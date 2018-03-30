Trump’s Tariffs Can’t Deter Chinese LNG Investment

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 days 64.94 +0.56 +0.87%
Brent Crude 22 hours 69.34 +0.58 +0.84%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.733 +0.035 +1.30%
Mars US 2 days 64.59 +0.66 +1.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.05 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 2 days 66.51 -0.55 -0.82%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.57 +0.92 +1.38%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.57 +0.92 +1.38%
Bonny Light 3 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 3 days 56.90 -0.84 -1.45%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.733 +0.035 +1.30%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 2 days 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 3 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 3 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 3 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 3 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 3 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 3 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.05 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 44.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 36.93 -0.42 -1.12%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 65.88 -1.62 -2.40%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 64.63 -0.87 -1.33%
Sweet Crude 3 days 59.88 -0.57 -0.94%
Peace Sour 3 days 55.88 -0.87 -1.53%
Peace Sour 3 days 55.88 -0.87 -1.53%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 57.88 -0.87 -1.48%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 64.88 -0.87 -1.32%
Central Alberta 3 days 57.63 -0.87 -1.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.57 +0.92 +1.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 61.50 +0.50 +0.82%
Giddings 2 days 55.25 +0.50 +0.91%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.55 -0.43 -0.62%
West Texas Sour 2 days 58.89 +0.56 +0.96%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.84 +0.56 +0.90%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.84 +0.56 +0.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.39 +0.56 +0.92%
Kansas Common 2 days 55.25 +0.50 +0.91%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.70 +0.56 +0.80%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour President vs. Amazon: Amazon Loses $53B In Market Value After Trump Announcement
  • 2 hours Bitcoin is Crashing... Not Just Dropping
  • 1 day Tic-Toc: Destiny of 300,000 Diesels VW Vehicles In U.S. Is Uncertain- Market or Withdrawal?
  • 3 hours U.S. Withdraw Troops From Syria?
  • 1 day Big Breakthrough: Two Koreas On The Meeting - April 27
  • 2 hours No1: Germany's Unemployment Is At A Record Low And More Than A Million Jobs Are Open
  • 3 hours Automaker Team Up With States to Get Americans to Buy More EVs
  • 1 day Bailing coal industry-new attempt
  • 24 hours EU, U.S. - Expelling More Than 100 Russian Diplomats! For Now
  • 4 hours France Will Close All Coal Fired Power Stations By 2021
  • 4 hours Rio Tinto Says $4-Million Goodbye to Coal
  • 24 hours Electric Cars Destroy Jobs?!
  • 24 hours HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 3 hours Between Oil And Solar: $200bn Solar Deal - Saudi Arabia With SoftBank
  • 1 day Does US power grid need defense?
  • 1 day Kim Jong Un in China?

Breaking News:

FirstEnergy Asks For Government Bailout

Alt Text

Can The U.S. Break Russia’s Gas Monopoly In Europe?

As U.S.-Russian relations fall to…

Alt Text

Is This The World’s Next Petrochemical Hub?

Abundant and cheap natural gas…

Alt Text

The Battle For China’s Growing Gas Demand

Russia’s natural gas giant Gazprom…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Trump’s Tariffs Can’t Deter Chinese LNG Investment

By Tim Daiss - Mar 30, 2018, 12:30 PM CDT LNG vessel

In all of the problematic trade talk between Washington and Beijing, and with mounting concerns that Trump’s tariff plans could cause such a backlash that China would even consider ditching U.S.-sourced LNG and shale oil imports, relief for many Alaskans came late Tuesday night.

Alaska Gasline Development Corp. (AGDC) officials said that Bank of China and Goldman Sachs have agreed to serve as the global capital coordinators for the Alaska LNG project. State-owned AGDC became the sole remaining project partner after ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips, and BP pulled out of the project in 2016.

"Bank of China and Goldman Sachs are well positioned to provide AGDC with world-class institutional knowledge and resources required to arrange the equity and debt financing to build Alaska's natural gas infrastructure and LNG export project," Keith Meyer, the president of AGDC, said in a statement.

The necessary funds will likely be raised in multiple rounds, which will include offerings to Alaska residents, Alaska municipalities, Alaska Native Corporations, and private equity sources, both investment banks and AGDC said.

Initial equity will also be raised to meet AGDC’s working capital requirements, while subsequent funding rounds will be used to finance the full-scale development of Alaska LNG once the project has received all necessary approvals. Related: Mexico May Have Just Held Its Last Oil Auction

In November, during Trump’s trade mission to Beijing, AGDC signed an informal agreement with Bank of China and Chinese state-owned oil major Sinopec Group to advance discussions on the potential of LNG in Alaska. However, at the time, the agreement was criticized due to its non-binding nature.

Making progress

Tuesday’s development also comes just a little more than a week after Alaska Gov. Bill Walker, who was part of Trump’s trade entourage to China in November, announced that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) had set a timeline for the project to receive its final environmental impact statement by December 2019.

Walker said at the time that the FERC timeline sets the project on a firm path toward completion. "This is a major step forward that establishes clarity and predictability in the federal permitting process, which is critical for investors," he said. Walker also recently announced a trade mission to China set for May.

Meanwhile, adding another variable in the equation, earlier this week U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said that one way China could help offset the huge trade imbalance between the Washington and Beijing would be to buy more U.S.-based LNG.

For its part, the Alaska LNG project, with an estimated CAPEX of some $45-$65 billion, which is now several years old and likely needs to be revised, will be a massive undertaking. The project requires accompanying infrastructure to become operational, including a cost intensive 800-mile, 42-inch natural gas pipeline to be built from the North Slope to Nikiski, on the Kenai Peninsula, where a large gas liquefaction plant would be built. The project also involves a large gas treatment plant built on the North Slope to treat the raw gas before it’s shipped by pipeline. The project has earmarked North Asia as its intended market.

Perfect timing?

Moreover, if the Alaska LNG project finally gets the necessary government approvals and financial backing, it will likely see first gas export by the mid part of the next decade - perfect timing for global LNG markets, which could actually be undersupplied by then. Related: What Big Oil Can Learn From Typewriters

The reason is simple. The two-year downturn in global oil and gas prices caused LNG project postponements and cancellations across the sector, leading to a possible shortage of the super cooled fuel by around 2023 or soon thereafter. This shortfall in new project proposals due to the two-year period of weak oil and gas prices, as well as exponential gas demand in China, and soon in South Asia (India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh) and Southeast Asia (Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines) will put further strain on future LNG supplies.

Royal Dutch Shell holds similar views. Last month, the oil major stated that based on current demand projections, it sees potential for a supply shortage developing in mid-2020s unless new LNG production project commitments are made soon.

HSBC said in a new report released earlier this week that it expects global LNG demand to grow at 4.5 percent/year, translating into demand growth of 50 percent by 2025, with consumption reaching some 425 million mt/year from last year's level of some 280 million mt.

By Tim Daiss for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The End Of The Status Quo In LNG Markets
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Prepares Death Blow To The Dollar

China Prepares Death Blow To The Dollar
The Truth Behind Oil’s Recent Price Spike

The Truth Behind Oil’s Recent Price Spike

 China's Oil Futures Launch With A Bang

China's Oil Futures Launch With A Bang

 $70 Oil Could Spark An Offshore Oil Boom

$70 Oil Could Spark An Offshore Oil Boom

 What Trump's New Appointment Means For Oil Prices

What Trump's New Appointment Means For Oil Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com