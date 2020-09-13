Natural Gas Industry Sees Support From U.S. Voters

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 37.62 +0.29 +0.78%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 40.04 +0.21 +0.53%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.335 +0.066 +2.91%
Graph down Mars US 5 hours 38.23 -0.32 -0.83%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 39.83 +0.01 +0.03%
Graph up Urals 3 days 40.60 +1.00 +2.53%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 38.80 -0.80 -2.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 38.80 -0.80 -2.02%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 38.98 -0.28 -0.71%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 35.66 -0.54 -1.49%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.335 +0.066 +2.91%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 39.15 -0.44 -1.11%
Graph down Murban 3 days 39.51 -0.44 -1.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 37.70 -0.26 -0.68%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 41.35 +0.31 +0.76%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 38.84 -0.50 -1.27%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 38.98 -0.28 -0.71%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 38.98 -0.28 -0.71%
Chart Girassol 3 days 39.55 -0.31 -0.78%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 39.83 +0.01 +0.03%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 25.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 29.85 -0.70 -2.29%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 36.30 -0.75 -2.02%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 37.70 -0.75 -1.95%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 34.20 -0.40 -1.16%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 33.15 -0.45 -1.34%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 33.15 -0.45 -1.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 34.45 -0.60 -1.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 36.55 +0.10 +0.27%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 33.35 -0.40 -1.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 38.80 -0.80 -2.02%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 33.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 27.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 38.83 +1.18 +3.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 31.28 +0.03 +0.10%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 35.23 +0.03 +0.09%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 35.23 +0.03 +0.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 33.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 27.50 -0.75 -2.65%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 42.04 -0.75 -1.75%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 8 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 11 minutes Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 14 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 10 mins Interconnection queues across the US are loaded with gigawatts of solar, wind and storage
  • 1 min Trump's Drilling Ban Bombshell Rocks Oil Industry
  • 1 day Up to 90% of people who test positive for Covid barely carry any virus & are not contagious. Every stat about the disease is bogus
  • 1 day The storming of the Reichstag
  • 2 days Ban on Drilling Would Cost One Million Jobs
  • 3 days People in the Military are..
  • 1 day “COVID-911: From Homeland Security to Biosecurity” 33 minutes by Corbett Report
  • 11 hours TX NATGAS flaring
  • 1 day Surviving without coal is a challenge!!
  • 2 days Hunter Biden's Chinese Firm helps China buy Michigan precision machining company with military applications and moves jobs overseas.
  • 5 hours 10 Chinese in top 20 longest metro systems. 1 is from US (New York).
  • 3 days US after 4 more years of Trump?

Breaking News:

Trump Announces ‘Historic Peace Deal’ Between Bahrain And Israel

U.S. LNG Exporters Are Adding Capacity Despite A Plunge In Demand

U.S. LNG Exporters Are Adding Capacity Despite A Plunge In Demand

U.S. LNG export capacity continues…

Natural Gas Prices Plunge On Expectations Of Lower Demand

Natural Gas Prices Plunge On Expectations Of Lower Demand

Natural gas prices sank early…

Can Mini-LNG Plants Solve The Gas Flaring Problem?

Can Mini-LNG Plants Solve The Gas Flaring Problem?

Small LNG plants churn out…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Natural Gas Industry Sees Support From U.S. Voters

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 13, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

U.S. voters generally support natural gas production, but nearly half of U.S. registered voters believe the natural gas industry must do more to reduce emissions to have natural gas play a role in fighting climate change, a new poll from Brunswick Group showed

The poll of 1,000 registered U.S. voters carried out in early August showed that while most voters oppose a ban on natural gas, they do not think the industry is doing enough to cut greenhouse gas emissions.  

Both Democrats and Republicans have a favorable view of natural gas, with Republicans much more in support of using natural gas as an energy source, the poll showed. 

There is a lot at stake for the oil and gas industry at the presidential election in November. U.S. President Donald Trump rolled back last month methane emissions rules for oil and gas fields and pipelines, while Democratic candidate Joe Biden has promised more efforts and resources to boost cleaner energy and jobs, but he has said he would not ban fracking. 

According to the Brunswick Group poll, U.S. voters generally support natural gas, but they are much more positive toward solar and wind energy sources, which have widespread support. 

Another key finding in the report showed that most U.S. voters support the idea of giving states more power to block new oil and gas pipelines. However, most voters, 59 percent, do not think blocking pipelines would help the fight against climate change. 

Climate change, however, has taken a back seat in voters’ minds after the pandemic brought more urgent issues to the forefront, the poll showed.  

In 2019, climate change was the third most important issue to voters, trailing only healthcare and the economy. 

This year, climate change has dropped to seventh place among the most important issues when considering who to vote for. Climate change is now preceded by the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy and jobs, healthcare, racial justice, taxes and federal spending, and immigration.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

BP And Shell Take A Stand Against Gas Flaring In Texas
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trump's Drilling Ban Bombshell Rocks Oil Industry

Trump's Drilling Ban Bombshell Rocks Oil Industry
Saudi Arabia To Cut Oil Prices As Demand Fears Grow

Saudi Arabia To Cut Oil Prices As Demand Fears Grow
China Looks To Build Espionage Hub In Iran Under 25-Year Deal

China Looks To Build Espionage Hub In Iran Under 25-Year Deal
Saudi Aramco Is Now Suffering The Consequences Of A Failed Oil Price War

Saudi Aramco Is Now Suffering The Consequences Of A Failed Oil Price War
The Start Of A New Oil Market Supercycle

The Start Of A New Oil Market Supercycle



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com