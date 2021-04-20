Crude Prices Remain Above $60 As Demand Outlook Improves

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour SellBuy 62.44 -0.94 -1.48%
Graph down Brent Crude 16 mins SellBuy 66.57 -0.48 -0.72%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.724 -0.003 -0.11%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.875 -0.005 -0.26%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.013 -0.004 -0.21%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.43 +0.17 +0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 65.43 +0.17 +0.26%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.17 -0.08 -0.12%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.10 -0.11 -0.17%
Chart Mars US 51 mins 62.74 -0.64 -1.01%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.013 -0.004 -0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 64.67 -0.35 -0.54%
Graph down Murban 2 days 65.47 -0.29 -0.44%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 61.80 +0.26 +0.42%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 66.78 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 65.49 +0.34 +0.52%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 65.17 -0.08 -0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.17 -0.08 -0.12%
Chart Girassol 2 days 65.78 +0.10 +0.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.10 -0.11 -0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 51.66 +0.11 +0.21%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 51.93 +0.24 +0.46%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 62.43 +0.24 +0.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 63.83 +0.24 +0.38%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 58.88 +0.24 +0.41%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 58.18 +0.24 +0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 58.18 +0.24 +0.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 59.03 +0.24 +0.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 62.43 +0.24 +0.39%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 58.18 +0.24 +0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.43 +0.17 +0.26%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 59.25 -0.50 -0.84%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 53.00 -0.50 -0.93%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 66.42 -0.18 -0.27%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 56.39 -0.94 -1.64%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 60.34 -0.94 -1.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 60.34 -0.94 -1.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 59.25 -0.50 -0.84%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 69.72 +0.25 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 2 hours Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 37 mins America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 5 hours Putin blocks Ukraine access to Black Sea after Joe blinks
  • 5 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 15 hours Today Biden calls for Summit with Putin. Will Joe apologize to Putin for calling him a "Killer" ?
  • 2 days Fukushima
  • 2 days CO2 Mitigation on Earth and Magnesium Civilization on Mars – Just Add Water
  • 6 hours Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.

Breaking News:

Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Down

WoodMac: Oil Prices Could Drop To $10 In 2050

WoodMac: Oil Prices Could Drop To $10 In 2050

Brent Crude oil prices could…

Morgan Stanley: Oil Prices Stuck In $60 Range This Summer

Morgan Stanley: Oil Prices Stuck In $60 Range This Summer

Oil prices will likely be…

Will The World’s Newest Oil Benchmark Be A Success?

Will The World’s Newest Oil Benchmark Be A Success?

In a bid to expand…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Yousef Alshammari

Yousef Alshammari

Dr. Yousef Alshammari is the CEO and Head of Oil Research at CMarkits, London, UK. He is a former Research Fellow at the Organisation of…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Crude Prices Remain Above $60 As Demand Outlook Improves

By Yousef Alshammari - Apr 20, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Compared to April 2020 “Black April”, seen as one of the worst months for global oil markets, April 2021 tells a very different story. Fundamentals are improving and a newfound bullishness is returning to the markets.

Last week, Brent closed at $66.77, up by 5.72% w/w, while WTI closed at $63.13, up by 6.04% w/w, and prices continued to gain momentum on Monday. Prices have been supported by multiple factors including a weaker dollar, strong economic data from China, an improved economic growth forecast from the IMF, and strong demand data from the United States.

Macroeconomic outlooks and fears of inflation are supporting prices 

Given the impact of recent economic stimulus, the IMF doubled its global growth forecast in 2021 to 6% including 6.4% predicted growth in the US, 4.4% in Europe, 8.4% in China, 12.5% in India, and 6.7% in other emerging markets.

Furthermore, the Chinese economy grew by 18.3% y/y, 0.6% Q/Q, in Q-1 this year, though from a low base. Chinese exports remain strong in March which is fuelling optimism for oil demand. Chinese exports were seen 30.6% higher compared with their level last year, despite having a slightly slower pace of growth in March compared with February. This is combined with improving manufacturing index data, 51.9 in March, which suggests robust industrial activity.

U.S. bond rates are also rising despite improving job data, an indication of fears of changing the Fed policy on interest rates that may be hiked to control expected inflation. Crude prices are affected by emerging fears of inflation, which is visible through rising bond prices.

Despite the lockdown measures in the EU, Google mobility data shows an increasing number of visits to retail and entertainment venues, suggesting that fuel demand may not be as bad as previously thought. In the meantime, vaccination campaigns are advancing, and the UK has already initiated its first phase of re-opening its economy.

Related Video: Drivers Get Ready For Summer Gas Shock

Additional factors supporting prices include the upward revision of demand forecasts by the IEA and OPEC along with bullish inventory data published by the EIA. OPEC raised its demand growth forecast in 2021 by 70,000 bpd from earlier forecasts to a total of 5.95 million bpd, while the IEA revised up their demand growth forecast by 230,000 bpd to 5.7 million bpd.

Commercial crude oil inventories dropped for the second consecutive week, by 5.9 million barrels, following four weeks of continuous build-ups, standing currently at 492.4 million barrels. If the current demand trend continues, we expect commercial inventories to drop to around 450 million barrels by July. On the other hand, rising covid cases in major consuming countries such as India and Brazil, and the suspension of Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the U.S. resulted in demand uncertainty in the markets which continues to limit crude prices.

Aramco expansion projects set to raise production capacity by 2024

Aramco is said to have given the green light for its capacity expansion projects in three offshore fields, expecting to add an additional 1.15 million bpd to the company’s maximum sustained production capacity of around 12 million bpd. According to Argus, 38 companies were awarded contracts to carry out the expansion in the Zuluf, Marjan, and Berri fields by 600,000 bpd, 300,000 bpd, and 250,000 bpd, respectively. The size of the investment is estimated to be around $18 billion and is seen as the largest investment in the upstream sector since the pandemic. Aramco is said to be targeting a total production capacity of 13 million bpd by 2024. 

US demand data continues to strengthen 

U.S. demand data continues to show strength, and product demand is almost back at 2019 levels. Last week, the EIA showed that U.S. petroleum product demand stood at 20.33 million bpd including 8.90 million demand for gasoline. Furthermore, U.S. refinery input is just above 15 million bpd, only 1 million lower than its level before the pandemic.

While demand continues to pick up, U.S. oil production continues to lag behind 2019 levels. Total production of liquids is seen as almost unchanged since November 2020, ranging between 10.9-11.1 million bpd. We remain highly doubtful of any projected rise in the level of U.S. production in 2021 in spite of higher prices and a rising rig count.

By Yousef Alshammari for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Rise On Weaker U.S. Dollar

Next Post

A World Of Difference: One Year After Oil Prices Went Negative
Yousef Alshammari

Yousef Alshammari

Dr. Yousef Alshammari is the CEO and Head of Oil Research at CMarkits, London, UK. He is a former Research Fellow at the Organisation of…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Best Is Yet To Come For The World’s Hottest Oil Play

The Best Is Yet To Come For The World’s Hottest Oil Play
The King Of Oilfield Services Is Back In A Big Way

The King Of Oilfield Services Is Back In A Big Way
Oil Prices Jump As EIA Reports A Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump As EIA Reports A Crude Draw
The Permian Faces An Empty Pipeline Crisis

The Permian Faces An Empty Pipeline Crisis
Shale Executive: US Production Rebound Will Lead To New Oil Price War

Shale Executive: US Production Rebound Will Lead To New Oil Price War



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com