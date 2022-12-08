Uzbekistan Rejects Putin’s Natural Gas Union Idea

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.77 -0.24 -0.33%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 76.42 -0.75 -0.97%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 74.84 -1.06 -1.40%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.950 +0.227 +3.97%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.054 -0.023 -1.12%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.32 -1.83 -2.31%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 66.16 -2.19 -3.20%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.054 -0.023 -1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 73.81 -3.11 -4.04%
Graph down Murban 2 days 78.24 -2.85 -3.51%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 74.00 -1.63 -2.16%
Graph down Basra Light 374 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 77.13 -1.68 -2.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 77.32 -1.83 -2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.32 -1.83 -2.31%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.47 -1.75 -2.24%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 46.51 -1.25 -2.62%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 50.76 -2.24 -4.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 74.16 -2.24 -2.93%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 72.41 -2.24 -3.00%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 69.56 -2.24 -3.12%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 66.26 -2.24 -3.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 66.26 -2.24 -3.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 67.56 -2.24 -3.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 76.51 -2.24 -2.84%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 65.86 -2.24 -3.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.75 -2.25 -3.17%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 62.50 -2.25 -3.47%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 78.34 -2.88 -3.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 66.09 -2.24 -3.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 68.49 -2.24 -3.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.49 -2.24 -3.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.75 -2.25 -3.17%
Chart Kansas Common 11 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.27 -2.24 -2.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 16 mins "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 min "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 7 mins "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 52 mins Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 6 hours "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 6 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 6 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 10 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 13 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****

Breaking News:

Germany’s Floating LNG Terminal Delayed

China Concerned Over Kazakhstan’s Ability To Deliver Contracted Gas Supplies

China Concerned Over Kazakhstan’s Ability To Deliver Contracted Gas Supplies

Kazakhstan has told foreign investors…

Floating LNG Projects Boom As Europe Races To Stock Up On Gas

Floating LNG Projects Boom As Europe Races To Stock Up On Gas

Demand for floating LNG projects…

U.S. To Bail Out Britain By Doubling Natural Gas Exports

U.S. To Bail Out Britain By Doubling Natural Gas Exports

The Biden administration has agreed…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Uzbekistan Rejects Putin’s Natural Gas Union Idea

By RFE/RL staff - Dec 08, 2022, 3:00 PM CST
  • Putin proposed creating a "gas union" with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on November 28.
  • Uzbek Energy Minister Jorabek Mirzamahmudov: Uzbekistan will not give up its national interests in exchange for natural gas.
  • Kazakhstan has yet to commit to any gas union, saying only that it would study the idea.
Join Our Community

Uzbekistan has rejected the idea of creating a so-called "natural gas union" with Russia and Kazakhstan that was proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin last month, a sign of the growing divide between Moscow and former Soviet republics over the war against Ukraine.

Putin proposed creating a "gas union" with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on November 28 at talks with Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev in Moscow. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at the time that the idea was proposed to establish a mechanism to ship natural gas between the three countries and to other nations, including China.

While such as deal would help the Central Asian countries ensure supplies during their peak needs, it has met resistance among populations wary of Moscow's intentions, especially at a time when it is waging war in another nearby part of the former Soviet Union.

Uzbek Energy Minister Jorabek Mirzamahmudov said in an interview with the Kun.uz news website published on December 7 that his country would not give up its national interests in exchange for natural gas.

"Signing a gas agreement with Russia does not mean an alliance or union...It would be a technical contract," Mirzamahmudov said.

"We will never compromise our national interests. Even if we [agree to receive natural gas from Russia], we will proceed via commercial sales contracts. We will not allow any political conditions to be imposed in return," he added, saying that Uzbekistan will agree to get natural gas from Russia only "at a reasonable price."

Kazakhstan has yet to commit to any gas union, saying only that it would study the idea.

Russia is a major natural gas exporter, while the amount of natural gas produced by Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan is barely enough for their own consumption, with shortages especially acute in winter.

The two major economies of the Central Asian region share a gas pipeline to Russia and a pipeline transporting natural gas from Turkmenistan to China.

Moscow has increased its natural gas deliveries to China since European nations began decreasing their dependence on Russian gas amid the Kremlin's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which started in late February.

Both Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have kept their distance from Moscow during the war.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Gasoline Prices Plunge Below Year Ago Levels
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition
U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Goes Nowhere

U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Goes Nowhere
U.S. LNG Is Booming, But Who Supplies The Gas?

U.S. LNG Is Booming, But Who Supplies The Gas?
China Ignores Price Cap And Buys Russian Oil At Deep Discounts

China Ignores Price Cap And Buys Russian Oil At Deep Discounts
Gasoline Prices Continue To Plummet In The U.S.

Gasoline Prices Continue To Plummet In The U.S.



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com