Germany Lowers Gas Sales Tax To Ease Burden On Consumers

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 90.83 +2.72 +3.09%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 96.75 +3.10 +3.31%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.60 +2.17 +2.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.346 +0.102 +1.10%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.036 +0.102 +3.47%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 93.15 +1.57 +1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 93.15 +1.57 +1.71%
Chart Bonny Light 50 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.73 -1.71 -1.75%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 85.76 +0.78 +0.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.036 +0.102 +3.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 50 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 50 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 50 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 261 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 50 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 50 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 50 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 50 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.73 -1.71 -1.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 67.78 +1.67 +2.53%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 74.01 +1.58 +2.18%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 90.26 +1.58 +1.78%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 88.51 +1.58 +1.82%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 86.41 +1.58 +1.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 83.56 +1.58 +1.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 83.56 +1.58 +1.93%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 85.66 +1.58 +1.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 89.21 +1.58 +1.80%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 83.86 +1.58 +1.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 93.15 +1.57 +1.71%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 84.50 +1.50 +1.81%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 78.25 +1.50 +1.95%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 98.74 -2.07 -2.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 7 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 84.50 +1.50 +1.81%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 78.25 +1.50 +1.95%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 95.95 +0.83 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 15 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 4 hours "As the Earth Cools, the Climate Change Hoax Heats Up" by Michelle Edwards
  • 4 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 28 mins 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)
  • 54 mins The United Nations' AGENDA 2030 - The vision for One World Governance ...an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone
  • 7 hours PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))

Breaking News:

Russia Says It Needs Oil Storage Facilities Amid Western Sanctions

Gulf Oil Producers Expand Carbon Capture And Hydrogen Capacity

Gulf Oil Producers Expand Carbon Capture And Hydrogen Capacity

Middle Eastern oil giants are…

China And The West Both Want To Keep Kazakh Oil Flowing

China And The West Both Want To Keep Kazakh Oil Flowing

This year alone, Russia has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Germany Lowers Gas Sales Tax To Ease Burden On Consumers

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 18, 2022, 9:30 AM CDT

Germany will reduce the sales tax on gas to ease the financial pressure on consumers who will be paying a gas levy from October as Europe's biggest economy looks to avoid a wave of bankruptcies at its energy companies.  

Germany has recently announced it would impose a gas levy on consumers from October 1 through March 2024 as it aims to help energy providers and importers of natural gas, which are struggling with low Russian gas supply and very expensive alternatives to Russian gas.

The new natural gas tax designed to keep importers afloat during the energy crisis prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine is set to cost German families, who will have to foot the bill for the tax, an extra $500 a year. Starting on October 1 and running through April 2024, the new natural gas tax aims to help German utilities, most notably Uniper, recoup costs related to replacing supplies from Russia. The new tax has forced Berlin to examine ways to assist some German families financially, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tweeting on Monday that steps would be taken to ensure that poorer families are not overwhelmed.

The sales gas on tax will be lowered to 7% for as long as the gas levy applies, Scholz said on Thursday.

Germany has sought—unsuccessfully—from the European Commission an exemption of the new gas levy from value added tax (VAT). So, the next best solution, for now, is lowering the sales tax on gas until the levy is in force—through the end of the winter of 2023/2024.

Russia's gas supplies to Germany have been significantly curtailed in recent months, with local importers forced to pay higher costs for alternative sources.

Germany braces for a difficult winter with low and highly uncertain volumes of Russian supply and sky-high gas and electricity prices, which could sink industries. 

Despite faster storage builds than usual, Germany will only have enough gas to cover two and a half months of consumption this winter if Russia completely suspends deliveries, Klaus Müller, the president of Germany's energy regulator, told Bloomberg earlier this week.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India To Delay Coal Plant Closure

Next Post

Russia Rejects UN Proposal To Demilitarize Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End
Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months

Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months
China Claims First Offshore Shale Oil And Gas Discovery

China Claims First Offshore Shale Oil And Gas Discovery
Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs

Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs
Prices At The Pump Continue To Plunge, But Stronger Demand Could Halt The Trend

Prices At The Pump Continue To Plunge, But Stronger Demand Could Halt The Trend


Most Commented

Alt text

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

 Alt text

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand

 Alt text

What’s Really Happening With Gasoline Demand?

 Alt text

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com