Oil Could Be Primed For Up To 50% Rally, Strategist Says

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 68.74 +1.32 +1.96%
Graph up Brent Crude 3 hours 72.70 +1.63 +2.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 6 hours 4.370 +0.186 +4.45%
Graph up Heating Oil 3 hours 2.109 +0.026 +1.25%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 2.274 +0.019 +0.83%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 68.25 +1.80 +2.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 68.25 +1.80 +2.71%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 70.02 +0.88 +1.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.75 +1.04 +1.49%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 67.04 +1.27 +1.93%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.274 +0.019 +0.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 70.45 +0.69 +0.99%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 71.38 +0.82 +1.16%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 66.61 +1.00 +1.52%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 72.95 +1.67 +2.34%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 70.58 +1.01 +1.45%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 70.02 +0.88 +1.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 70.02 +0.88 +1.27%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 70.33 +1.13 +1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.75 +1.04 +1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 56.34 +1.82 +3.34%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 53.92 -0.94 -1.71%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 66.42 -0.94 -1.40%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 67.82 -0.94 -1.37%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 63.27 -0.94 -1.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 60.42 -0.94 -1.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 60.42 -0.94 -1.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 63.07 -0.94 -1.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 65.97 -0.94 -1.40%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 61.42 -0.94 -1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 68.25 +1.80 +2.71%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 65.25 +1.25 +1.95%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 59.00 +1.25 +2.16%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 68.46 +3.51 +5.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 62.69 +1.32 +2.15%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 66.64 +1.32 +2.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 66.64 +1.32 +2.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 65.25 +1.25 +1.95%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 57.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.81 +0.38 +0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 12 minutes Europe risks freezing in the dark this winter
  • 6 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 20 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Wasn't August 13, 2021 supposed to be "Reinstatement Day?"
  • 4 days Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 hours Iran's oil production rises: the hope of reviving the JCPOA is alive!
  • 2 days Metal flinging...

Breaking News:

Libyan Firm Stops Oil Production On Lack Of Funds

The Main Reason Oil Prices Won't Go Above $80 Per Barrel

The Main Reason Oil Prices Won't Go Above $80 Per Barrel

U.S. President Biden’s call on…

Oil Prices Flat As Mexico Looks To Restore Production

Oil Prices Flat As Mexico Looks To Restore Production

Mexico’s state-owned Pemex has begun…

Oil Prices Rebound From Three-Week Lows

Oil Prices Rebound From Three-Week Lows

After hitting a three-week low…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Could Be Primed For Up To 50% Rally, Strategist Says

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 27, 2021, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The price of WTI crude oil could be headed for a jump of between 20 percent and 50 percent, judging from a bullish breakout pattern that suggests a major rally could be coming for an asset, and that has occurred just three times for crude this century, an equity strategist told CNBC this week.

“Crude oil has seen what’s called a golden cross on its weekly chart,” Matt Maley, Equity Strategist at Miller Tabak, told CNBC’s “Trading Nation” program. 

The so-called golden cross appears on a chart when the short-term moving average of an asset crosses above its long-term moving average. The gold cross chart pattern points to a potential for a major rally. 

“That’s only happened three times since the beginning of this century and each of those three times has been followed by a very strong further rally in crude oil, anywhere from 20%-50%,” Maley told CNBC.

According to the strategist, the energy sector looks good if the market holds up and continues to rally. The energy sector has outperformed the overall market by a large margin since last October, even with the pullback since July, Maley also said. If the market holds, energy stocks could do really well in the fourth quarter, the strategist added. 

Despite lingering concerns about the Delta variant, major investment banks continue to be bullish on oil, although not all are as bullish as Goldman Sachs, for example.

Goldman’s analysts kept their forecast for Brent Crude prices at $80 a barrel at the end of this year, although they expect the Delta variant surge to have a transitory drag on oil demand over the next two months.

“Looking beyond the Delta headwind, we expect the demand recovery to continue alongside rising vaccination rates,” Goldman Sachs said in a note in the middle of August.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Flat As Mexico Looks To Restore Production
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Announces Major Shale Oil Discovery

China Announces Major Shale Oil Discovery
Big Oil Looks To Woo Investors Back With Massive Dividends

Big Oil Looks To Woo Investors Back With Massive Dividends
Oil Glut In Asia Worsens

Oil Glut In Asia Worsens
Nord Stream 2 Could Crush European Natural Gas Prices

Nord Stream 2 Could Crush European Natural Gas Prices
All-Electric Future Comes At A Huge Cost

All-Electric Future Comes At A Huge Cost



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com