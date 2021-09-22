UK Power Sector Could See Tidal Wave Of Bankruptcies

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.00 +1.51 +2.14%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.96 +1.60 +2.15%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.788 -0.017 -0.35%
Graph up Heating Oil 13 mins 2.203 +0.029 +1.35%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.119 +0.014 +0.67%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.91 -0.20 -0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.91 -0.20 -0.28%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.55 -0.47 -0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.68 +0.21 +0.29%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 69.14 +0.10 +0.14%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.119 +0.014 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 72.65 +0.83 +1.16%
Graph up Murban 2 days 74.06 +0.72 +0.98%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 68.29 -0.67 -0.97%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 73.33 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 73.45 -0.77 -1.04%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 72.55 -0.47 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.55 -0.47 -0.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 72.88 -0.68 -0.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.68 +0.21 +0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 8 days 68.31 +12.08 +21.48%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 58.44 +0.35 +0.60%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 69.49 +0.35 +0.51%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 70.89 +0.35 +0.50%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 67.59 +0.35 +0.52%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 65.99 +0.35 +0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 65.99 +0.35 +0.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 67.34 +0.35 +0.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 69.09 +0.35 +0.51%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 66.09 +0.35 +0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.91 -0.20 -0.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.00 +0.25 +0.37%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 60.75 +0.25 +0.41%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 73.86 -1.37 -1.82%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 64.51 +0.27 +0.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 68.46 +0.27 +0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.46 +0.27 +0.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.00 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.75 -1.50 -2.41%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 76.00 -1.41 -1.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 15 hours Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 6 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 21 hours Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 4 days Poland Expands LNG Powered Trucking and Fueling Stations
  • 4 days World’s Biggest Battery In California Overheats, Shuts Down
  • 3 days The unexpected loss of output from wind turbines compels UK to turn to an alternative; It's not what you think!
  • 10 hours Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 2 days Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 3 days Extraction of gasoline from crude oil.

Breaking News:

Two UK Energy Suppliers Cease Trading As Natural Gas Crisis Escalates

Shell Exits Permian In $9.5 Billion Deal

Shell Exits Permian In $9.5 Billion Deal

Anglo-Dutch oil supermajor Shell is…

Argentina Attempts To Revive Its Oil Boom

Argentina Attempts To Revive Its Oil Boom

Argentina’s government has unveiled a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

UK Power Sector Could See Tidal Wave Of Bankruptcies

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 22, 2021, 9:55 AM CDT

Update: Green Energy, a small-sized, and Avro, a medium-sized energy retailer just declared bankruptcy, leaving 1.5 million households scrambling for a new provider.

More UK energy suppliers are set to go bust as soaring gas prices are putting an unprecedented cost burden on smaller electricity and gas providers, the head of the UK's energy regulator said on Wednesday.

"We do expect more (suppliers) not to be able to face the circumstances we're in, but it's genuinely hard to say more than that, partly because that means predicting what may happen to the gas price," Jonathan Brearley, chief executive officer of Ofgem, the independent energy regulator for Great Britain, said at a hearing of the business committee at Parliament, as carried by the BBC.

The UK has been bearing the brunt of the gas crisis in Europe, with wholesale gas prices surging to record highs in recent days.

Europe's tight gas market, low wind speeds, abnormally low gas inventories, and record carbon prices have combined in recent weeks to send benchmark gas prices and power prices in the largest economies to record highs. Almost daily, gas and power prices in Europe surge to fresh records, putting pressure on governments as consumers protest against soaring power bills.

The UK government is looking to ensure uninterrupted energy supply to customers as several energy providers have already gone out of business due to the high costs. Ofgem has been appointing other energy providers to take on customers of the failed energy businesses in recent days.

And according to Ofgem's CEO, more providers will go out of business.

"It's not unusual for suppliers to go out of the market," Ofgem's Brearley said.

"I think what is different this time is that dramatic change in the costs that those suppliers are facing," he added.

"In the event an energy supplier fails, we are committed that consumers face the least amount of disruption possible – and there are clear and well-established processes in place to ensuring this is the case," Brearley and the UK's Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said in a joint statement earlier this week.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China To End Coal Power Plant Construction Abroad

Next Post

Iran Looks To Attract $145 Billion In Oil Investment

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage

China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage
66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday

66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday
Protests Break Out in Europe As Electricity Prices Soar

Protests Break Out in Europe As Electricity Prices Soar
Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally

Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally
API Reports Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw Ahead Of Key OPEC Meeting

API Reports Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw Ahead Of Key OPEC Meeting


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide

 Alt text

3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall

 Alt text

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

The U.S. Power Grid Is At Risk Of Catastrophic Failure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com