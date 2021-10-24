Refiners Suffer From Record High Natural Gas Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 84.66 +0.90 +1.07%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.28 +0.75 +0.88%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.521 +0.241 +4.56%
Graph up Heating Oil 22 mins 2.555 +0.016 +0.63%
Graph up Gasoline 17 mins 2.498 +0.016 +0.62%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 85.15 +1.26 +1.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 85.15 +1.26 +1.50%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 84.37 +1.33 +1.60%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.36 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Mars US 4 hours 80.91 +0.86 +1.07%
Chart Gasoline 17 mins 2.498 +0.016 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 82.28 -0.53 -0.64%
Graph down Murban 3 days 84.01 -0.41 -0.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 78.76 +1.13 +1.46%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 84.59 +0.70 +0.83%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 85.25 +1.40 +1.67%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 84.37 +1.33 +1.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 84.37 +1.33 +1.60%
Chart Girassol 3 days 84.48 +1.33 +1.60%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.36 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 66.71 +0.46 +0.69%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 67.10 -1.82 -2.64%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 81.50 -0.92 -1.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 82.90 -0.92 -1.10%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 80.40 -0.92 -1.13%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 76.35 -0.92 -1.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 76.35 -0.92 -1.19%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 77.25 -0.92 -1.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 80.85 -0.92 -1.13%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 76.50 -0.92 -1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 85.15 +1.26 +1.50%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 79.00 -1.50 -1.86%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 72.75 -1.50 -2.02%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 86.78 +1.07 +1.25%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 77.71 +1.26 +1.65%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 81.66 +1.26 +1.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 81.66 +1.26 +1.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 79.00 -1.50 -1.86%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 83.12 +9.12 +12.32%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 86.94 -1.62 -1.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 9 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 3 hours Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 15 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 10 hours Biden Sets Target Of 50% EV Share In U.S. Car Sales In 2030
  • 6 hours "The Hidden Story About California's Container Ship Backlog" via Corbett Report
  • 3 days Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 3 days "Here is The Hidden $150 Trillion Agenda Behind The "Crusade" Against Climate Change" - Zero Hedge re: Bank of America REPORT
  • 3 days Are you aware of Oil Price short videos on our energy topics?

Breaking News:

California Gasoline Prices Are Spiking

Long-Term LNG Becomes Sellers Market As Prices Soar

Long-Term LNG Becomes Sellers Market As Prices Soar

Surging spot prices of liquefied…

Why U.S. LNG Is Going To Asia Instead Of Europe

Why U.S. LNG Is Going To Asia Instead Of Europe

U.S. shale drillers are selling…

Natural Gas Stocks To Watch As The Energy Crisis Goes Global

Natural Gas Stocks To Watch As The Energy Crisis Goes Global

As natural gas prices continue…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Refiners Suffer From Record High Natural Gas Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 24, 2021, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Record natural gas prices in Europe and Asia are eroding oil refiner margins
  • U.S. refiners have an advantage over Asian and European competitors in this situation due to the much lower natural gas prices in America
  • Despite the higher demand for oil products this winter, some refiners in Europe and Asia may not be able to ramp up crude throughput because of the surge in natural gas prices
Join Our Community

Surging natural gas prices in Europe and Asia have boosted global demand for oil products, benefiting oil refiners globally. Yet, it is these record natural gas prices that have started to weigh on the refining industry, which has just rebounded from several consecutive weak quarters due to the pandemic-driven slump in fuel consumption. 

Apart from slowing down steel, chemicals, and fertilizer production in Europe, the record natural gas prices are significantly raising operating expenditures for refiners because natural gas is being used for hydrogen production at the hydrocracker and hydrotreater units that remove sulfur from higher-sulfur crude.   

U.S. refiners have an advantage over Asian and European competitors in this situation due to the much lower natural gas prices in America. Although the U.S. Henry Hub benchmark price has more than doubled since the beginning of the year, American natural gas prices are around $5 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) compared to $25-$35/mmBtu in equivalent prices in Europe and Asia. 

In recent weeks, costs for oil refiners to produce hydrogen per barrel of processed crude have jumped tenfold compared to the hydrogen input costs back in 2019, according to estimates in the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) latest monthly oil report cited by Argus. Hydrogen costs are now around $6 per barrel of processed crude, compared to just $0.60 per barrel in 2019.

Yet, due to low inventories of refined products globally, refining margins recovered strongly in the third quarter despite the rallying crude oil prices. 

Recovering fuel demand and additional demand for oil products amid record-high coal and natural gas prices have pushed up global oil refining margins to their pre-pandemic levels.  

“Implied 3Q21 refined product balances show the largest draw in eight years, which explains the strong increase in refinery margins in September despite significantly higher crude prices,” the IEA said in its latest monthly report last week.

Despite the higher demand for oil products this winter, some refiners in Europe and Asia may not be able to ramp up crude throughput because of the surge in natural gas prices. Refiners in Europe have started to recalibrate their refined product slates to limit exposure to the high costs of natural gas, which is essential for making hydrogen for treating the higher-sulfur crude grades. 

“We are impacted by the current high energy prices just like any other consumer of natural gas and electric power,” a spokeswoman for northwest European refiner Varo Energy—whose shareholders include commodity trading giant Vitol—told Reuters this week.

“To ensure we can continue to supply our customers, we have adjusted our operations to minimize our natural gas consumption whilst preserving our ability to supply products,” the spokeswoman added. 

“If you’re in Europe or Asia it’s very, very expensive so it’s bound to have an impact,” Callum Macpherson, head of commodities at Investec Plc, told Bloomberg, commenting on natural gas costs.  

For U.S. refiners, the costs are also up, but not so much as in Europe and Asia. 

For example, Valero Energy, which reported on Thursday a net income for Q3 compared to a loss for the same quarter last year, said that its refining cash operating expenses were $0.27 per barrel higher than the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to higher natural gas prices. 

“When you look at places around the world that are paying $30 a million Btu for natural gas, it pressures that refining capacity and kind of raises the incremental crack spreads needed for them to run, which also pushes margins higher,” Gary Simmons, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Valero, said on the earnings call.  

Thanks to lower natural gas prices in the U.S. compared to Europe and Asia, refiners in America will not be as constrained in processing higher-sulfur crudes as their peers in other regions. The higher-sulfur grades have recently seen widening discounts to sweeter crudes, which additionally benefits refining margins for those capable of processing high-sulfur grades due to lower-cost input crude. 

In light of these developments, additional volumes of sweeter and lighter crudes could be available for exports from America to Asia and Europe, U.S. traders told Bloomberg. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why Are Private Equity Firms Dumping U.S. Shale Gas Assets?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Forget $100, Options Traders Now Betting On Oil Prices Hitting $200

Forget $100, Options Traders Now Betting On Oil Prices Hitting $200
The 2021 Oil Price Rally Is Far From Over

The 2021 Oil Price Rally Is Far From Over
Peak Oil Demand Forecasts Turn Sour As Demand Keeps Growing

Peak Oil Demand Forecasts Turn Sour As Demand Keeps Growing
Oilfield Service Companies Can’t Catch A Break

Oilfield Service Companies Can’t Catch A Break
Refining Billionaire: $100 Oil Is Likely

Refining Billionaire: $100 Oil Is Likely



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com