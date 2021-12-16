Oil Prices Rise On Record U.S. Oil Demand

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 hour 72.38 +1.51 +2.13%
Graph up Brent Crude 18 mins 74.60 +0.72 +0.97%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 3.766 -0.036 -0.95%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 hour 2.266 +0.046 +2.07%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 2.178 +0.050 +2.36%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.54 +0.17 +0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.54 +0.17 +0.23%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.69 -0.82 -1.12%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.12 -1.16 -1.56%
Chart Mars US 20 mins 72.63 +1.51 +2.12%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.178 +0.050 +2.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 71.92 -1.47 -2.00%
Graph down Murban 2 days 73.04 -1.44 -1.93%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 68.48 -0.97 -1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 17 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 73.29 -0.69 -0.93%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 72.69 -0.82 -1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.69 -0.82 -1.12%
Chart Girassol 2 days 73.17 -0.74 -1.00%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.12 -1.16 -1.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 53.92 +0.14 +0.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 69.87 +0.14 +0.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 71.27 +0.14 +0.20%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 66.37 +0.14 +0.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 61.62 -0.86 -1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 61.62 -0.86 -1.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 66.07 +0.14 +0.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 66.07 +0.14 +0.21%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 62.62 -0.11 -0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.54 +0.17 +0.23%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 62.50 +1.50 +2.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 74.87 -0.81 -1.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 66.33 +1.51 +2.33%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 70.28 +1.51 +2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 70.28 +1.51 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 61.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 75.11 +0.14 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Monday Dec 13 - Natural Gas Prices in Europe Climb
  • 3 days Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 4 days Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 3 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise On Record U.S. Oil Demand

Jittery Oil Market Could Trigger Consolidation In The Permian

Jittery Oil Market Could Trigger Consolidation In The Permian

According to industry executives, the…

U.S. Shale Slams Biden’s Oil Policies

U.S. Shale Slams Biden’s Oil Policies

The U.S. oil industry criticized…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Rise On Record U.S. Oil Demand

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 16, 2021, 4:00 PM CST

The price of WTI crude rose nearly 2% on Thursday on EIA reports that U.S. implied petroleum products demand had risen to record heights.

U.S. implied petroleum products demand rose to 23.191 million bpd for week ending December 10. The previous record was set during week ending August 27 of this year, which reached fresh highs of 22.820 million bpd.

The increase in demand for petroleum products inspired fresh optimism in the market, as uncertainty in the markets faded after the Federal Reserve’s announcement.

The price of a barrel of WTI rose to $72.04, up $1.17 (+1.65%) on the day. The price of a Brent barrel also increased despite measures taken to thwart the new Omicron variant, rising to $74.76, up $0.88 (+1.19%) on the day. Oil prices are now at a three-week high.

The price moves come just days after Saudi Arabia’s energy minister warned traders not to short oil as they did over Thanksgiving.

To prevent such actions, the OPEC+ group left open its previous meeting in case it needed to make last-minute changes to its production strategy. Currently, the group is slated to increase production by 400,000 bpd starting in January. But excessive shorts or falling prices could prompt the group to curb those production increase plans.

Indeed, leaving the meeting open and in a suspended state, and Saudi Arabia’s warnings to shorters that betting against oil would leave traders “ouching like hell” have lent support to oil prices.

The oil price rise is somewhat tempered by fears of an Omicron surge that some argue is, at this point, unstoppable.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Gasoline Prices Continue To Fall Ahead Of Christmas

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher
Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''
Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon

Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon
Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation

Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation
Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears

Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

 Alt text

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100

 Alt text

Republican States Could Pull $600B From Anti-Fossil Fuel Banks

 Alt text

World Leaders Have To Face The Truth About Oil Demand
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com