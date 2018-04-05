Is This Natural Gas Major About To Be Taken Over?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.07 -0.47 -0.74%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.91 -0.42 -0.61%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.684 +0.009 +0.34%
Mars US 3 hours 63.19 +0.17 +0.27%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.48 -0.50 -0.77%
Urals 20 hours 65.82 +0.31 +0.47%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.10 -0.11 -0.17%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.10 -0.11 -0.17%
Bonny Light 9 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.98 -0.27 -0.49%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.684 +0.009 +0.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 8 days 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 8 days 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 9 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 9 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 9 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 9 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 9 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 9 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.48 -0.50 -0.77%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 46.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 37.87 -0.14 -0.37%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.87 -0.14 -0.22%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.62 -0.14 -0.22%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.62 -1.39 -2.36%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.87 -0.14 -0.25%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.87 -0.14 -0.25%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.87 -0.14 -0.25%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.12 -2.89 -4.51%
Central Alberta 2 days 56.62 -0.14 -0.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.10 -0.11 -0.17%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 60.00 +0.25 +0.42%
Giddings 20 hours 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.83 +0.53 +0.79%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 57.49 +0.17 +0.30%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 61.44 +0.17 +0.28%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 61.44 +0.17 +0.28%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 59.99 +0.17 +0.28%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.13 -0.14 -0.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 21 hours China's Firing Back: China Unveils New Tariffs On U.S. Planes, Cars And Soybenasin
  • 9 hours Bahrain Discovers Giant Oil Field
  • 11 hours Three Dictators in One Place: Meeting in Turkey - Erdogan, Putin and Rouhani
  • 5 hours As FB's Reputation Falls, Twitter Grows!? Whom To Trust?
  • 1 day Technology Race: Apple Hires Google’s top AI Executive To Help The iPhone Maker Catch Rivals
  • 1 day Facebook Bans Over 200 New Russian Accounts
  • 5 hours German Carmakers Catch In Crossfire of U.S.- China Trade Row
  • 3 hours Is Russia Really Going To Trade In El Petro?
  • 6 hours Tesla Glitch--2nd Time in Same Spot
  • 1 day BMW and Daimler Are Putting Their Differences Aside to Beat Uber
  • 3 hours Morocco Is Building A Solar Power Farm As Big As Paris
  • 9 hours President vs. Amazon: Amazon Loses $53B In Market Value After Trump Announcement
  • 2 days Turkey (Erdogan) Orders Arrest Of Cleric Gulen Over Killing Of Russian Envoy
  • 9 hours U.S. Withdraw Troops From Syria?
  • 1 day Cyber Attack on Major US Pipeline Network
  • 1 day Marco Rubio warns: China's Communist Government has stolen U.S. National Technology

Breaking News:

Enbridge To Sell More Than $7B In Non-Core Assets

Alt Text

Is This The World’s Next Petrochemical Hub?

Abundant and cheap natural gas…

Alt Text

Will Alaska LNG Survive The Trade War?

As the trade war escalates…

Alt Text

Europe’s Biggest Gas Field To Close Over Quake Risk

The Dutch government decided this…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Is This Natural Gas Major About To Be Taken Over?

By Tim Daiss - Apr 05, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT NatGas

As Australia’s second largest independent gas producer continues to recover from years of financial doldrums, posting an impressive 433 percent surge in underlying profit in 2017 over the previous year. And now, it’s back in the spotlight as a potential takeover target.  

On Tuesday, Adelaide-based Santos, which produces about 163,000 barrels of oil and gas equivalent per day (boe), said that it opened its books to U.S.-based Harbour Energy Ltd., (which is backed by private equity group EIG Global Energy Partners). This comes after an August meeting where Santos rejected an A$4.55 billion offer from Harbour, stating at the time that the price was “inadequate and the sources of funds were uncertain.”

Harbour Energy CEO Linda Cook said yesterday she would seek to expand Santos in Asia and Africa. Harbour would also look to grow Santos’ gas assets in South Australia’s Cooper Basin, the ConocoPhillips-operated Darwin liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the Northern Territory and in Papua New Guinea (PNG), Cook added. Santos granted Harbour due diligence after receiving the indicative proposal worth A$6.50 per share, amounting to A$13.5 billion (US$10.3 billion), on March 29, Santos said in a statement Tuesday.

Cook said in a phone interview Tuesday that: “We are big believers in the liquefied natural gas story. Our focus for Santos going forward would be in natural gas and LNG in particular.”

However, in a counter, Santos CEO Kevin Gallagher said “Santos’s strategy before anybody is taking us over is very much focused on Australia and Asia. There is no Africa. If Harbour Energy is focused on Africa, that’s really their strategy.” He added that Santos’ board will likely issue a recommendation to shareholders in the next two months. Unlike earlier takeover bids from Harbour and others, analysts see Harbour’s most recent offer as possibly coming to fruition.

Hurdles still remain

However, there are still hurdles to overcome.  A report in the Australian Financial Review said on Tuesday that the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board, whose approval process lingers over the situation, could take some months. Santos owns some significant gas infrastructure assets, and the government is sure to take a look at how a change of ownership could impact on the nation's interests, the report added.  There is also some concern about Harbour Energy's funding.

Related: Oil Prices Head Higher On Large Crude Draw

Harbour will also have to convince regulators that if it is allowed to acquire Santos it will work harder to ensure the gas crisis affecting the Australian gas industry is alleviated. Massive amounts of Australian gas leaving the country’s shores in the form of LNG exports, has created gas shortages and pricing problems in parts of the county.

This most recent disclosure comes as Santos continues to shore up its financials after being bloodied in the 2014-2016 roil in global oil and gas markets that saw oil prices plunge from over $100 per barrel in mid-2014 to breaching the low $30s price point in early 2016.  LNG prices, for their part, also plunged during this time period to multi-year lows due to its historical linkage to oil prices and amid a growing supply glut of the super-cooled fuel. This supply glut also intersected a slowdown in LNG demand growth from Japan, the largest global LNG importer.

Moreover, while Santos was building its CAPEX intensive Gladstone LNG project and increasing debt levels, its shares on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) were plunging from a peak of A$13.23 per share to a low of just A$2.48 per share in 2016.

Related: Bahrain Says Giant Discovery Holds 80 Billion Barrels Of Oil

In February, Gallagher said that an increase in global oil and gas prices had allowed Santos to slash costs as well as increase profitability, while generating significant free cash flow and reducing net debt. Santos saw its underlying profit reach US$336 million for 2017, a 433 percent surge year-on-year.

“Santos is now a stronger, more resilient company with the capacity to execute and bring on-line growth opportunities across its core long-life natural gas assets,” Gallagher added in February, while commenting on Santos’ Full 2017 Year Results.

By Tim Daiss for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Will Alaska LNG Survive The Trade War?
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Poised To Rise As Cycle Comes To An End

Oil Prices Poised To Rise As Cycle Comes To An End
An Oil Price Rally Is Likely

An Oil Price Rally Is Likely

 Are We Sleepwalking Into The Next Oil Crisis?

Are We Sleepwalking Into The Next Oil Crisis?

 Houthi Missile Hits Saudi Oil Tanker

Houthi Missile Hits Saudi Oil Tanker

 Oil Prices Head Higher On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher On Large Crude Draw

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com