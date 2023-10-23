How High Could War In The Middle East Drive Oil Prices?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.66 +2.45 +2.94%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.60 +2.67 +3.04%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.61 +0.97 +1.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.163 -0.051 -1.59%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.313 +0.057 +2.50%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.68 +0.39 +0.43%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 82.21 -2.03 -2.41%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.313 +0.057 +2.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 89.74 +1.22 +1.38%
Graph up Murban 2 days 90.23 +0.51 +0.57%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 89.87 +0.35 +0.39%
Graph down Basra Light 697 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 90.07 +0.51 +0.57%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.95 +0.26 +0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.68 +0.39 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 150 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 57.31 -3.73 -6.11%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 85.36 -2.18 -2.49%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 83.61 -2.18 -2.54%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 77.31 -2.18 -2.74%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 75.06 -2.18 -2.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 75.06 -2.18 -2.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 78.51 -2.18 -2.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 83.96 -2.73 -3.15%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 76.21 -2.18 -2.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 73.44 -2.18 -2.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 91.08 +1.64 +1.83%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 78.79 -2.18 -2.69%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.75 -2.00 -2.45%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.50 -2.25 -2.97%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 90.16 -2.43 -2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours Wasting money down under
  • 8 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 4 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 1 hour If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Treasury Targets Firms Ignoring $60 Cap On Russian Crude

Treasury Targets Firms Ignoring $60 Cap On Russian Crude

The US Treasury Department sanctioned…

Middle East Producers Cautious To Hike Prices In Tight Market

Middle East Producers Cautious To Hike Prices In Tight Market

Crude prices have continued to…

3 Key Risk Factors In Oil Right Now

3 Key Risk Factors In Oil Right Now

Following last week’s decline, there…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How High Could War In The Middle East Drive Oil Prices?

By Irina Slav - Oct 23, 2023, 6:00 PM CDT
  • A repeat of the 1973 oil crisis is unlikely at this moment in time. 
  • Analysts appear to have a consensus of sorts that the biggest problem for oil supply security would be the direct involvement of Iran in the Israel-Hamas war.
  • A possible Israeli strike on Iranian oil assets could significantly drive up crude prices.
Join Our Community
crude tanker

When Hamas struck Israel earlier this month, the first reaction of many people watching the energy space was the recall of a memory: a memory of the 1973 oil crisis.

In that year, another Arab-Israeli war resulted in an Arab oil embargo on the biggest Western importers of Middle Eastern oil, which in turn led to massive oil shortages, lines at gas stations, and a surge in inflation.

Yet, as knowledgeable observers note, the oil supply situation now is very different from what it was in 1973. Today, there are more non-OPEC producers than there were back then, led by none other than the United States, which suffered perhaps the worst blow from the 1973 embargo.

Things in 2023 are very different today than they were in 1973. Yet, a disruption in the supply of the world’s core commodity is still possible. The fallout, however, would likely be smaller than the effect of the 1973 embargo.

The U.S. today is not just an oil producer. It is the world’s biggest producer. Unfortunately, it also remains one of the biggest importers of the commodity, at a rate that has hovered around 6 million barrels daily for the past few years.

Meanwhile, India and China have become the biggest demand drivers with their high rates of import, with China leading the world with a record 11.4 million bpd in oil imports during the first half of the year.

This has been enough to start analysts talking about a return of Brent to $100 per barrel, and many have done just that. Natural gas prices, meanwhile, are such a concern for import-dependent Europe that the EU is currently considering an extension of a gas price it approved this February in an attempt to bring prices down.

The measure was controversial among members, and it was certainly not welcomed by gas exporters, but as the shock waves of the Russia-Ukraine war died down, gas prices went the same way, eliminating a scenario where the EU has to see gas exporters’ reaction to its price cap.

This is another marked difference with 1973, by the way. This time, it is not just oil supply security that is a cause for concern, it is gas supply security as well, after Israel became a major gas producer in the Eastern Mediterranean thanks to two massive offshore finds. Now, one of these has been shut down for safety reasons. Gas prices jumped immediately, and now the EU is talking about a gas price cap extension.

