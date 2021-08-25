Oil’s Comeback Is Lifting Commodity Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 67.98 -0.38 -0.56%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 72.25 +1.20 +1.69%
Graph up Natural Gas 22 mins 3.911 +0.014 +0.36%
Graph down Heating Oil 36 mins 2.117 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph down Gasoline 16 mins 2.299 -0.002 -0.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.25 +1.80 +2.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 68.25 +1.80 +2.71%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.05 +1.80 +2.68%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 69.71 +2.38 +3.53%
Chart Mars US 45 mins 66.41 +1.52 +2.34%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.299 -0.002 -0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 68.44 +2.70 +4.11%
Graph up Murban 2 days 69.02 +2.47 +3.71%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 65.28 +1.77 +2.79%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 71.49 +1.62 +2.32%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 69.31 +1.89 +2.80%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 69.05 +1.80 +2.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.05 +1.80 +2.68%
Chart Girassol 2 days 69.07 +1.95 +2.91%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 69.71 +2.38 +3.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 55.53 +0.86 +1.57%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 54.04 +1.90 +3.64%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 66.54 +1.90 +2.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 67.94 +1.90 +2.88%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 63.39 +1.90 +3.09%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 60.54 +1.90 +3.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 60.54 +1.90 +3.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 63.19 +1.90 +3.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 66.09 +1.90 +2.96%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 61.54 +1.90 +3.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.25 +1.80 +2.71%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 65.00 +0.75 +1.17%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 58.75 +0.75 +1.29%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 68.46 +3.51 +5.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 62.31 +0.82 +1.33%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 66.26 +0.82 +1.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 66.26 +0.82 +1.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 65.00 +0.75 +1.17%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 57.75 +1.75 +3.13%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.43 +1.90 +2.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 12 minutes Europe risks freezing in the dark this winter
  • 56 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 1 day Wasn't August 13, 2021 supposed to be "Reinstatement Day?"
  • 5 days Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 17 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Metal flinging...

Breaking News:

U.S. Clean Energy Sector Welcomes $3.5 Trillion Budget Deal

JP Morgan: Don’t Expect A ‘Shock’ Transition In Energy Markets

JP Morgan: Don’t Expect A ‘Shock’ Transition In Energy Markets

JP Morgan’s annual energy paper…

Is The U.S. Shale Bankruptcy Rout Over?

Is The U.S. Shale Bankruptcy Rout Over?

Oil and gas companies in…

Will Big Oil Use High Oil Prices To Go Green?

Will Big Oil Use High Oil Prices To Go Green?

Big Oil has known that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil’s Comeback Is Lifting Commodity Prices

By Alex Kimani - Aug 25, 2021, 7:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

After taking a beating over the past few weeks, oil prices have been surging on rising demand optimism, a major production outage in Mexico, and the first full U.S. regulatory approval of a COVID-19 vaccine. 

October crude and Brent were up 3% to $67.47/bbl and $70.83/bbl, respectively, a day after a 5% surge by both benchmarks snapped a seven-day losing streak after China claimed to have brought its coronavirus cases down to zero and opened up the Ningbo port, one of the busiest in the world, after a two-week shutdown.

About two weeks ago, China—once the epicenter of the virus—took an uncompromising approach by imposing widespread travel restrictions and new lockdowns. Authorities in Beijing curtailed public transport and taxi services in 144 of the worst-hit areas nationwide, including train service and subway usage in Beijing.

That seemed like overkill, with less than 1,000 cases of the delta virus reported nationwide and a good 61% of the population already fully vaccinated. However, Beijing opted to employ its tried-and-tested method of targeted lockdown that has been successful in stopping no less than 30 Covid-19 flare-ups in the past. The capital city of Beijing implemented a two-week quarantine for visitors from high-risk areas, halted the use of community spaces for entertainment, and also limited the number of visitors allowed at parks and scenic areas.

Chinese authorities also urged people to cancel vacations and business trips, especially those from high-risk areas, and also advised college students to delay their return to school for the new semester.

Well, it appears that Beijing has come out on top, once again.

"The developments out of China are reigniting expectations that oil demand would start to rise again," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at Price Futures Group Inc. has told Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, a major fire on a Mexican oil platform has wiped out more than 400,000 barrels a day of the nation's output, a development that has calmed nerves with OPEC+ expected to add a similar amount to the market beginning September.

Bullish for commodities

The latest oil price rally also comes with further signals that demand is strengthening.

Over the past two days, the difference between the nearest two December Brent futures contracts jumped by $1 a barrel, while the global benchmark increased its premium to WTI to the widest since April. 

Meanwhile, the American Petroleum Institute (API) has reported a 1.622 million decline in U.S. crude stockpiles, accompanied by a nearly 1 million drop in gasoline stocks. API has also reported a 245,000 barrel dip in distillate stocks last week, which unfortunately marks the smallest drop since January.  

The turnaround in demand sentiment has also helped boost other commodities, with iron ore prices jumping 10%.

Shares of iron miners Vale (NYSE:VALE), Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), and BHP (NYSE:BHP) are all trading higher as iron ore prices bounce off a spectacular collapse that saw prices crash ~25% over the past 30 days.

Iron ore futures in Singapore have rebounded as much as 10% to $149.65/metric, thanks in large part to the improved sentiment across all asset classes stemming from China's improved situation as well as a potential boost to the U.S. vaccination drive.

China's central bank has said it will try and stabilize the supply of credit and increase the amount of money supporting smaller businesses. There are expectations for further stimulus targeting the infrastructure sector, manufacturing, and real estate after the July slowdown left the economic situation looking bleak.

All eyes will now turn to the Jackson Hole symposium—being held virtually from Thursday—which is expected to offer important insights into how the Federal Reserve plans to scale back stimulus.

The dollar has lately hit a nine-month high, weighing heavily on dollar-priced commodities, including oil, due to a surge in safe-haven demand. The dollar's multi-faceted strengths have been on display once again following the release of weak U.S. retail sales data that underwhelmed against consensus estimates; Yet, the greenback has been gaining ground against its international peers due to expectations of the Fed to begin its taper program in September.

However, Jeff Gundlach (aka the bond king) says not to worry too much about the taper because the Fed intends to keep rates near zero for years to come.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Merkel Criticizes Russia’s Weaponization Of Natural Gas
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Price Collapse Continues

The Oil Price Collapse Continues
Big Oil Looks To Woo Investors Back With Massive Dividends

Big Oil Looks To Woo Investors Back With Massive Dividends
‘Skimming Stones’ Pattern Shows Wall Street Is Wrong About Oil

‘Skimming Stones’ Pattern Shows Wall Street Is Wrong About Oil
Semiconductor Shortage Puts World’s Largest Automaker At Risk

Semiconductor Shortage Puts World’s Largest Automaker At Risk
Oil Glut In Asia Worsens

Oil Glut In Asia Worsens



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com