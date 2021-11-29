Mandate vs. Choice: The Debate Is Heating Up Over Electric Vehicle Policy

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 70.75 +0.80 +1.14%
Graph up Brent Crude 20 mins 74.20 +0.76 +1.03%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.851 -0.003 -0.06%
Graph up Heating Oil 14 mins 2.164 +0.012 +0.55%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 2.096 +0.019 +0.91%
Graph up Louisiana Light 8 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 8 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 73.52 +1.47 +2.04%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.09 -5.22 -6.42%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 66.45 +1.80 +2.78%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.096 +0.019 +0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 hours 75.22 -2.09 -2.70%
Graph down Murban 21 hours 77.45 -2.02 -2.54%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 70.03 +1.52 +2.22%
Graph down Basra Light 21 hours 75.29 -7.86 -9.45%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 74.65 +1.60 +2.19%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 73.52 +1.47 +2.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 73.52 +1.47 +2.04%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 74.24 +1.35 +1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.09 -5.22 -6.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 51.07 +1.70 +3.44%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 45.15 -11.24 -19.93%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 20 hours 67.15 -10.24 -13.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 20 hours 68.55 -10.24 -13.00%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 56.90 -12.19 -17.64%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 54.65 -14.24 -20.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 54.65 -14.24 -20.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 61.15 -11.24 -15.53%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 57.15 -15.24 -21.05%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 54.65 -14.74 -21.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 8 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 66.50 +1.75 +2.70%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 60.25 +1.75 +2.99%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 82.52 +2.11 +2.62%
Graph down West Texas Sour 21 hours 63.90 -8.44 -11.67%
Graph down Eagle Ford 21 hours 67.85 -8.44 -11.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 67.85 -8.44 -11.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 66.50 +1.75 +2.70%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 58.50 -10.25 -14.91%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 72.89 -10.24 -12.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 2 hours Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry
  • 3 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 3 days Is anything ever sold at break-even ? There is a 100% markup on lipstick but Kuwait can't break-even.
  • 1 min CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite
  • 3 days Modest drop in oil price: SPRs vs US crude inventory build
  • 3 days 2019 - Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities.
  • 4 days Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 11 hours NordStream2
  • 5 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 5 days Peak oil - demand vs production
  • 6 days "How the CO2 shortage is impacting the food and drink sector" - Specialty Food Magazine

Breaking News:

U.S. Ready To Release Even More Crude From SPR

Morgan Stanley Slashes Oil Price Forecast On Omicron Fears

Morgan Stanley Slashes Oil Price Forecast On Omicron Fears

Morgan Stanley has slashed its…

Aramco And Reliance Industries Scrap $15 Billion Refinery Deal

Aramco And Reliance Industries Scrap $15 Billion Refinery Deal

Saudi Aramco and Reliance Industries…

Oil Nations Are Selling Billions In Green Bonds

Oil Nations Are Selling Billions In Green Bonds

Environmental, social, and governance investing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Mandate vs. Choice: The Debate Is Heating Up Over Electric Vehicle Policy

By Felicity Bradstock - Nov 29, 2021, 3:00 PM CST
  • U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that from 2022, new homes and commercial buildings will be required to install EV charging points.
  • This new regulatory framework has sparked a debate over individual choice vs. government mandates.
  • The U.K. is one of the first countries to impose such strict EV-related mandates, setting the bar for other governments aiming for net-zero and the banning of petrol and diesel cars.
Join Our Community

With this week’s announcement in the U.K. that all new homes in the country will be required to have an EV charging point as part of the country’s EV revolution, it begs the question - should new EV uptake be mandated by the government? As countries around the globe strive for net-zero carbon emissions, largely supported by the movement away from fossil fuel-powered vehicles, will governments opt for the strict policy approach, will they rely on incentives and tax breaks, or will they simply leave it up to individual choice? This week, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that from 2022 new homes and commercial buildings will be required to install EV charging points, according to new legislation. This is the first example of the EV building regulation mandate in the world. The new regulations mean that around 145,000 EV charging points will be constructed in the U.K. every year, preparing the country for the phasing out of petrol and diesel vehicles.

In November last year, Johnson announced a ban on the sale of new fossil fuel-powered vehicles by 2030. This is part of the Prime Minister’s "green industrial revolution" aimed at tackling climate change and creating new jobs in the energy sector. 

The government’s Net Zero Strategy hopes to attract $120 billion in private investment by 2030, as well as create 440,000 well-paid jobs in green industries. In support of the energy transition, the U.K. hopes that grants and tax cuts will bolster EV uptake. A $827 million fund has been established to provide electric car buyers with a grant of up to $3335 on the purchase of an EV under the $46,600 cap. 

But is encouraging any type of automobile uptake, through the installation of EV charging stations in homes, regressive in a millennial era, where many youths are opting for public transport and car rental rather than ownership? While it is a step in the right direction to ensure enough EV charging points are accessible across the country as the uptake increases, Johnson does not appear to be addressing the call for better public transport links.

Friends of the Earth’s head of policy, Mike Childs, stated of the move, “New housing should also include secure bike storage and access to safe cycling routes and high-quality public transport to provide real alternatives to driving.”  Related: Green Fintech Is A New Trend Investors Can’t Ignore

Others are more concerned about the idea of any type of EV mandate. Australia’s conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison is staunchly against strict EV policy, opting for “choices, not mandates”. Following the COP26 climate change summit, the Australian government announced it would be investing $250 million in the construction in EV charging stations for heavy commercial vehicles, passenger cars and households. However, no timeline has been established for the ban on the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles. While the country expects EVs to make up 30% of all new car sales by 2030, the government has refused to give consumers incentives, such as tax breaks, for making the switch.   Yet, others believe that mandates are precisely what’s needed to encourage EV uptake as well as support the long-term goal of net-zero carbon emissions within the coming decades, in line with COP26 pledges by several governments around the world. As oil prices continue to rise, now could be the perfect time to incentivize making the switch.  

Related: Canada's Ambitious New Plan To Save Its Oil Sands

There have been mixed responses in other parts of Europe. For example, Amsterdam’s ban on petrol and diesel cars and motorbikes by 2030 will see an outright ban on the driving of fossil fuel-powered vehicles in the city. While some praise the city council’s efforts to reduce pollution, which they deem “a silent killer”, others point out the financial restrictions to making the shift to EVs.

A spokesperson from the automotive industry’s lobby group, the Rai Association, believes the policy is regressive, with “many tens of thousands of families who have no money for an electric car will soon be left out in the cold. [Making] Amsterdam a city of the rich.”

There is uncertainty in other regions of the world on how best to achieve the automotive transition. In the U.S., earlier this year, President Biden asked automakers to agree to a voluntary pledge for at least 40 percent of their new vehicles sales in 2030 to be electric. In addition, Biden signed an executive order with the objective of making half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 electric. However, the United Auto Workers (UAW) union has opposed the introduction of any EV mandates in the U.S., worried that the adoption of such policies could threaten jobs in the sector. 

The U.K. is one of the first countries to impose such strict EV-related mandates, setting the bar for other governments aiming for net-zero and the banning of petrol and diesel cars. Over the next year, it will become clear which countries agree to the mandate approach and which choose to use incentives and tax breaks for EV uptake as a lighter alternative to encourage the consumer transition. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia Is Ready To Return To Pre-Pandemic Oil Production
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100
The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare
Oil Prices Crash As Covid Does What Biden Couldn’t

Oil Prices Crash As Covid Does What Biden Couldn’t
U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash

U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash
Canada's Ambitious New Plan To Save Its Oil Sands

Canada's Ambitious New Plan To Save Its Oil Sands



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com