices Bite

Next Post

Russia Overtakes Saudi Arabia To Become Second Largest Oil Producer
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

3 Ways To Play The Coming Oil Boom

3 Ways To Play The Coming Oil Boom
Bezos And Blackrock Are Pouring Billions Into This $30.7 Trillion Trend

Bezos And Blackrock Are Pouring Billions Into This $30.7 Trillion Trend
World’s Largest Offshore Rig Owner Files Bankruptcy

World’s Largest Offshore Rig Owner Files Bankruptcy
Saudi Arabia Refuses To Learn From Its Two Failed Oil Price Wars

Saudi Arabia Refuses To Learn From Its Two Failed Oil Price Wars
Bank Of America: Brent Will Recover To $60 In H1 2021

Bank Of America: Brent Will Recover To $60 In H1 2021



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com