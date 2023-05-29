Debt Ceiling Deal Optimism To Boost Oil Prices

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 hour 73.04 +0.37 +0.51%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 77.07 +0.12 +0.16%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.13 +0.30 +0.39%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 2.361 -0.056 -2.32%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 2.700 -0.004 -0.13%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 73.53 -2.49 -3.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 73.53 -2.49 -3.28%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 76.08 +0.77 +1.02%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 76.94 -0.55 -0.71%
Chart Mars US 3 days 71.47 +0.84 +1.19%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.700 -0.004 -0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 74.77 -1.41 -1.85%
Graph down Murban 4 days 76.34 -0.92 -1.19%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 75.42 +0.74 +0.99%
Graph down Basra Light 546 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 76.66 +0.68 +0.89%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 76.08 +0.77 +1.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 76.08 +0.77 +1.02%
Chart Girassol 4 days 78.05 +0.70 +0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 76.94 -0.55 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 58.28 +1.03 +1.80%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 51.42 +0.84 +1.66%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 74.82 +0.84 +1.14%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 73.07 +0.84 +1.16%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 70.22 +0.84 +1.21%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 66.92 +0.84 +1.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 66.92 +0.84 +1.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 68.22 +0.84 +1.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 77.17 +0.84 +1.10%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 66.52 +0.84 +1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 73.53 -2.49 -3.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 69.25 +0.75 +1.09%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 63.00 +0.75 +1.20%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 75.67 -2.15 -2.76%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 65.20 +0.84 +1.31%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 69.15 +0.84 +1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 69.15 +0.84 +1.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 69.25 +0.75 +1.09%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 63.00 +1.00 +1.61%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 6 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 4 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Petrobras Launches New Commercial Portfolio For Natural Gas

Oil Prices Rise As Canada Wildfires Rage On

Oil Prices Rise As Canada Wildfires Rage On

Crude oil prices were on…

Is The Oil Price Slide Finally Over?

Is The Oil Price Slide Finally Over?

While oil prices collapsed in…

Oil Prices Fall Again As Wall Street Sees Threat Of Historic Default

Oil Prices Fall Again As Wall Street Sees Threat Of Historic Default

Oil prices shed 1% in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Debt Ceiling Deal Optimism To Boost Oil Prices

By Alex Kimani - May 29, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Oil prices traded sideways on Memorial day despite debt ceiling optimism.
  • The sideways trading comes a day after negotiators from Democratic and Republican parties reached an agreement to raise the debt limit on Sunday night.
  • Over the past few weeks, there’s been a disconnect between what energy economists are seeing in the data and what speculative traders are acting on.
Join Our Community
Wall Street

Oil markets have kicked off the new week on a slightly sour note with leading benchmarks recording minor gains. WTI crude was up 0.37% to trade at $72.94/barrel at 13:19 hrs ET in Monday’s session while Brent was down 0.12% to $77.04. 

The sideways trading comes a day after negotiators from Democratic and Republican parties reached an agreement to raise the debt limit on Sunday night, days before the government hit its borrowing limit. If Congress approves the new deal, the federal government will have the liberty to borrow money until 2025.

Over the past couple of days, WTI prices have been struggling with the 50-Day EMA; however, optimism about a new debt ceiling deal being reached can lead to prices breaking above and rally to the $75 level, perhaps even as high as $79 where the 200-Day EMA is racing toward. Last week, both benchmarks gained over 1%, marking the second consecutive week of gains. The positive momentum was mainly driven by progress in U.S. debt ceiling discussions as well as a warning from Saudi Arabia’s energy minister aimed at short-sellers. 

"Speculators, like in any market they are there to stay, I keep advising them that they will be ouching, they did ouch in April, I don't have to show my cards I'm not a poker player... but I would just tell them watch out," Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Wednesday as quoted by Reuters. 

Rampant short-selling has been putting a lot of pressure on the markets. According to commodity experts at Standard Chartered, speculative positioning in crude oil has now returned to its March bearish extreme despite the OPEC+ cuts taking effect in the current month. 

Over the past few weeks, there’s been a disconnect between what energy economists are seeing in the data and what speculative traders are acting on, with physical markets remaining in relatively decent shape while short sellers continue betting on conditions worsening.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC+ Cuts Fail To Boost Middle East Oil Prices
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Price Bearishness Hits Pandemic Levels

Oil Price Bearishness Hits Pandemic Levels
Natural Gas Prices Could Fall Below Zero In Parts Of Europe

Natural Gas Prices Could Fall Below Zero In Parts Of Europe
OPEC+ Cuts Fail To Boost Middle East Oil Prices

OPEC+ Cuts Fail To Boost Middle East Oil Prices
Strong Fuel Demand Boosts Oil Prices

Strong Fuel Demand Boosts Oil Prices
Oil Moves Higher As EIA Reports Huge Crude Draw

Oil Moves Higher As EIA Reports Huge Crude Draw

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com