Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.08 -2.24 -2.90%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 66.16 -4.92 -6.92%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.069 +0.020 +0.98%

Graph down Marine 2 days 71.93 -1.88 -2.55%
Graph down Murban 2 days 76.13 -2.11 -2.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 72.11 -1.89 -2.55%
Graph down Basra Light 375 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 74.87 -2.26 -2.93%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 75.08 -2.24 -2.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.08 -2.24 -2.90%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.41 -2.06 -2.69%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 45.63 -0.88 -1.89%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 50.21 -0.55 -1.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 73.61 -0.55 -0.74%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 71.86 -0.55 -0.76%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 69.01 -0.55 -0.79%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 65.71 -0.55 -0.83%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 65.71 -0.55 -0.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 67.01 -0.55 -0.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 75.96 -0.55 -0.72%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 65.31 -0.55 -0.84%

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 68.75 -2.25 -3.17%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 62.50 -2.25 -3.47%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 78.34 -2.88 -3.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 66.09 -2.24 -3.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 68.49 -2.24 -3.17%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 68.49 -2.24 -3.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 68.75 -2.25 -3.17%
Chart Kansas Common 12 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 78.27 -2.24 -2.78%

Artic Blast Draws Down European Natural Gas Inventories

By ZeroHedge - Dec 09, 2022, 2:00 PM CST
  • An arctic blast is sweeping across Europe.
  • Latest forecasts show average temperatures across Northwest Europe could fall to around 27 degrees Fahrenheit.
  • The cold weather snap is weighing on European gas inventories, sending energy prices higher.
A continuing cold blast across Europe, something we pointed out at the first of the month was forecasted to happen, has led to higher energy prices and drawn down NatGas inventories. 

We explained on Dec. 1 that a weather phenomenon known as a "Greenland blocking" event would pour cold Arctic air over Europe in the first half of the month.

Latest forecasts via Bloomberg show average temperatures across Northwest Europe are expected to continue sliding well below a 30-year trendline to around 27 degrees Fahrenheit by Dec. 18. 

The cold blast has already boosted heating demand across the energy-stricken continent. The forecast for even colder weather next week will indicate even larger future NatGas draws from storage. 

After building up inventories to nearly 96% full last month due to warmer autumn weather, the injection to withdrawal flip is about a month in and drained about 5% of storage to 90% full. Seasonally, the withdrawal period is well underway, so draws will continue for the next several months (as long as there is cold weather). 

What could drive levels down even further are vicious cold snaps. 

Europe's winter temperatures have taken a while to arrive, but now seem to be coming in at full strength. Gas storage sites are still relatively full for the time of year, but risks still linger that a severe cold spell could quickly deplete stocks, leaving the continent exposed to any new supply curtailments. -Bloomberg 

Australia's ANZ Bank wrote that forecaster Maxar said the weather outlook for the next few weeks would be extremely cold for the UK and Nordics. Heading into the cold season, traders saw NatGas supplies at ample levels, and some expected Europe would easily survive this winter without a crisis. However, politicians in France are already warning about potential power cuts due to issues with nuclear power generation, while the lack of grid interconnectivity with other countries could result in power crunches. 

Dutch front-month NatGas futures, Europe's benchmark, have rebounded more than 52% to 150 euros per megawatt-hour since Nov. 11 on colder weather forecasts. 

Month-ahead German, French, and UK power are rising as it becomes more expensive to fuel the continent's power generation stations. 

As we explained earlier this month, this cold blast will be the first proper test of the EU's power grid. 

By Zerohedge.com

ZeroHedge

