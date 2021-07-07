Oil Price Plunge Continues Amid OPEC+ Deadlock

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 72.03 -1.34 -1.83%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.25 -1.28 -1.72%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.595 -0.042 -1.15%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.085 -0.020 -0.95%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.200 -0.028 -1.25%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.32 -1.61 -2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.32 -1.61 -2.12%
Chart Bonny Light 8 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.94 +0.23 +0.30%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 71.32 -1.79 -2.45%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.200 -0.028 -1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 8 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 8 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 8 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 8 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 8 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 8 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 8 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 8 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.94 +0.23 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.58 -1.60 -2.66%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 59.87 -1.69 -2.75%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 72.37 -1.79 -2.41%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 73.77 -1.79 -2.37%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 69.97 -2.04 -2.83%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 67.62 -1.79 -2.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 67.62 -1.79 -2.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 70.12 -1.79 -2.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 71.87 -2.29 -3.09%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 67.97 -1.79 -2.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.32 -1.61 -2.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.75 -2.00 -2.79%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 63.50 -2.00 -3.05%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 76.83 +0.30 +0.39%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 67.32 -1.79 -2.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 71.27 -1.79 -2.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.27 -1.79 -2.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.75 -2.00 -2.79%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.50 -2.00 -3.05%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.46 -1.79 -2.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 5 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 8 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 15 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 12 hours Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 1 day CCS: Carbon capturing and storage - the ground realities do not look promising
  • 17 mins Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 10 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours Pipeline Rupture
  • 7 hours Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 15 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days Americans are not agreement capable.
  • 3 days Survival of Oil and Gas industry.
  • 4 days High Electricity Prices in California are a Warning Against Overreliance on Renewables

Breaking News:

U.S. Shale Races To Hedge Production Amid OPEC+ Uncertainty

Fracking Pioneer Hamm: $100 Oil ‘’Sure Is Possible’’

Fracking Pioneer Hamm: $100 Oil ‘’Sure Is Possible’’

$100 a barrel oil “sure…

OPEC+ Fails To Hike Oil Production, Delays Decision Again

OPEC+ Fails To Hike Oil Production, Delays Decision Again

OPEC+ much-awaited resumption of talks…

Oil Surges Past $75 As OPEC+ Discuses 2 Million Bpd Output Boost

Oil Surges Past $75 As OPEC+ Discuses 2 Million Bpd Output Boost

Oil prices shot up early…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Price Plunge Continues Amid OPEC+ Deadlock

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 07, 2021, 11:15 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil prices continued falling early on Wednesday, following the sharp losses incurred the previous day after the market started to assess what the OPEC+ deadlock would mean for immediate oil supply, supply-demand balances, and the future of the alliance.  

As of 12:10 a.m. EDT, WTI Crude prices were down 2.45 percent at $71.57 and Brent Crude was trading down 2.16 percent at $72.92.

Prices plunged on Tuesday, dragged down by uncertainty about global oil supply and a strengthening U.S. dollar in afternoon trade.

“The risk of a no deal raising noncompliance, White House urging a compromise, a rapid spreading virus variant, and a very overbought market all helped trigger the correction which was then fed some additional fuel from a stronger dollar,” Saxo Bank said in a morning note on Wednesday.

“While the longer-term outlook looks bullish, short-term uncertainties may lead to increased volatility, not least considering the time of year where summer vacations swing into full gear, thereby removing liquidity from absent traders,” the bank’s strategy team said.

On Wednesday, oil prices reversed earlier gains and traded lower in morning trade in the U.S. as the U.S. dollar strengthened again. A stronger U.S. currency makes crude buying more expensive for holders of other currencies.

The oil market continues to assess the repercussions of the ongoing OPEC+ impasse on supply at a time when summer demand is rising. The Biden Administration also has also called on OPEC to settle its internal differences and start bringing more oil to markets and relief to crude oil and gasoline prices.

Today, traders will also expect the weekly industry estimate of U.S. crude oil inventories by the American Petroleum Institute (API). Analysts forecast a 3.9 million barrel draw in commercial crude oil inventories for the week ended July 2, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, “There is still likely to be plenty of noise around what OPEC+ may do in the coming weeks, and so that means volatility is likely to remain,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao said on Wednesday.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC Stalemate Could Spark A New Oil Price War
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Reaches Preliminary Deal

Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Reaches Preliminary Deal
Record Decline In U.S. Crude Stockpiles Fuels Oil Rally

Record Decline In U.S. Crude Stockpiles Fuels Oil Rally
Why Oil Prices Won’t Hit $100

Why Oil Prices Won’t Hit $100
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Are Drawing Very Fast

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Are Drawing Very Fast
OPEC Stalemate Could Spark A New Oil Price War

OPEC Stalemate Could Spark A New Oil Price War



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com