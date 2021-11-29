What Happens If Europe Runs Out Of Gas?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 70.73 +0.78 +1.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 30 mins 74.20 +0.76 +1.03%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 4.846 -0.008 -0.16%
Graph up Heating Oil 24 mins 2.164 +0.012 +0.55%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 2.096 +0.019 +0.91%
Graph up Louisiana Light 8 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 8 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 73.52 +1.47 +2.04%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.09 -5.22 -6.42%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 66.45 +1.80 +2.78%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.096 +0.019 +0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 75.22 -2.09 -2.70%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 77.45 -2.02 -2.54%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 70.03 +1.52 +2.22%
Graph down Basra Light 22 hours 75.29 -7.86 -9.45%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 74.65 +1.60 +2.19%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 73.52 +1.47 +2.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 73.52 +1.47 +2.04%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 74.24 +1.35 +1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.09 -5.22 -6.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 51.07 +1.70 +3.44%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 45.15 -11.24 -19.93%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 67.15 -10.24 -13.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 68.55 -10.24 -13.00%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 56.90 -12.19 -17.64%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 54.65 -14.24 -20.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 54.65 -14.24 -20.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 61.15 -11.24 -15.53%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 57.15 -15.24 -21.05%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 54.65 -14.74 -21.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 8 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 66.50 +1.75 +2.70%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 60.25 +1.75 +2.99%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 82.52 +2.11 +2.62%
Graph down West Texas Sour 22 hours 63.90 -8.44 -11.67%
Graph down Eagle Ford 22 hours 67.85 -8.44 -11.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 67.85 -8.44 -11.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 66.50 +1.75 +2.70%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 58.50 -10.25 -14.91%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 72.89 -10.24 -12.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 2 hours Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry
  • 3 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 8 mins CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite
  • 3 days Is anything ever sold at break-even ? There is a 100% markup on lipstick but Kuwait can't break-even.
  • 3 days Modest drop in oil price: SPRs vs US crude inventory build
  • 3 days 2019 - Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities.
  • 4 mins NordStream2
  • 4 days Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 5 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 5 days Peak oil - demand vs production

Breaking News:

U.S. Ready To Release Even More Crude From SPR

U.S. Natural Gas Producers Face Billions In Hedging Losses In 2022

U.S. Natural Gas Producers Face Billions In Hedging Losses In 2022

US gas producers are set…

Nord Stream 2 Setback In Germany Could Be Short-Lived

Nord Stream 2 Setback In Germany Could Be Short-Lived

Germany could resume the certification…

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Could Soon Hit $6

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Could Soon Hit $6

Natural gas prices in the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What Happens If Europe Runs Out Of Gas?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 29, 2021, 6:00 PM CST
  • Europe is bracing for a colder-than-usual winter.
  • Power prices are on the rise across the continent, with experts expecting the natural gas shortage could worsen.
  • Some forecasts even predict gas inventories falling to zero, with rolling blackouts posing a real threat across Europe.
Join Our Community

The real test of Europe's energy supply is here. As temperatures have started dropping on the continent in recent days, power prices spiked again, and the natural gas shortage could worsen in case the winter is colder than usual.  There isn't an immediate fix to the power and natural gas supply crunch, and the colder and longer the winter is, the worse the situation could become, analysts say. Currently, the only thing that could ease the pressure on tight energy supply in Europe is demand destruction in industries due to high natural gas prices, some note.  

Some have even said that gas stores could fall to zero this winter if cold weather abounds.

Russia is fulfilling its contractual obligations with customers to send natural gas to Europe via pipelines, but it has not significantly raised additional supply amid the gas and energy crunch in recent months. 

Meanwhile, the controversial Russia-led Nord Stream 2 project hit a snag earlier this month after Germany said it had suspended the process of certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The Federal Network Agency of Germany, Bundesnetzagentur, said in mid-November that it suspended the procedure to certify Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent transmission operator until an operator of the pipeline in Germany is incorporated under German law. 

The setback delays by at least a few weeks the earliest possible in-service date for the pipeline, which could potentially alleviate gas shortages in case of a colder winter in Europe. 

With uncertainty about the start date of Nord Stream 2, European gas and power prices could exceed the record highs they had reached in October. 

"I wouldn't rule out a return to the record highs of October if you look at how short the market is and limited Russian flows," Wayne Bryan, an analyst at Refinitiv, said last week, as quoted by Reuters

Related: Oil Prices Bounce Back After ‘Black Friday’ Collapse "If the weather gets cold in Europe there's not going to be an easy supply solution, it's going to need a demand solution," Adam Lewis, a partner at trading house Hartree Partners, told Bloomberg.

Some energy-intensive industries using a lot of natural gas—including ammonia, fertilizer, and steelworks—have curtailed operations in Europe in recent months as record natural gas prices made their production unprofitable. 

Demand could drop if more industries reduce operations in the coming months. 

For consumers, apart from soaring gas and electricity prices, the natural gas crunch could mean rolling power outages if the winter is really cold, Jeremy Weir, CEO at one of the largest commodity traders, Trafigura, warned earlier this month.

Related: The Electric Vehicle Charging Market Could Be Worth As Much As $1.6 Trillion

"We haven't got enough gas at the moment, quite frankly. We're not storing for the winter period," Weir said at the FT Commodities Asia Summit in the middle of November. 

"So hence there is a real concernthat...if we have a cold winter that we could have rolling blackouts in Europe," Trafigura's chief executive said. 

The natural gas crunch is pushing power prices in Europe to record or near record highs. A very cold and still winter weather with low wind speeds would further exacerbate the power supply shortage, especially in north Europe, which relies on wind generation for part of its electricity supply. 

For example, lower wind power generation in France, coupled with lower nuclear power supply, sent French day-ahead power prices last week to the highest in nearly a decade as demand rose with the arrival of colder weather. 

Day-ahead power prices in the Nordic region for Monday jumped to a record high on the Nord Pool exchange, as the low temperatures combined with lower power supply from renewables and high gas prices. 

With tight natural gas supply and uncertainty whether and when Russian gas flows could be significantly raised, Europe's power and gas systems and markets are facing the toughest test yet this winter season. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Nord Stream 2 Setback In Germany Could Be Short-Lived
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100
The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare
Oil Prices Crash As Covid Does What Biden Couldn’t

Oil Prices Crash As Covid Does What Biden Couldn’t
U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash

U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash
Canada's Ambitious New Plan To Save Its Oil Sands

Canada's Ambitious New Plan To Save Its Oil Sands



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com