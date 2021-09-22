Goldman Sachs: Here’s How Oil Prices Could Reach $90 This Winter

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.00 +1.51 +2.14%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.99 +1.63 +2.19%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.782 -0.023 -0.48%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.207 +0.033 +1.52%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.120 +0.015 +0.71%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.91 -0.20 -0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.91 -0.20 -0.28%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.55 -0.47 -0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.68 +0.21 +0.29%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 69.14 +0.10 +0.14%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.120 +0.015 +0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 72.65 +0.83 +1.16%
Graph up Murban 2 days 74.06 +0.72 +0.98%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 68.29 -0.67 -0.97%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 73.33 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 73.45 -0.77 -1.04%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 72.55 -0.47 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.55 -0.47 -0.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 72.88 -0.68 -0.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.68 +0.21 +0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 8 days 68.31 +12.08 +21.48%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 58.44 +0.35 +0.60%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 69.49 +0.35 +0.51%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 70.89 +0.35 +0.50%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 67.59 +0.35 +0.52%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 65.99 +0.35 +0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 65.99 +0.35 +0.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 67.34 +0.35 +0.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 69.09 +0.35 +0.51%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 66.09 +0.35 +0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.91 -0.20 -0.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.00 +0.25 +0.37%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 60.75 +0.25 +0.41%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 73.86 -1.37 -1.82%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 64.51 +0.27 +0.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 68.46 +0.27 +0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.46 +0.27 +0.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.00 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.75 -1.50 -2.41%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 76.00 -1.41 -1.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 15 hours Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 6 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 21 hours Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 4 days Poland Expands LNG Powered Trucking and Fueling Stations
  • 4 days World’s Biggest Battery In California Overheats, Shuts Down
  • 3 days The unexpected loss of output from wind turbines compels UK to turn to an alternative; It's not what you think!
  • 10 hours Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 2 days Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 3 days Extraction of gasoline from crude oil.

Breaking News:

Two UK Energy Suppliers Cease Trading As Natural Gas Crisis Escalates

Fed Taper Delay Could Directly Benefit Oil Prices

Fed Taper Delay Could Directly Benefit Oil Prices

The new jobs data will…

Oil Slides After China Unexpectedly Releases Crude From National Reserve

Oil Slides After China Unexpectedly Releases Crude From National Reserve

Oil prices fell on Thursday…

Goldman: Oil Could Hit $85 In The Fourth Quarter

Goldman: Oil Could Hit $85 In The Fourth Quarter

A colder winter and soaring…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Goldman Sachs: Here’s How Oil Prices Could Reach $90 This Winter

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 22, 2021, 12:45 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Brent could reach $90 per barrel if the weather in the northern hemisphere turns out to be colder than normal this winter, Goldman Sachs’ Jeff Currie said on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.

This is $10 per barrel more than Goldman’s current forecast.

The call for higher oil prices would come on top of the already too-high natural gas prices, which have sunk some natural gas power providers in Europe.

The natural gas situation in Europe will have a spillover effect on the oil market, with natural gas in short supply and crude oil one of the only viable alternatives as wind and solar power prove insufficient at this time.

On Tuesday, commodity trader Vitol said that weather was the key to stopping the panic that currently exists in the market—with warmer winter weather the only hope for falling prices.

Unfortunately for power consumers and utilities that are already under the gun, but perhaps conveniently for OPEC and the oil industry in general, The Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a frosty flip-flop winter in the United States, with lots of whipsawing, with wintery weather spilling over into the end of March.

But a colder winter in Europe in Asia will have a profound effect on natural gas and oil demand. Earlier this week, Goldman Sachs predicted that a colder winter could lead to 900,000 bpd in additional oil demand.

Meanwhile, oil prices were trading roughly 2% on Wednesday, with WTI trading at $71.93 per barrel, and Brent crude trading at $85.83 per barrel—up $1.47 on the day. The price rise comes as crude oil inventories continue to draw down in the United States.

Dwindling inventories and projections for increased demand could add to today’s bullish sentiment for crude.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Rebounds On Tight Global Energy Supply
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Dangerous Rally In Natural Gas Prices

The Dangerous Rally In Natural Gas Prices
Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide
Oil Prices Fall As Traders Anxiously Await Fed’s Decision

Oil Prices Fall As Traders Anxiously Await Fed’s Decision
Two Industries Getting Slammed By Sky High Oil And Natural Gas Prices

Two Industries Getting Slammed By Sky High Oil And Natural Gas Prices
Washington's Attack On Oil And Gas May Backfire

Washington's Attack On Oil And Gas May Backfire



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com