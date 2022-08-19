Oil Dips As Fear Of Recession Prevails On Market

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 90.10 -0.40 -0.44%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 96.00 -0.59 -0.61%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 97.54 +0.50 +0.52%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.309 +0.121 +1.32%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 3.004 -0.023 -0.74%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 95.50 +2.35 +2.52%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 95.50 +2.35 +2.52%
Chart Bonny Light 51 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 98.22 +2.49 +2.60%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 87.80 +2.04 +2.38%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 3.004 -0.023 -0.74%

Graph down Marine 51 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 51 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 51 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 263 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 51 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 51 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Bonny Light 51 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 51 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 98.22 +2.49 +2.60%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 70.12 +2.34 +3.45%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 76.01 +2.00 +2.70%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 92.26 +2.00 +2.22%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 90.51 +2.00 +2.26%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 88.41 +2.00 +2.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 85.56 +2.00 +2.39%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 85.56 +2.00 +2.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 87.66 +2.00 +2.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 91.21 +2.00 +2.24%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 85.86 +2.00 +2.38%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 95.50 +2.35 +2.52%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 87.00 +2.50 +2.96%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 80.75 +2.50 +3.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 98.74 -2.07 -2.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 8 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 87.00 +2.50 +2.96%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 80.75 +2.50 +3.19%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 98.34 +2.39 +2.49%

All Charts
Berkshire Cleared To Purchase Up To 50% Common OXY Stock

Oil Prices Fall To $90, But It's Not Enough For Biden

With crude prices falling back…

Oil Prices Climb Even As Payroll Report Surprises

The price of crude oil…

Goldman Sachs Cuts Oil Price Forecast To $110 This Quarter

Goldman Sachs revised down its…

Oil Dips As Fear Of Recession Prevails On Market

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 19, 2022, 8:50 AM CDT
  • Crude prices opened lower on Friday morning as recession fears persist.
  • As of 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, WTI Crude was trading below the $90 a barrel mark.
  • Both benchmarks were on track for a weekly loss of over 3.5%.
After two days of gains, oil prices turned lower early on Friday, weighed down by lingering concerns about recession in major economies and a strong dollar, which makes crude more expensive for holders of other currencies.

As of 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, WTI Crude was trading below the $90 a barrel mark, at $88.93, down by 1.73%. The international benchmark, Brent Crude, was below $95 per barrel and traded at $94.77, down by 1.88% on the day.

Both benchmarks were on track for a weekly loss of over 3.5%, as fears of a global economic slowdown trumped a large crude inventory draw and signs of strong gasoline demand in the United States.

Early in the week, oil prices dipped on Monday and Tuesday, following dismal economic data out of China, stoking fears of demand in the world’s top crude oil importer.

Late on Tuesday, prices halted their slide after the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a draw in crude inventories in the United States. A day later, the EIA reported a major draw in oil inventories of 7.1 million barrels for the week to August 12, sending oil prices higher. In gasoline, the EIA estimated an inventory draw of 4.6 million barrels for last week, which compared with a 5-million-barrel decline for the previous week.

The bullish EIA report supported oil prices through Wednesday and Thursday, but on Friday, the strong U.S. dollar and the fears of recession took the upper hand and crude prices fell.

Despite the constructive EIA report this week, “sentiment remains largely negative, with lingering demand concerns and a potential Iranian nuclear deal casting a shadow over the market,” Warren Patterson, Head of Commodities Strategy at ING, said on Thursday.  

Crude oil “remains on track for a weekly loss with talks of an Iran nuclear deal and global demand concerns being partly offset by signs of robust demand for fuel products,” Saxo Bank said on Friday.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Oil Prices Rally As Traders Focus On Tight Supply Outlook
