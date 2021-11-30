The Investment Case For Floating LNG

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 67.83 +1.65 +2.49%
Graph down Brent Crude 6 hours 70.57 -2.87 -3.91%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 4.596 +0.029 +0.63%
Graph down Heating Oil 4 hours 2.064 -0.088 -4.10%
Graph down Gasoline 4 hours 1.980 -0.097 -4.67%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.98 -6.16 -7.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.98 -6.16 -7.99%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 69.81 -3.71 -5.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.20 -1.89 -2.48%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 64.28 -2.17 -3.27%
Chart Gasoline 4 hours 1.980 -0.097 -4.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 23 hours 71.69 -3.53 -4.69%
Graph down Murban 23 hours 72.87 -4.58 -5.91%
Graph down Iran Heavy 23 hours 66.42 -3.61 -5.15%
Graph down Basra Light 23 hours 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 23 hours 70.61 -4.04 -5.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 23 hours 69.81 -3.71 -5.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 69.81 -3.71 -5.05%
Chart Girassol 23 hours 70.55 -3.69 -4.97%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.20 -1.89 -2.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 23 hours 48.49 -2.58 -5.05%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 22 hours 46.95 +1.80 +3.99%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 22 hours 68.95 +1.80 +2.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 22 hours 70.35 +1.80 +2.63%
Graph up Sweet Crude 22 hours 58.95 +2.05 +3.60%
Graph up Peace Sour 22 hours 56.45 +1.80 +3.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 22 hours 56.45 +1.80 +3.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 22 hours 62.95 +1.80 +2.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 58.95 +1.80 +3.15%
Chart Central Alberta 22 hours 56.45 +1.80 +3.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.98 -6.16 -7.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 62.50 -4.00 -6.02%
Graph down Giddings 23 hours 56.25 -4.00 -6.64%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 82.37 -0.15 -0.18%
Graph down West Texas Sour 23 hours 60.13 -3.77 -5.90%
Graph down Eagle Ford 23 hours 64.08 -3.77 -5.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 23 hours 64.08 -3.77 -5.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 62.50 -4.00 -6.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.25 +1.75 +2.99%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.69 +1.80 +2.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 18 hours Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry
  • 1 min CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite
  • 4 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 5 hours NordStream2
  • 23 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 4 days Is anything ever sold at break-even ? There is a 100% markup on lipstick but Kuwait can't break-even.
  • 4 days Modest drop in oil price: SPRs vs US crude inventory build
  • 5 days 2019 - Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities.
  • 9 hours "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 5 days Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years

Breaking News:

Small Crude Draw Fails To Boost Oil Prices

Nord Stream 2 Setback In Germany Could Be Short-Lived

Nord Stream 2 Setback In Germany Could Be Short-Lived

Germany could resume the certification…

What Happens If Europe Runs Out Of Gas?

What Happens If Europe Runs Out Of Gas?

Europe’s energy crunch has taken…

U.S. Natural Gas Producers Face Billions In Hedging Losses In 2022

U.S. Natural Gas Producers Face Billions In Hedging Losses In 2022

US gas producers are set…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Investment Case For Floating LNG

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 30, 2021, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) technology is back as surging natural gas prices and a focus on a coal-to-gas switch in the world’s key gas import market, Asia, seem to have renewed demand for offshore LNG facilities to tap remote or currently stranded gas assets.  FLNG is just a small part of the growing global LNG market, accounting for around 5 percent of it. Yet, record-high LNG prices in recent months, expectations of continuously rising gas demand—especially in Asia—for decades, and efforts to reduce power generation emissions are giving a new life to floating LNG technology. 

FLNG projects have much lower capacity than onshore liquefaction facilities, but they can be flexible and can move to various locations to process gas in remote offshore sites or process gas from oil projects that is sometimes flared. 

Some technical challenges also exist with the mobile LNG units. Yet, FLNG projects have lower capital investment costs than huge onshore plants and offer earlier returns on investment at a time when companies are sticking to capital discipline in light of increased volatility on the commodity markets. 

Before the pandemic, FLNG projects faced difficulties obtaining the necessary partners, buyers, and financing against huge high-capacity projects, Wood Mackenzie said back in 2019.

