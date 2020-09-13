Natural Gas Industry Sees Support From U.S. Voters

U.S. voters generally support natural gas production, but nearly half of U.S. registered voters believe the natural gas industry must do more to reduce emissions to have natural gas play a role in fighting climate change, a new poll from Brunswick Group showed.

The poll of 1,000 registered U.S. voters carried out in early August showed that while most voters oppose a ban on natural gas, they do not think the industry is doing enough to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Both Democrats and Republicans have a favorable view of natural gas, with Republicans much more in support of using natural gas as an energy source, the poll showed.

There is a lot at stake for the oil and gas industry at the presidential election in November. U.S. President Donald Trump rolled back last month methane emissions rules for oil and gas fields and pipelines, while Democratic candidate Joe Biden has promised more efforts and resources to boost cleaner energy and jobs, but he has said he would not ban fracking.

According to the Brunswick Group poll, U.S. voters generally support natural gas, but they are much more positive toward solar and wind energy sources, which have widespread support.

Another key finding in the report showed that most U.S. voters support the idea of giving states more power to block new oil and gas pipelines. However, most voters, 59 percent, do not think blocking pipelines would help the fight against climate change.

Climate change, however, has taken a back seat in voters’ minds after the pandemic brought more urgent issues to the forefront, the poll showed.

In 2019, climate change was the third most important issue to voters, trailing only healthcare and the economy.

This year, climate change has dropped to seventh place among the most important issues when considering who to vote for. Climate change is now preceded by the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy and jobs, healthcare, racial justice, taxes and federal spending, and immigration.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

