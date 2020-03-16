Is The Oil Price Crash Good For Renewable Energy?

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 4 hours 28.86 -2.87 -9.05%
Graph down Brent Crude 4 hours 31.41 -4.03 -11.37%
Graph down Natural Gas 4 hours 1.818 -0.051 -2.73%
Graph up Mars US 3 days 28.28 +0.43 +1.54%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 34.13 +0.88 +2.65%
Graph down Urals 4 days 29.15 -3.15 -9.75%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 31.87 -0.89 -2.72%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 31.87 -0.89 -2.72%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 33.63 +0.48 +1.45%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 24.19 +0.61 +2.59%
Chart Natural Gas 4 hours 1.818 -0.051 -2.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 33.98 +1.28 +3.91%
Graph up Murban 4 days 35.20 +1.22 +3.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 25.63 +0.20 +0.79%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 43.25 +4.85 +12.63%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 32.28 +0.82 +2.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 33.63 +0.48 +1.45%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 33.63 +0.48 +1.45%
Chart Girassol 4 days 33.56 +0.67 +2.04%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 34.13 +0.88 +2.65%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 15.82 -2.54 -13.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 16.33 +0.23 +1.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 32.58 +0.23 +0.71%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 32.13 +0.23 +0.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 27.48 +0.23 +0.84%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 21.73 +0.23 +1.07%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 21.73 +0.23 +1.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 25.98 +0.23 +0.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 30.73 +0.23 +0.75%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 22.23 +0.23 +1.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 31.87 -0.89 -2.72%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 28.25 +0.25 +0.89%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 22.00 +0.25 +1.15%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 33.47 -4.14 -11.01%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 25.68 +0.23 +0.90%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 29.63 +0.23 +0.78%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 29.63 +0.23 +0.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 28.25 +0.25 +0.89%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 22.00 +0.25 +1.15%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 37.96 -3.63 -8.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 5 minutes Is Putin Getting Russia's Economy All Wrong?
  • 8 minutes Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 11 minutes Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 14 minutes OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 10 hours Poland closes all schools and kindergartens for 2 weeks. Children are the most efficient, stealth spreaders of coronavirus.
  • 16 mins Saudi ARAMCO earnings conference call. Said will continue production increases. Cost $2.80 bbl to lift oil. Upstream capex $4.75 bbl.
  • 10 hours MBS has asked the former Saudi Energy Minister Al-Falih to talk to Russia's Novak
  • 21 hours Saudi Aramco intends to declare a cash dividend of $75 billion in 2020, paid quarterly. Good luck with that.
  • 1 day U.S. Shale Oil wants Trump to change Jones Act. Just a ploy so they pay no U.S. corporate income taxes.
  • 1 hour The Rush on Toilet Paper
  • 8 hours Out. Even GILD's getting Smacked
  • 11 hours Oil bankrupts will lead to production increase
  • 7 hours COVID19: evidence USA origin
  • 1 day CCP holding back virus data . . . . . . Spanish Flu 1918 MUTATED, Came in 3 waves, Lasted 14 months and killed upward 5% World population
  • 1 day Natural Gas Is A Bad Investment. Invest instead in Magical Green Unicorn Farts.

Breaking News:

Azerbaijani Economy At Stake As Oil Prices Plummet

Alt Text

Here’s Why Oil Prices Should Go Higher

The “knock-on” effects of broken…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Rise As Market Expects Large OPEC+ Cut

Oil prices rose early on…

Alt Text

Oil Rebounds 9% After Historic Loss

Hopes of economic stimulus amid…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is The Oil Price Crash Good For Renewable Energy?

By Josh Owens - Mar 16, 2020, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
China solar

With Saudi Arabia and Russia pumping flooding the market with oil as coronavirus threatens demand, oil prices have crashed below the $30 mark. It is a price crash that could have profound consequences for the global transition to cleaner energy.

Traditional logic suggests that a low oil price is bad news for renewables energy on several fronts. Firstly, it means lower gasoline and fuel prices which makes electric vehicles and biofuel less competitive. It also means that some oil companies could shift to focus on natural gas production, sending prices down and making solar and wind less competitive as sources of electricity. Finally, the economic impact of the oil price crash on both oil majors and governments is seen as a negative for renewable energy. If governments and oil majors are forced to cut spending, it is likely that renewable investments and subsidies will be among the first to go.

According to Fatih Birol, the head of the International Energy Agency, the oil price crash “will definitely put downward pressure on the appetite for a cleaner energy transition.” Meanwhile, BNEF has reduced its global solar demand significantly due to a looming economic slowdown.

And while renewable investment has been climbing rapidly over the last decade, we had already started to see a slowdown by 2018.

With all of this in mind, it is highly likely that the coronavirus and oil price war will have a short-term negative impact on the global energy transition.

In the long-term, however, there are plenty of reasons to believe that the most recent oil price crash could accelerate the adoption of clean energy. In the last few years, the shift towards conscious capitalism or ESG investing has been one of the most noticeable market trends. At the same time, renewable energy has become increasingly competitive, with some non-renewable projects struggling for approval due to fears of investments becoming stranded. Now, with oil prices below $30, oil and gas projects can no longer claim to offer higher returns than clean energy projects. Related: Is $10 Oil On The Horizon?

Oil demand and prices will bounce back, and new projects will undoubtedly be needed until a viable clean energy solution is developed. But a second major oil price crash in 6 years highlights the volatility of markets and the value of the stability provided by renewable solutions. With global sentiment shifting away from fossil fuels, clean energy growing increasingly competitive and oil market volatility once again in the spotlight – we may see oil majors and governments redoubling efforts to diversify energy investment. This is especially true in a world that is going to become increasingly vulnerable to pandemics.

Coronavirus has already cut global emissions in the short term, it may also mean our transition away from carbon-intensive energy sources is accelerated in the long term.

That being said, there is no viable alternative to meeting global energy demand at the moment. Yes, oil prices are volatile, burning oil is bad for the environment and it is partly responsible for much of the geopolitical instability we see on earth. But fossil fuels have driven social, economic and technological advancements throughout history and continue to be a vital part of human civilization. Coronavirus and the most recent oil price crash is just another reminder that we need to strive to diversify our energy sources as rapidly as possible.

Renewable energy is set to suffer in the short term, but this oil price crash may well serve as a turning point for the clean energy transition.

By Josh Owens for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Oil Falls Into $20 Range As The Fed Cuts Interest Rates To Zero
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trump Prepares Aid Package To Relieve U.S. Oil Producers

Trump Prepares Aid Package To Relieve U.S. Oil Producers
U.S. Shale Collapse Will Lead To Higher Oil Prices

U.S. Shale Collapse Will Lead To Higher Oil Prices

 Oil Price Crash: 50% Of U.S. Shale Could Go Bankrupt

Oil Price Crash: 50% Of U.S. Shale Could Go Bankrupt

 The Real Oil Demand Shock Is Yet To Come

The Real Oil Demand Shock Is Yet To Come

 Saudi Arabia’s Oil War Could Bankrupt The Kingdom

Saudi Arabia’s Oil War Could Bankrupt The Kingdom



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com