Why President Biden Won’t Be Bad For Natural Gas

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 22 hours 48.52 +0.12 +0.25%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 51.80 +0.17 +0.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 22 hours 2.539 +0.117 +4.83%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 49.37 +0.12 +0.24%
Graph up Opec Basket 16 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
Graph up Urals 10 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 50.39 +0.44 +0.88%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 50.39 +0.44 +0.88%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 50.59 -0.23 -0.45%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 46.88 +0.28 +0.60%
Chart Natural Gas 22 hours 2.539 +0.117 +4.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 50.91 -0.07 -0.14%
Graph up Murban 2 days 51.52 +0.24 +0.47%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 48.31 -0.02 -0.04%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 52.98 +0.18 +0.34%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 50.15 -0.36 -0.71%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 50.59 -0.23 -0.45%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 50.59 -0.23 -0.45%
Chart Girassol 2 days 51.99 -0.27 -0.52%
Chart Opec Basket 16 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 40 days 33.20 +0.13 +0.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 33.15 +0.40 +1.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 47.40 +0.40 +0.85%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 48.80 +0.40 +0.83%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 42.55 +0.40 +0.95%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 40.90 +0.40 +0.99%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 40.90 +0.40 +0.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 42.50 +0.40 +0.95%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 44.45 +0.40 +0.91%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 41.15 +0.40 +0.98%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 50.39 +0.44 +0.88%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 38.50 +0.25 +0.65%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 51.75 +0.29 +0.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 42.35 +0.40 +0.95%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 46.30 +0.40 +0.87%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 46.30 +0.40 +0.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 38.75 +0.50 +1.31%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 53.29 +0.40 +0.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 26 mins EU(Merkel/Germany) ready to sign Investment Pack with China
  • 28 mins Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 2 hours HAPPY NEW YEAR!
  • 19 hours Should Trump pardon Julian Assange ? How about Snowden ?
  • 1 day Trump's Principal Legacy
  • 2 days United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 2 days Trump Kicks COVID Bill Back To Congress; Demands $2,000 Stimulus, Shreds Lawmakers Over Mountain Of Pork
  • 3 days Researchers Are Harvesting Precious Metals From Industrial Waste
  • 7 hours ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 2 days CIA Death Squads
  • 2 days Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?

Breaking News:

Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq

PetroChina Makes Huge Gas Find

PetroChina Makes Huge Gas Find

PetroChina discovered a natural gas…

Iraqi Kurdistan Finally Moves To Develop Massive Gas Resources

Iraqi Kurdistan Finally Moves To Develop Massive Gas Resources

The semi-autonomous region of Iraqi…

U.S. LNG Exports Hit Record High In November

U.S. LNG Exports Hit Record High In November

Exports of liquefied natural gas…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why President Biden Won’t Be Bad For Natural Gas

By Irina Slav - Jan 01, 2021, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

The U.S. natural gas industry seems to have a brighter future than its oil sister under a Biden administration, even though the president-elect has made a pledge to push an ambitious emissions-cutting agenda during his term, aiming for a net zero electricity sector by 2035 and net zero economy by 2050. According to industry sources, the sharp rise in investor appetite for environmental, social and governance investments will not affect the natural gas space too much, with opportunities opening up for a consolidation of the sector, Mergermarket reported for Forbes this week.

A consolidation is already underway in the oil sector, prompted by the latest news from the pandemic front, with vaccines widely seen as a solution to the demand loss problem that has made some smaller players in the field attractive for buyers.

While oil is falling out of favor fast with the new breed of environmentally conscious investors, natural gas will simply be indispensable for the observable future to provide the reliability of electricity supply that solar and wind simply cannot offer at this point.

Industry advisers point to California’s blackouts as a case in point here: the state that leads in renewable power also leads in grid unreliability. While some state administration officials have defended the shift to renewables saying it has nothing to do with the increased risk of blackouts, others have blamed the rush to go renewable for the blackouts.

Reliability of power supply is what many experts argue will ensure the long-term future of natural gas even in a world that is setting increasingly ambitious climate change fighting goals for itself. Solar and wind only produce power intermittently and they need energy storage to become as reliable as fossil fuels. However, storage technology needs to advance a lot from current levels, which can only provide storage for a couple of hours, in case of a sudden outage, for example. 

Gas, on the other hand, is not intermittent and the United States has abundant supplies of it, especially in the shale plays. Thanks to forecasts for a rebound in demand for natural gas, especially overseas, producers have been ramping up their output, while still keeping a cap on oil production.

Related: 8 New Energy Technologies That Will Blow Your Mind “Demand has remained pretty robust. Supply has been starved for capital,” the chief executive of energy investment firm Banpu Kalnin Ventures told Reuters last month. The Thailand-listed company recently acquired the natural gas assets of Devon Energy.

The positive sentiment on natural gas goes beyond the energy industry, too. A recent Deloitte survey revealed that most executives believed natural gas had an essential role to play in the world’s energy transition, Natural Gas Intelligence reported, noting the survey also suggested this role will be reduced or evolving as gas is pitted against renewables. 

Essential it may well be but for now, natural gas is trapped between the power industry’s “decarbonization strategy of focusing on low-carbon fuels and the broader impetus to replace gas with renewables for electricity generation,” Deloitte noted in the survey.

“Other challenges include the ongoing problem of fugitive methane emissions associated with gas, as well as the growing electrification of the broader energy system.”

Related: The Worst Performing Energy Stocks Of 2020

The methane issue has been garnering growing attention from various stakeholders and the energy industry has been doing a lot more to reduce emissions. In fact, this year U.S. oil producers managed to capture a record amount of associated gas.

The electrification issue, on the other hand, may well turn into an opportunity for more natural gas demand if renewables’ inherent disadvantages prevent them from meeting this additional demand for electricity.

Emission-cutting targets are all well and good until the actual fact that the world’s energy demand is growing sinks in. Solar and wind cannot meet this growing demand on their own for the abovementioned intermittency reason as well as because even in the Sahara, the sun does not shine 24/7 and even in the North Sea there may be windless days. Until these problems are solved, the world will continue to need fossil fuels and natural gas is the best placed among them to fit in with the transition to a less fossil-fuel intense energy sector.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

PetroChina Looks To Double Shale Gas Output By 2025
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.
China Grabs Control Of LNG Infrastructure In Move To Bolster Energy Security

China Grabs Control Of LNG Infrastructure In Move To Bolster Energy Security
Hydrogen: The Beginning Of A New Era In Energy

Hydrogen: The Beginning Of A New Era In Energy
The Very Real Possibility Of Peak Oil Supply

The Very Real Possibility Of Peak Oil Supply
Oil Jumps On Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps On Significant Crude Inventory Draw



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com