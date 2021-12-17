Oil Prices Dip As Omicron Cases Surge

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 70.62 -1.76 -2.43%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 73.32 -1.70 -2.27%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.747 -0.019 -0.50%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.217 -0.049 -2.17%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.121 -0.057 -2.61%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 75.04 +1.50 +2.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 75.04 +1.50 +2.04%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.93 +2.24 +3.08%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 74.66 +1.54 +2.11%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 72.63 +1.51 +2.12%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.121 -0.057 -2.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 73.11 +1.19 +1.65%
Graph up Murban 1 day 74.70 +1.66 +2.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 70.71 +2.23 +3.26%
Graph down Basra Light 17 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 75.65 +2.36 +3.22%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 74.93 +2.24 +3.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.93 +2.24 +3.08%
Chart Girassol 1 day 75.52 +2.35 +3.21%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 74.66 +1.54 +2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 55.43 +1.51 +2.80%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 71.38 +1.51 +2.16%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 72.78 +1.51 +2.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 67.88 +1.51 +2.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 63.13 +1.51 +2.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 63.13 +1.51 +2.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 67.58 +1.51 +2.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 67.58 +1.51 +2.29%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 64.13 +1.51 +2.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 75.04 +1.50 +2.04%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 62.50 +1.50 +2.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 74.87 -0.81 -1.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 66.33 +1.51 +2.33%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 70.28 +1.51 +2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 70.28 +1.51 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 62.75 +1.75 +2.87%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 75.11 +0.14 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 hours Monday Dec 13 - Natural Gas Prices in Europe Climb
  • 3 days Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 6 hours Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 4 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years

Breaking News:

Big Oil Bids For Brazilian Oil Blocks

Saudi Arabia: Hasty Energy Transition Will Lead To Oil Price Spikes

Saudi Arabia: Hasty Energy Transition Will Lead To Oil Price Spikes

The energy transition and the…

Jefferies: Fully Reopened World Could See $150 Oil

Jefferies: Fully Reopened World Could See $150 Oil

Low investment in oil while…

The Biggest Threats To Oil Have Already Been Priced In

The Biggest Threats To Oil Have Already Been Priced In

Oil prices are showing solid…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Dip As Omicron Cases Surge

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 17, 2021, 10:00 AM CST
  • Crude futures were under slight pressure early Friday in Asia as Omicron worries returned
  • The Fed's stance of tightening monetary policy next year started to lead to anxiety about economic growth
Join Our Community

Oil prices fell early on Friday and were on track for a weekly loss as the fast-spreading Omicron COVID variant increased concerns about a potential hit to oil demand, while the hawkish Fed stance of tightening monetary policy next year started to lead to anxiety about economic growth.

As of 10:00 a.m. EDT on Friday, WTI Crude was down 1.87% at $71.10 and Brent Crude prices had fallen by 1.75% to $73.71.

Oil prices were up on Wednesday and Thursday, following a bullish inventory report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showing falling U.S. crude and oil product inventories and a record petroleum demand in America for the week to December 10.

However, the fast-spreading Omicron variant and the possibility that tighter monetary policy could harm economic growth next year weighed on the oil market early on Friday.  

“Crude futures were under slight pressure early Friday in Asia as Omicron worries returned centre-stage after the market had priced in the relief and optimism triggered by the US Federal Reserve and a bullish set of weekly US stocks and demand data on Wednesday,” Vanda Insights said in a note.

“As the week comes to an end, markets are focussing on the high rates of transmissibility being reported for the Omicron variant but struggling to assess its full implications and impact,” Vanda Insights added.  

The UK reported a record number of daily new COVID cases for a second day in a row on Thursday, Germany warned of a “massive fifth wave” with Omicron infections, while cases are rising in the U.S. too, with Omicron spreading fast.

“Omicron developments continue to impact the short-term demand outlook,” Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank, said on Friday.

“A weaker dollar has been offset by tighter monetary policies potentially softening the 2022 growth outlook further. While Europe is dealing with a worsening energy crisis, milder than normal weather in Asia has led to a less demand for fuel products used in power generation and heating,” Hansen added.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Goldman Sees Oil At $100 By 2023
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Potential Polar Vortex Could Send Natural Gas Soaring Again

Potential Polar Vortex Could Send Natural Gas Soaring Again
Almost All Of Russia’s Oil Could Become “Hard-To-Recover” In The Coming Years

Almost All Of Russia’s Oil Could Become “Hard-To-Recover” In The Coming Years
Oil Rebounds On Large Crude Draw

Oil Rebounds On Large Crude Draw
Putin’s coup In India Will Shock The U.S.

Putin’s coup In India Will Shock The U.S.
Investors See Peak Demand Happening Much Further In The Future

Investors See Peak Demand Happening Much Further In The Future



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com