Solar Has An Unlikely New Enemy

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.27 +0.42 +0.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 13 mins SellBuy 75.34 +0.53 +0.71%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.312 +0.054 +1.66%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 2.160 +0.009 +0.40%
Graph up Gasoline 15 mins 2.267 +0.042 +1.91%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.90 +0.96 +1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.90 +0.96 +1.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.26 +0.54 +0.73%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.13 +1.57 +2.19%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 71.15 -0.67 -0.93%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.267 +0.042 +1.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 72.17 +0.56 +0.78%
Graph up Murban 2 days 73.33 +0.73 +1.01%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 69.44 +0.38 +0.55%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 74.52 -0.14 -0.19%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 73.86 +0.38 +0.52%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 74.26 +0.54 +0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.26 +0.54 +0.73%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.29 +0.62 +0.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.13 +1.57 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.79 -0.60 -1.03%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 58.55 -0.27 -0.46%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 71.85 -0.27 -0.37%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 73.25 -0.27 -0.37%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 68.30 -0.27 -0.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 65.85 -0.27 -0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 65.85 -0.27 -0.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 68.20 -0.27 -0.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 71.10 -0.27 -0.38%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 65.75 -0.27 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.90 +0.96 +1.32%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.25 -0.75 -1.07%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 63.00 -0.75 -1.18%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 74.63 +1.44 +1.97%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 67.01 -0.61 -0.90%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 70.96 -0.61 -0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.96 -0.61 -0.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.25 -0.75 -1.07%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.25 +2.00 +3.27%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.00 +1.17 +1.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 6 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 12 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 mins Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours Will Liquid Metal Batteries Become the Standard for Large Batteries?
  • 50 mins Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 2 days Federal Judge Says Biden Probably Wrong for Halting Drilling on Federal Land

Breaking News:

Dallas Fed: Oil And Gas Sector Is On Fire

U.S. Solar Industry Books Record Growth Amid Pandemic

U.S. Solar Industry Books Record Growth Amid Pandemic

The U.S. solar industry recorded…

Solar Windows Will Soon Become A Commercial Reality

Solar Windows Will Soon Become A Commercial Reality

Scientists now view our windows…

Century Old Space Science Revives Solar Power Dream

Century Old Space Science Revives Solar Power Dream

A highly disruptive century old…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Solar Energy
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Solar Has An Unlikely New Enemy

By Irina Slav - Jun 23, 2021, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Wind and solar generation capacity topped new capacity additions in 2020 despite the pandemic, prompting praise from energy authorities and environmentalists, as well as urges for picking up the pace so wind and solar—especially solar—could become the dominant source of energy for the world sooner than 2030. The narrative of the cheap solar panel is so common, few question it at all, especially when it features data about the declining cost curve of panels. According to this narrative, solar farm electricity is already cheaper than the electricity produced by gas-fired plants.

What the narrative omits is that this is not universally true as of yet. The other thing the narrative omits, perhaps out of genuine lack of awareness, is that the cost curve for any product, be it a photovoltaic panel, a wind turbine, or a barrel of crude oil, depends on many factors. And some of these factors are not exactly favorable.

For all the benefits of solar power—cheap, emission-free energy from a virtually endless supply except during the night and when it’s overcast, raining, or snowing—the technology has some drawbacks. While these are a favorite topic of discussion among renewable power skeptics, they don’t normally draw any attention from the industry itself. Now, one of the big problems of solar—that is, land use—has drawn the attention of a perhaps unlikely opponent: environmentalists.

Utility-scale solar farm projects are increasingly drawing opposition from environmentalist groups, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month, citing the Battle Born Solar Project, which will cover—literally—14 square miles, or, as the WSJ puts it, 7,000 football fields. That’s a lot of land to cover with solar panels, which would render it useless for any other purpose.

Related: Is OPEC+ Ready To Open The Taps?
 Opponents of the Battle Born Solar Project from the nearest community are not among renewable power skeptics that mock solar farms. They are, in fact, environmentally conscious people who are, however, concerned that the massive solar farm will spoil the land, upset ecosystems, and last but not least, make their beautiful views less beautiful.

It’s a Beautiful Problem 

It was really bound to happen. Anyone who’s had the chance of seeing a utility-scale solar farm knows they are not exactly works of art that one would enjoy seeing on a daily basis. The logic, as with so many other things, seems to be, “It’s great, but I don’t want it in my backyard.” And it’s not all about aesthetics, either. Build enough massive solar farms, and we might have a climate problem on our hands.

Solar’s En Fuego

Earlier this year, two researchers from Sweden and Australia challenged an idea that has been circulating in the public space for a while. They challenged the notion that building a few giant solar farms in the Sahara desert will solve the world’s energy problems. 

Not so, Zhengyao Lu from Sweden’s Lund University and Benjamin Smith from Western Sydney University warned. Solar farms have a heat problem, and the bigger the farm, the bigger the problem becomes.

Solar panels convert light into electricity at an average rate of 15 and 20 percent. So, 15-20 percent of the light solar panels absorb, they convert into electricity. The rest appears to be the problem, according to Lu and Smith.

The energy that solar panels cannot convert into electricity gets released back into the environment in the form of heat, the climate researchers explain. While their focus is on the Sahara, with its light-colored sand, the fact that solar panels release energy back as heat remains regardless of what the environment is.

Inconvenient Truth: Costs are Rising

Besides emerging environmentalist opposition, however, the solar industry has a much more immediate problem: costs are rising. Because of the global supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic, the cost of virtually all raw materials are soaring, reversing the steady trend of cost declines we have witnessed in solar panels for more than a decade. Besides evidence that nothing should be taken for granted, even solar panel prices, this fact threatens what many like to call a renewable energy revolution.

Related: Reuters: U.S. Agrees To Lift Iran Oil Sanctions

This is happening at the worst possible time for that revolution. The International Energy Agency, in its Net Zero by 2050 roadmap, said it will require adding 23,000 Twh of the total 71,000 TWh the world will need by 2050. But Norwegian Rystad Energy went further. The consultancy recently estimated that the world could add some 50,000 TWh because it is so cheap.

“The world needs to grow its power generation capacity further in order to fulfill electrification goals in buildings, transportation and industry and solar PV is the cheapest and most convenient way,” Rystad analysts said.

This no longer appears to be the case. A recent Financial Times report noted that the shares of solar power companies have shed some 18 percent since the start of the year as the prices of steel, polysilicon, and transportation have all soared. The chief executive of the U.S. Solar Fund expects these higher raw material prices to boost new solar installation costs by as much as 20 percent. And the US Solar Industries Association warned this is only the beginning: “compounding cost increases across all materials are just beginning to affect installers,” the association said.

Perhaps S&P Platts analyst Bruno Brunetti put it best, as quoted by the FT: “The narrative in the solar industry has shifted,” Brunetti said. “We have seen steep declines in costs over the past decade, but we are seeing that stabilise now and even increase in some cases.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Soaring Solar Costs Could Slow The Renewable Boom
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis
The Death Of Car Ownership: This $30 Trillion Trend Could Kill The Auto Industry

The Death Of Car Ownership: This $30 Trillion Trend Could Kill The Auto Industry
The Best Oil Stocks As Prices Rebound

The Best Oil Stocks As Prices Rebound
Will Oil Hit $100 This Year?

Will Oil Hit $100 This Year?
China Reports Major Oil And Gas Find At Record Depths

China Reports Major Oil And Gas Find At Record Depths



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com