“The lack of economy of scale is likely to limit FLNG projects to small scale and remote developments as it competes for buyers, financing and partners in a busy LNG marketplace. However, FLNG has established itself as a credible development option and – with further experience and cost reduction – further projects may quickly appear in an otherwise quiet FLNG FID outlook,” WoodMac said a year before COVID upended all commodity markets and demand projections. 

LNG Demand Set For Continuous Growth

The pandemic didn’t upend the forecast that LNG demand would continue to grow as power and industrial demand rises and countries look to use more gas in the power mix at the expense of coal, especially in the fastest-growing gas market, Asia. 

Related: Could The World Run On Nitrogen? Asia’s natural gas demand is set to nearly double by 2050, Wood Mackenzie said last week, noting that the region needs incentives and investments in domestic supply if it is to avert the next gas crisis and cater to its energy security. 

At the same time, spot LNG prices in Asia are holding at levels close to the October records, at $36.10 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) as of last week, industry sources told Reuters. 

FLNG Is Popular Again

Thanks to high prices and demand, as well as the benefits of gas compared to coal in terms of emissions in power generation, floating LNG projects are attractive again and could play an important role in filling in a niche on the LNG market in coming years, analysts tell Houston Chronicle’s Marcy de Luna. 

“There seems to be renewed interest in FLNGs,” Rystad Energy analyst Kaushal Ramesh told Houston Chronicle. 

Currently, there are five operational FLNG projects globally, and at least three more are expected to come on stream over the next two years. FLNG developers are optimistic that the current strong LNG prices could drive momentum for potential new floating projects. 

Shell’s Prelude off western Australia became in 2019 the first operational FLNG facility, although it took Shell and its partners eight years to bring it online. 

Golar LNG, which operates the Hilli Episeyo FLNG offshore Cameroon, put the project into production in three years. Earlier this year, Golar LNG, Perenco Cameroon, and Cameroon’s state firm Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures (SNH) decided to raise the utilization of the FLNG unit by 200,000 tons to 1.4 million tons in 2022. 

In the Q3 results release in November, Golar LNG said that “The current strength of LNG prices and favorable price outlook further increases the attractiveness of our FLNG solutions. This is driving momentum for potential new FLNG projects.” 

More FLNG Coming Within Two Years 

Golar LNG is also working on an FLNG project for BP, FLNG Gimi, expected to be deployed offshore Mauritania. The unit is now around two years from the scheduled start-up date for the 20-year lease and operating agreement with BP, Golar said this month. 

Eni expects to start production from the Coral-Sul FLNG—part of the Coral South Project in the Rovuma basin offshore Mozambique—in the second half of 2022, the Italian major said in November. 

New Fortress Energy announced earlier this year a final investment decision on what it calls “Fast LNG”—a modular liquefaction facility with a capacity of 1.4 million tons per year.  

“This technology can be installed quickly and cheaply to access stranded, low-cost natural gas at a fixed price to meet the global demand for more affordable, reliable and cleaner energy. Alongside our terrific partners, we look forward to deploying one of the world’s lowest-cost LNG production facilities by 2022,” NFE chief executive and chairman Wes Edens said in March 2021. 

Related: Nightmare November For Oil As Prices Plunge Again

In the United States, Delfin LNG looks to develop export projects using floating LNG technology offshore Louisiana. Delfin asked in July the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for an extension until September 2022 of the permit to build pipelines to connect to the offshore FLNGs, which in total, would produce 13 million tons per year of LNG.  

“Delfin asserts that economic conditions are recovering from the global coronavirus pandemic, and the spot and short-term market for the LNG have significantly improved. Delfin views these developments as a precursor for an improved longer-term market, which it asserts will support long-term LNG offtake contract(s),” the company said in its application.  

Floating LNG projects have a much smaller capacity than onshore plants, but they could be used to tap remote gas assets that are uneconomical to develop with connections to onshore liquefaction facilities.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

What Happens If Europe Runs Out Of Gas?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100
Oil Prices Crash As Covid Does What Biden Couldn’t

Oil Prices Crash As Covid Does What Biden Couldn’t
U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash

U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash
Norway’s Oil Boom Is Only Just Beginning 

Norway’s Oil Boom Is Only Just Beginning 
Canada's Ambitious New Plan To Save Its Oil Sands

Canada's Ambitious New Plan To Save Its Oil Sands



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com