Goldman Sees Oil At $100 By 2023

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 69.96 -2.42 -3.34%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 72.70 -2.32 -3.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.707 -0.059 -1.57%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.199 -0.068 -2.99%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.101 -0.077 -3.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 75.04 +1.50 +2.04%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 75.04 +1.50 +2.04%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.93 +2.24 +3.08%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 74.66 +1.54 +2.11%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 72.63 +1.51 +2.12%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.101 -0.077 -3.53%

Graph up Marine 1 day 73.11 +1.19 +1.65%
Graph up Murban 1 day 74.70 +1.66 +2.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 70.71 +2.23 +3.26%
Graph down Basra Light 17 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 75.65 +2.36 +3.22%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 74.93 +2.24 +3.08%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.93 +2.24 +3.08%
Chart Girassol 1 day 75.52 +2.35 +3.21%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 74.66 +1.54 +2.11%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 55.43 +1.51 +2.80%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 71.38 +1.51 +2.16%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 72.78 +1.51 +2.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 67.88 +1.51 +2.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 63.13 +1.51 +2.45%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 63.13 +1.51 +2.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 67.58 +1.51 +2.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 67.58 +1.51 +2.29%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 64.13 +1.51 +2.41%

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 75.04 +1.50 +2.04%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 62.50 +1.50 +2.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 74.87 -0.81 -1.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 66.33 +1.51 +2.33%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 70.28 +1.51 +2.20%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 70.28 +1.51 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 62.75 +1.75 +2.87%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 75.11 +0.14 +0.19%

Big Oil Bids For Brazilian Oil Blocks

$70 Oil Won't Keep OPEC Happy

$70 Oil Won't Keep OPEC Happy

OPEC is reportedly reconsidering its…

Oil Prices Rise As Fears Of Omicron Lockdowns Subside

Oil Prices Rise As Fears Of Omicron Lockdowns Subside

Oil prices rose early on…

Why This Oil Price Slump May Not Be Bad News For US Shale

Why This Oil Price Slump May Not Be Bad News For US Shale

Shale drillers have suffered during…

Goldman Sees Oil At $100 By 2023

By Irina Slav - Dec 17, 2021, 9:00 AM CST
  • Goldman: Crude oil could hit $100 in 2023 as demand growth outpaces supply growth
  • GS: the recent drop in oil prices—fuelled by fears about the latest coronavirus variant—was an overreaction
Goldman Sachs has forecast crude oil prices could hit $100 in 2023 as demand growth outpaces supply growth.

"There's insufficient supply in the face of strong demand," said Damien Courvalin, head of energy research at the investment bank, earlier today, as quoted by Bloomberg. "Oil prices have to be higher to overcome the higher cost of capital to fund projects."

Even so, Goldman's current price forecast for Brent crude for 2022 and 2023 is $85 per barrel. The upside risks for triple-digit prices include cost inflation for drillers and a potential supply shortfall. Shrinking access to funding for new oil and gas projects is also a risk as lenders focus on ESG-aligned industries and projects.

According to Goldman's analysts, the recent drop in oil prices—fuelled by fears about the latest coronavirus variant—was an overreaction. Courvalin noted it was equal to the demand loss of 5 million bpd over the next three months.

Meanwhile, demand for everything oil-related, from fuels to plastics, is on a strong rebound, Courvalin also noted. Consumption is likely to break records in 2022 and 2023 as government spending on economic recovery and the energy transition continues to support demand.

Goldman has become the second bank this month to maintain its bullish stance on oil despite the recent dip. Earlier, JP Morgan brushed off Omicron fears saying 2022 will see the end of the pandemic and forecasting oil prices could hit $125 per barrel next year and $150 per barrel in 2023.

The investment bank cited OPEC's limited spare capacity that would, in turn, limit its ability to react to stronger demand by boosting production and "a more vibrant economic cycle."

"Although we see clear potential for a more vibrant economic cycle, the environment is also fraught with cross-currents. We are confident the economic expansion will continue through 2022, but its strength will likely be determined by the monetary response to inflation, the relative success of Chinese policymakers in rebalancing their economy, and the pace of the transition from a pandemic to an endemic disease," JO Morgan's analysts noted.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Saudi Arabia: Hasty Energy Transition Will Lead To Oil Price Spikes
