U.S. Natural Gas Inventories Fall To Three Year Low

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 18 hours 107.0 +2.70 +2.59%
Graph up Brent Crude 17 hours 111.7 +2.92 +2.68%
Graph up Natural Gas 18 hours 7.300 +0.303 +4.33%
Graph up Heating Oil 18 hours 3.855 +0.136 +3.67%
Graph up Gasoline 18 hours 3.381 +0.090 +2.74%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 105.7 +3.74 +3.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 105.7 +3.74 +3.67%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 107.1 +0.31 +0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.1 +3.66 +3.57%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 106.4 +2.60 +2.50%
Chart Gasoline 18 hours 3.381 +0.090 +2.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 105.7 +3.48 +3.40%
Graph up Murban 1 day 107.5 +3.37 +3.24%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 106.0 +0.05 +0.05%
Graph down Basra Light 136 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 108.5 -0.06 -0.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 107.1 +0.31 +0.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 107.1 +0.31 +0.29%
Chart Girassol 1 day 106.2 -0.10 -0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.1 +3.66 +3.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 92.73 +2.57 +2.85%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 90.15 +3.65 +4.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 day 106.4 +3.65 +3.55%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 day 104.7 +3.65 +3.61%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 102.6 +3.65 +3.69%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 99.70 +3.65 +3.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 99.70 +3.65 +3.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 101.8 +3.65 +3.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 105.4 +3.65 +3.59%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 100.0 +3.65 +3.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 105.7 +3.74 +3.67%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 103.5 +2.75 +2.73%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 97.25 +2.75 +2.91%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 109.4 +5.90 +5.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 100.9 +2.70 +2.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 104.9 +2.70 +2.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 104.9 +2.70 +2.64%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 103.5 +2.75 +2.73%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 94.50 +3.75 +4.13%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 113.0 +3.65 +3.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 hours Ukraine gas
  • 7 hours Europe and U.S. are unlikely to find their worthy place in the new world order
  • 10 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 12 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 12 hours "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 11 hours Exporting hydrogen is a pipe dream
  • 3 days Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 3 days Following the Big Money
  • 3 days "While You Were Distracted By Will Smith, The International Elitists Met At The World Government Summit" - ZERO HEDGE article by Derrick Broze

Breaking News:

Germans Urged To Conserve Energy To Pressure Russia

One Of The Most Gas-Rich Countries In The World Is Facing An Energy Crisis

One Of The Most Gas-Rich Countries In The World Is Facing An Energy Crisis

Russia’s war in Ukraine has…

Germany Has Enough Gas Through Summer Without Russian Supply

Germany Has Enough Gas Through Summer Without Russian Supply

Germany would have enough gas…

Europe Is Facing Supply Disruptions As Russia’s Gas-For-Rubles Deadline Looms

Europe Is Facing Supply Disruptions As Russia’s Gas-For-Rubles Deadline Looms

Russia has threatened to cut…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Natural Gas Inventories Fall To Three Year Low

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 15, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Higher exports and elevated demand have pushed U.S. natural gas in storage to its lowest level in three years.
  • Gas in underground storage in the Lower 48 states totaled 1,387 billion cubic feet (Bcf) as of the last day of March.
  • The U.S. is exporting record volumes of LNG as the United States looks to help European allies with non-Russian gas supply.
Join Our Community

Higher demand for heating and record LNG exports left U.S. natural gas in storage at the end of the winter at its lowest level in three years, after larger-than-normal storage withdrawals this past winter, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Friday.

Because of the higher withdrawals, by the end of March, the U.S. had the least amount of natural gas in underground storage in the Lower 48 states since 2019.

Working natural gas in underground storage facilities in the Lower 48 states totaled 1,387 billion cubic feet (Bcf) as of the last day of March this year. Inventories were 17 percent lower than the previous five-year average (2017–21) for that time of year, EIA’s Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report showed on Thursday. 

A colder January 2022 and record-high U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports led to more withdrawals despite the fact that domestic production of natural gas increased, the EIA says.

The U.S. is exporting record volumes of LNG as the United States looks to help European allies with non-Russian gas supply.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the European Union and the United States announced at the end of March a deal for more U.S. LNG exports to the EU as the latter seeks to replace Russian supplies, on which it is dependent. According to the terms of the deal, the United States will deliver at least 15 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas to the EU this year more than previously planned, the White House said in a fact sheet.

Earlier this month, U.S. shale gas and LNG producers met with delegations from several EU member states eager to boost their purchases of U.S. LNG. This eagerness could be crucial for final investment decisions on new LNG export capacity.

Record LNG exports out of the U.S. have sent the benchmark Henry Hub front-month futures to above $7 per per million British thermal units (MMBtu) this week, after the price hit $6/MMBtu just last week.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Germany Has Enough Gas Through Summer Without Russian Supply
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?
Russian Oil Continues To Flow To India And China

Russian Oil Continues To Flow To India And China
Bearish News Is Mounting For Oil

Bearish News Is Mounting For Oil
Environmentalists Are Crushing Europe’s Energy Independence Ambitions

Environmentalists Are Crushing Europe’s Energy Independence Ambitions
Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High

Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com