Venezuela's Crude Production Faces Uphill Battle Despite Sanctions Relief

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 4 hours 88.75 -0.62 -0.69%
Graph down Brent Crude 56 mins 92.16 -0.22 -0.24%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.41 -0.37 -0.39%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 2.899 -0.058 -1.96%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 2.374 +0.012 +0.50%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 90.85 +0.70 +0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.85 +0.70 +0.78%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.57 -0.09 -0.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.50 -8.96 -9.49%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 86.85 -0.97 -1.10%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.374 +0.012 +0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 90.69 -1.46 -1.58%
Graph down Murban 2 days 93.11 -0.92 -0.98%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 92.99 +3.02 +3.36%
Graph down Basra Light 690 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 93.66 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 93.57 -0.09 -0.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.57 -0.09 -0.10%
Chart Girassol 2 days 94.30 -0.15 -0.16%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.50 -8.96 -9.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 143 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 63.87 +1.10 +1.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 90.52 +1.10 +1.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 88.77 +1.10 +1.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 84.32 +1.10 +1.32%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 80.87 +1.10 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 80.87 +1.10 +1.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 83.67 +1.10 +1.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 89.67 +1.10 +1.24%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 81.82 +1.10 +1.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 90.85 +0.70 +0.78%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.85 +1.05 +1.24%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 79.60 +1.05 +1.34%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 93.07 +0.93 +1.01%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 84.95 +1.05 +1.25%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 85.85 +1.05 +1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.85 +1.05 +1.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.75 +0.75 +0.88%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 79.50 +1.00 +1.27%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 95.82 +1.55 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 49 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 days Kidnapped by an electric car
  • 1 day Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 1 day Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

India Looks To Make Solar Modules Locally

Which Factors Influence Oil Prices Right Now?

Which Factors Influence Oil Prices Right Now?

Supply and demand fundamentals are…

Will Middle East Tensions Prompt Saudi Arabia To Shift Its Oil Policy?

Will Middle East Tensions Prompt Saudi Arabia To Shift Its Oil Policy?

There is a rapid rethinking…

Kuwait And Saudi Arabia Team Up For Massive Gas Field Development

Kuwait And Saudi Arabia Team Up For Massive Gas Field Development

Kuwait is ramping up its…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Venezuela's Crude Production Faces Uphill Battle Despite Sanctions Relief

By Felicity Bradstock - Oct 20, 2023, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Sanctions relief follows collaborative efforts with Iran and China to circumvent restrictions and support the development of Venezuela's energy sector.
  • While the easing of sanctions opens doors for foreign investment, Venezuela faces an uphill battle to revive its oil industry due to infrastructure decay and political uncertainty.
  • Achieving its production goals of 1.7 million bpd by 2024 will require substantial investment and infrastructure upgrades, posing risks for oil companies.
Join Our Community
Venezuela Oil

The United States has eased its sanctions on Venezuela following an election deal. This follows four years of sanctions on its oil and gas industry, restricting the South American oil giant’s production and export levels. Despite the tough restrictions on the country’s energy industry, Venezuela continued to produce and export its crude using secret channels, to limited success. Sanctions, the poor state of the economy, and the mismanagement of the oil industry have led to operational failures, with many of Venezuela’s oilfields dramatically underperforming. So, could the easing of sanctions on Venezuelan energy finally turn the industry around? 

Just a couple of decades ago, Venezuela was producing over 3 million bpd of oil, before widespread corruption and a fall in the price of oil devastated the country’s energy industry, with a severe knock-on effect on its economy. Adding to its challenges, former U.S. President Trump introduced sanctions on Venezuelan oil and gas following the inauguration of President Nicolas Maduro in 2019. 

The sanctions on the Venezuelan oil industry brought production to a grinding halt, from which some say it may never recover. Several oil companies pulled out of the Latin American oil major, and many operations were left abandoned, no longer financially viable to maintain. However, as Venezuela looked to repair its broken economy, and the easing of sanctions looked ever closer, under President Biden, it began to rebuild its oil industry and trade relations. 

Since 2021, Venezuela has been working in partnership with Iran, which also has U.S. sanctions imposed on its oil industry, to mutually assist the development of their energy sectors. The two powers have worked hand-in-hand to circumvent sanctions on their oil and gas industries with support from China, which bought energy from both countries by using alternative routes and ghost ships to transport sanctioned oil. Venezuela agreed to trade its oil for Iranian condensate, which was in short supply and is needed to dilute heavy Venezuelan crude. In May 2022, Iran signed an agreement with Venezuela to renovate the El Palito refinery. 

The state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) and its joint ventures exported around 616,540 bpd of crude and refined products in 2022, a 2.5 percent decrease from 2021. Nevertheless, Venezuela’s ports, oilfields and refineries are in extremely poor condition. Further, Russia has become a major competitor for exports to China, with Putin offering highly discounted crude to any country that will take it, following U.S. and European sanctions on Russian energy. 

Francisco Monaldi, a Latin American energy expert at Rice University's Baker Institute stated, “Despite the increased Iranian help, the decline in net exports results from a combination of production stagnation and the increasing competition of Russian exports in the Chinese black market.” 

This week, the Biden administration broadly eased sanctions on Venezuelan oil in response to an agreement achieved between Venezuela’s government and opposition parties for the 2024 presidential election. The U.S. Treasury Department issued a new general license, allowing it to produce and export crude to markets of its choice for the next six months with no limitation. However, the deal will only stay in place if President Maduro starts to lift bans on opposition presidential candidates, as well as release prisoners and “wrongfully detained” U.S. citizens. 

The U.S. decided to ease sanctions to boost the global oil output and reduce high oil prices caused by sanctions on Russia and OPEC+ decisions to cut output across member states. It means that the Venezuelan oil industry is once again open to foreign investment. This could lead to dozens of oil companies with frozen or reduced operations in Venezuela to recommence operations. 

But Venezuela’s oil industry was hit hard by several years of sanctions and a failing economy, meaning that it is unlikely to be able to effectively offset OPEC+ reductions any time soon. There is strong pressure on the PDVSA to make a quick comeback and to provide competitively-priced oil to the market. This year, oil production in Venezuela has averaged 780,000 bpd, higher than the 2022 average of 716,000 bpd. However, the South American country is far from achieving its 2024 average production aim of 1.7 million bpd. Only one rig is in operation in Venezuela, compared to over 80 in 2014, and much of the country’s infrastructure is in a dire state. 

To get anywhere close to its production aim, Venezuela will require significant investment for new drilling rigs, new infrastructure replacements for refineries, flow stations and crude upgraders and a reliable power supply. This will be no easy feat considering the uncertainty companies face in investing in Venezuela. There is no guarantee that the U.S. will not reintroduce sanctions, with the success of investments in the country’s oil sector largely relying on the actions of President Maduro, who has been unwilling to cooperate with the U.S. in the past. However, if oil majors are willing to take the risk and recommence operations in Venezuela, it may just pay off. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Which Factors Influence Oil Prices Right Now?
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Breakthrough Battery Paves The Way For Sustainable Homes

Breakthrough Battery Paves The Way For Sustainable Homes
Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product
Is This The End Of Naked Short Selling?

Is This The End Of Naked Short Selling?
The Next Phase Of The U.S. Shale Revolution

The Next Phase Of The U.S. Shale Revolution
Kuwait And Saudi Arabia Team Up For Massive Gas Field Development

Kuwait And Saudi Arabia Team Up For Massive Gas Field Development

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com