It is oil supply that is the biggest concern, however, and with good reason. Already, analysts appear to have a consensus of sorts that the biggest problem for oil supply security would be a direct involvement of Iran in the war. That would automatically lead to a U.S. response in the form of sanctions, and those will also automatically target Iran’s oil industry. Related: No More Oil Hedging For Hess After $53B Chevron Acquisition

There is also the possibility of an Israeli strike against Iran that could damage its oil infrastructure and the no less disruptive possibility of Iran shutting the Strait of Hormuz—potentially in response to such a move by Israel—where a solid chunk of global oil flows pass.

Luckily for our oil-dependent economies, such a course of events is, as of now, quite unlikely. It is not the war itself that is the biggest threat to global oil supply security. The biggest threat is what the war will do on an already tight market, and this we are already witnessing.

First and most significantly, the war exposed the breakdown in U.S.-Saudi relations. The Kingdom was in the process of restoring diplomatic relations with Israel—with U.S. moderation—but after the recent missile strike on a Gaza hospital, Riyadh immediately condemned the Israeli army and stated its support for Palestine.

This effectively put an end to the normalization talks, demonstrating that its interests—as Sanford Bernstein analyst Neil Beveridge told the Wall Street Journal—no longer align with U.S. interests. It also meant that Saudi Arabia feels no compunction to keep the global market well supplied because the biggest oil consumer on this market is its ally, the U.S. And this, in turn, meant that the Saudis could extend their production caps for as long as they want to keep prices higher.

The second important outtake from the latest events in the Middle East is that despite the massive effort to reduce at least some regions’ dependence on oil by investing trillions in alternative ways of generating energy, the world remains entirely dependent on it, including transition-ambitious Europe and even more transition-ambitious China.

ADVERTISEMENT

That little fact there is evidence that the more things change, the more they stay the same. Back in 1973, the U.S. had an oil industry in decline, China was an insignificant consumer of oil, and OPEC ruled the world’s oil supply.

Now, the U.S. is the world’s biggest producer of oil, China the biggest importer, and Europe is trying to wean itself off the thing. But OPEC, apparently, still rules the world’s oil supply. And just because oil prices fell over the weekend thanks to reports that diplomatic efforts to contain the conflict continued, it does not mean the danger of oil rising to $100 and possibly higher is over. The only thing preventing that, in fact, is Saudi Arabia’s and its OPEC+ friends’ unwillingness to overdo the market control and cause demand death.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Set For A Weekly Gain As The War Premium Returns

Next Post

Middle East Producers Cautious To Hike Prices In Tight Market
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • George Doolittle on October 23 2023 said:
    Insane amount of "futures price" built into the current cash price US Dollar for oil for the US market. Still US natural gas prices remain at truly dirt cheap and continue to drive an insane speculation of US "growth" before an even more insane inflation. Long Massey, Arch, Consol, Warrior all coal names which is the energy product currently sustaining the US economy. Definitely think Pershing Square is led by a total moron now as well. Very amazing equity market for small caps very much shaping up here. Long $plpc Preformed Line Products strong buy
  • Mamdouh Salameh on October 24 2023 said:
    This depends on Iran becoming directly or indirectly involved in the Hamas-Israel conflict and its decision to try to block the Strait of Hormuz.

    If it does get involved and does manage to disrupt oil tanker shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, Brent crude could shoot up to $150 a dollar initially but it won’t stay there for long because of measures United States will take to unblock the Strait and also because of global oil demand destruction.

    However, Brent crude could settle at $100-$110 a barrel.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Global Energy Expert
  • Leonard Payne on October 24 2023 said:
    High oil prices in the US is squarely on the shoulders of Biden.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Toyota’s Solid-State Battery Boasts 745 Miles On A 10 Minute Charge

Toyota’s Solid-State Battery Boasts 745 Miles On A 10 Minute Charge
Plastic Waste Becomes Clean Hydrogen Goldmine

Plastic Waste Becomes Clean Hydrogen Goldmine
Solar Power Stocks Crash After Demand Warning Across Europe

Solar Power Stocks Crash After Demand Warning Across Europe
Canada's LNG Ambitions Set To Reshape Global Gas Market

Canada's LNG Ambitions Set To Reshape Global Gas Market
Oil May Be About To Go Down On Higher Costs

Oil May Be About To Go Down On Higher Costs

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com