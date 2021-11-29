Oil Prices Bounce Back After ‘Black Friday’ Collapse

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 70.75 +0.80 +1.14%
Graph up Brent Crude 20 mins 74.20 +0.76 +1.03%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.851 -0.003 -0.06%
Graph up Heating Oil 14 mins 2.164 +0.012 +0.55%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 2.096 +0.019 +0.91%
Graph up Louisiana Light 8 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 8 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 73.52 +1.47 +2.04%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.09 -5.22 -6.42%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 66.45 +1.80 +2.78%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.096 +0.019 +0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 hours 75.22 -2.09 -2.70%
Graph down Murban 21 hours 77.45 -2.02 -2.54%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 70.03 +1.52 +2.22%
Graph down Basra Light 21 hours 75.29 -7.86 -9.45%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 74.65 +1.60 +2.19%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 73.52 +1.47 +2.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 73.52 +1.47 +2.04%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 74.24 +1.35 +1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.09 -5.22 -6.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 51.07 +1.70 +3.44%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 45.15 -11.24 -19.93%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 20 hours 67.15 -10.24 -13.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 20 hours 68.55 -10.24 -13.00%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 56.90 -12.19 -17.64%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 54.65 -14.24 -20.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 54.65 -14.24 -20.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 61.15 -11.24 -15.53%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 57.15 -15.24 -21.05%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 54.65 -14.74 -21.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 8 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 66.50 +1.75 +2.70%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 60.25 +1.75 +2.99%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 82.52 +2.11 +2.62%
Graph down West Texas Sour 21 hours 63.90 -8.44 -11.67%
Graph down Eagle Ford 21 hours 67.85 -8.44 -11.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 67.85 -8.44 -11.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 66.50 +1.75 +2.70%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 58.50 -10.25 -14.91%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 72.89 -10.24 -12.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 2 hours Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry
  • 3 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 3 days Is anything ever sold at break-even ? There is a 100% markup on lipstick but Kuwait can't break-even.
  • 1 min CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite
  • 3 days Modest drop in oil price: SPRs vs US crude inventory build
  • 3 days 2019 - Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities.
  • 4 days Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 11 hours NordStream2
  • 5 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 5 days Peak oil - demand vs production
  • 6 days "How the CO2 shortage is impacting the food and drink sector" - Specialty Food Magazine

Breaking News:

U.S. Ready To Release Even More Crude From SPR

Why Is Ukraine Ignoring Its Massive Bioenergy Potential?

Why Is Ukraine Ignoring Its Massive Bioenergy Potential?

Bioenergy offers a promising alternative…

Oil Prices Crash As Covid Does What Biden Couldn’t

Oil Prices Crash As Covid Does What Biden Couldn’t

Renewed Covid fears have managed…

Guyana Is Walking A Fine Line With Its Oil Boom

Guyana Is Walking A Fine Line With Its Oil Boom

Guyana, one of the poorest…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Bounce Back After ‘Black Friday’ Collapse

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 29, 2021, 10:00 AM CST
  • Oil market participants appear to agree that the price collapse on Friday was an overreaction, with the prices climbing by more than 5% on Monday morning
  • While there is a renewed threat of demand destruction due to the Omicron variant of Covid, OPEC could counter that threat by pausing its production increases
  • Brent crude is back above $75 while WTI has climbed back above $70 as panic eased
Join Our Community

Oil prices gained over 5% early on Monday, as traders were assessing the threat to demand from the Omicron Covid variant and the potential pause of monthly increases in production from the OPEC+ group.

As of 9:57 a.m. EST on Monday, WTI Crude was back to above $70 per barrel, at $72.28, up 6.25% on the day. The U.S. benchmark slumped to $69 on Friday when the market was panicking over Omicron, the new heavily mutated coronavirus variant detected in South Africa, which the WHO classified as a “variant of concern.”

On Monday, Brent Crude was trading at $76.29, up 4.91%, as of 9:57 a.m.

Panic over whether the still little-researched new variant will escape vaccine protection led to a crash on all markets on Friday, and crude oil led the plunge as countries started to announce bans on flights from African countries. The low liquidity on the oil market in the festive period in the U.S. also contributed to the collapse in prices, which was the largest one-day crash since April 2020.

On Monday, the markets were rebounding as traders, investors, and speculators are awaiting scientific evidence of whether Omicron should be as feared as the oil market appeared to fear on Friday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday that it was not clear yet if Omicron is more transmissible or if infection with Omicron causes more severe disease compared to infections with other variants, including Delta. Related: 3 Chip Stocks To Watch As The Semiconductor Shortage Worsens

Oil market participants are also weighing the possibility that the OPEC+ group will decide later this week to pause the monthly increases in its oil production. Some analysts believe that the alliance could scrap a January increase in production, although Russia and Saudi Arabia hinted on Monday that there is no need to rush to hasty decisions.

“We believe the group could take a pause in its current supply increases,” due to a potential hit to demand from Omicron, ING strategists Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao said on Monday.

“The group may decide to postpone the January production increase or if necessary, temporary cut production into a period that was already expected to see the return of a balanced market,” said Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Morgan Stanley Slashes Oil Price Forecast On Omicron Fears

Next Post

Which Is The Best Shale Giant To Buy This Christmas?
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100
The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare
Oil Prices Crash As Covid Does What Biden Couldn’t

Oil Prices Crash As Covid Does What Biden Couldn’t
U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash

U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash
Canada's Ambitious New Plan To Save Its Oil Sands

Canada's Ambitious New Plan To Save Its Oil Sands



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com