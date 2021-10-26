A Cold Winter Could Double Natural Gas Prices And Send Oil To $100

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 83.69 -0.07 -0.08%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.00 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.645 -0.253 -4.29%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins 2.568 +0.004 +0.14%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.524 +0.008 +0.30%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 84.63 -0.52 -0.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 84.63 -0.52 -0.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.84 +1.47 +1.74%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.42 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 80.91 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.524 +0.008 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.14 +1.86 +2.26%
Graph up Murban 1 day 85.69 +1.68 +2.00%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 80.34 +1.58 +2.01%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 85.11 +0.52 +0.61%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 86.64 +1.39 +1.63%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.84 +1.47 +1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.84 +1.47 +1.74%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.73 +1.25 +1.48%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.42 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 66.79 +0.08 +0.12%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 68.36 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 82.76 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 84.16 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 81.66 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 77.61 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 77.61 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 78.51 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 82.01 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 77.76 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 84.63 -0.52 -0.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 80.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 74.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 85.55 -1.23 -1.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 77.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 81.66 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 81.66 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 80.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 74.00 -9.12 -10.97%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 87.95 +1.01 +1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 15 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 2 days Biden Sets Target Of 50% EV Share In U.S. Car Sales In 2030
  • 23 hours US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies By NOMAAN MERCHANT October 22, 2021
  • 2 days "The Hidden Story About California's Container Ship Backlog" via Corbett Report
  • 39 mins NordStream2
  • 1 day Storage of gas cylinders

Breaking News:

Grid Operator: France Needs Nuclear Power For Net-Zero

Energy Crunch Pushes Oil To Longest Weekly Bull Run Since 2015

Energy Crunch Pushes Oil To Longest Weekly Bull Run Since 2015

Oil prices rose early on…

Iraq: Oil Could Hit $100 Next Year

Iraq: Oil Could Hit $100 Next Year

Oil prices could hit $100…

Oil Rallies To Fresh Multi-Year Highs

Oil Rallies To Fresh Multi-Year Highs

Oil prices rose early on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

A Cold Winter Could Double Natural Gas Prices And Send Oil To $100

By Irina Slav - Oct 26, 2021, 9:00 AM CDT
  • BMO Capital Markets: Crude oil could hit $100 per barrel if the winter turns out cold
  • natural gas prices could double from current levels
  •  
Join Our Community

Crude oil could hit $100 per barrel if the winter turns out cold, one analyst has warned, adding that natural gas prices could double from current levels.

BMO Capital Markets oil and gas research managing director Randy Ollenberg told Bloomberg that "We're in a really weather-sensitive situation here where we could see natural gas prices really, even, double from here if we get some really cold weather and we could see crude oil prices break through US$100."

"There could be some pretty significant increases in pricing here if we do get some really cold weather early – so, in December," Ollenberg said. "We're talking about cold weather in Europe and Asia, that's really where it's critical."

However, if the weather turns out to be mild during the winter, prices will correct during the first quarter of next year, the analyst also said.

Ollenberg is not alone in this bullish outlook. In a separate interview with Bloomberg, Ira Epstein from asset manager Linn and Associates said he expected West Texas Intermediate to hit $90 by the end of the year on strong demand for oil coupled with not enough new supply.

The sentiment was echoed by Goldman Sachs, too. The investment bank, which earlier this month revised up its price forecast for Brent to $90 per barrel by year-end, now says it could top $90 per barrel. The bank cited utilities' switch from gas to oil as a factor for this revision as it could potentially add 1 million bpd to global demand for oil.

"While not our base-case, such persistence would pose upside risk to our $90/bbl year-end Brent price forecast," Goldman analysts said, adding there was further space for oil to grow, too.

"We would need prices to rise to $110 /bbl to stifle demand enough to balance the market deficit we currently see in 1Q22 given our expectation that OPEC+ continues on the current path of +0.4 mb/d per month increases in quotas."

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will China’s New Covid Outbreak Halt The Oil Price Rally?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Forget $100, Options Traders Now Betting On Oil Prices Hitting $200

Forget $100, Options Traders Now Betting On Oil Prices Hitting $200
Peak Oil Demand Forecasts Turn Sour As Demand Keeps Growing

Peak Oil Demand Forecasts Turn Sour As Demand Keeps Growing
The 2021 Oil Price Rally Is Far From Over

The 2021 Oil Price Rally Is Far From Over
Why Tesla’s Latest Battery Decision Is A Gamechanger

Why Tesla’s Latest Battery Decision Is A Gamechanger
Oilfield Service Companies Can’t Catch A Break

Oilfield Service Companies Can’t Catch A Break



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com