The Superpower Energy Project To Watch In 2020

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.13 +0.32 +0.55%
Brent Crude 1 hour 64.00 -0.49 -0.76%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.095 +0.012 +0.58%
Mars US 2 hours 58.93 +0.15 +0.26%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.63 -0.44 -0.67%
Urals 18 hours 60.10 +1.50 +2.56%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.14 +0.22 +0.36%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.14 +0.22 +0.36%
Bonny Light 18 hours 64.59 -0.72 -1.10%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.82 +0.22 +0.40%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.095 +0.012 +0.58%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 18 hours 64.90 -0.12 -0.18%
Murban 18 hours 66.50 +0.32 +0.48%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 53.02 -0.88 -1.63%
Basra Light 18 hours 69.26 -1.37 -1.94%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 64.92 -1.17 -1.77%
Bonny Light 18 hours 64.59 -0.72 -1.10%
Bonny Light 18 hours 64.59 -0.72 -1.10%
Girassol 18 hours 65.39 -0.85 -1.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.63 -0.44 -0.67%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 7 days 35.33 +0.15 +0.43%
Canadian Condensate 148 days 52.23 +0.15 +0.29%
Premium Synthetic 138 days 58.63 +0.15 +0.26%
Sweet Crude 7 days 49.48 +0.15 +0.30%
Peace Sour 7 days 45.63 +0.15 +0.33%
Peace Sour 7 days 45.63 +0.15 +0.33%
Light Sour Blend 7 days 49.98 +0.15 +0.30%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 days 55.48 +0.15 +0.27%
Central Alberta 7 days 45.48 +0.15 +0.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.14 +0.22 +0.36%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 54.25 -0.50 -0.91%
Giddings 18 hours 48.00 -0.50 -1.03%
ANS West Coast 3 days 66.43 -0.55 -0.82%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 51.76 -0.42 -0.80%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 55.71 -0.42 -0.75%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 55.71 -0.42 -0.75%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 54.25 -0.50 -0.91%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.50 +0.25 +0.52%
Buena Vista 7 days 68.79 -0.05 -0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Swedes Think Climate Policy Worst Waste of Taxpayers' Money in 2019
  • 7 minutes Iranian government can do everything to avoid attacking American people.
  • 9 minutes What's the Endgame Here?
  • 12 minutes Iran Is Weak and Soleimani Is Still Dead
  • 13 hours 10 Rockets hit US Air Base in Iraq
  • 11 mins Phase One trade deal, for China it is all about technology war
  • 1 hour IRAN / USA
  • 3 hours IRAQ / USA
  • 2 hours Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 5 hours US Shale: Technology
  • 1 day Current strategy of Chinese military in hegemony conflict with United States. What is the end game here ?
  • 1 day How much cheaper is Russian natural gas for Germany than LNG from the United States with the NordStream 2 pipeline?
  • 23 mins Canada / Iran
  • 3 hours Tales From The Smoke Shack and beyond.
  • 3 hours Wind Turbine Blades Not Recyclable
  • 1 day Prototype Haliade X 12MW turbine starts operating in Rotterdam

Breaking News:

Uganda Sees $5 Billion Costs For Two Oilfield Developments   

Alt Text

Low Gas Prices Crush Appalachia Shale Boom

Though the Permian often takes…

Alt Text

LNG Spot Prices Could Explode If Iran Crisis Escalates

Despite the small chance of…

Alt Text

Why U.S. LNG Can’t Win In Europe

Competition in EU gas markets…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Superpower Energy Project To Watch In 2020

By Vanand Meliksetian - Jan 15, 2020, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Gas pipeline

The year has started well for Russia when it comes to energy. Two large energy projects have been finished, Turk Stream and Power of Siberia, and the third, Nord Stream 2, has passed the point of no return - with U.S. sanctions now unable to obstruct its completion. Moscow's ambitions, however, are loftier still. China and Russia have voiced plans for ever-closer political and economic cooperation. Energy is one of the most important areas of collaboration between these two superpowers due to the complementary nature of their economies. China requires ever-larger volumes of energy to power its expansion and Russia needs money to modernize and sustain a reasonable standard of living for its population.

For nearly two decades Russia has been trying to convince China to buy natural gas from its natural gas fields in Western Siberia. Moscow has both political and financial reasons to convince Beijing of this. The Russians have been looking for alternatives to lessen their dependence on Europe as the vast majority of the natural gas is exported towards the west. Supplying China with energy from the same natural gas fields would strengthen the country’s bargaining position vis-à-vis Europe as it would increase the available options in case demand decreases from either one. From a financial point of view the Altai pipeline is relatively cheap as much of the infrastructure is already present.

Negotiations on the pipeline have been slow due to Chinese foot-dragging. Northwestern China is already an important production area for oil and gas. Therefore, the regional market is already saturated. This means that Chinese companies would have to invest heavily in additional infrastructure to carry the gas to the densely populated areas in the east. Also, the country is already well-connected to Turkmenistan’s gas fields through Central Asia with a 55 bcm capacity pipeline. Related: The Unexpected Consequences Of Germany’s Anti-Nuclear Push

Putin, however, recently made a bold move to kickstart the project and save face by reviving the second option through Mongolia. On December 5, Moscow and Ulaanbataar signed a memorandum of understanding for a feasibility study for a pipeline from Russia through Mongolia to China. The study is significant because it has the support of the leadership of the three involved countries. The results should be out within six months.

The relatively high costs of the project compared with the western alternative don't make it the preferred option from a Russian point of view. According to Interfax Putin said, "I know the route there [through Mongolia] isn't easy, but a preliminary consideration of this matter showed that it's realistic, and our Chinese partners tend to agree." 

Moscow’s changing strategy seems to be motivated by recent developments and a new window of opportunity. The recent turmoil in Xinjiang could have convinced the leadership in Russia that another pipeline through the region won’t be approved due to security risks in the area. Another reason could be Moscow’s conviction that it is the right moment to push for Siberian gas to replace Central Asian energy as Beijing and Turkmenistan have been discussing a fourth line of the Central Asia-China pipeline. Although the infrastructure's deadline has been pushed back from 2016 to 2022, it remains likely that it will be completed eventually. Therefore, Moscow is pushing for its pipeline to be completed earlier to increase market share.

Besides a lower risk of supply disruptions, the Mongolian route has another advantage. The geography of the region makes it ideal for the construction of major pipelines. Moscow and Beijing have already shown that they are capable of finishing massive projects on time when the political will is there. Fueled by Western hostility, the political and economic cooperation of the Asian giants will strengthen even further in the future. Energy is a straightforward and necessary option for Beijing and Moscow to integrate their economies. If the project is to get a green light, it will most likely happen this year as the circumstances are ideal.

By Vanand Meliksetian for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

U.S. Gas Giant Downgraded To Junk Status
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Are Set To Slide Even Further

Oil Prices Are Set To Slide Even Further
Is Iran Preparing To Send Oil Back To $100?

Is Iran Preparing To Send Oil Back To $100?

 Canada Faces A New Oil Price ‘’Blowout’’

Canada Faces A New Oil Price ‘’Blowout’’

 Why Oil Markets Don't Have To Worry About World War 3

Why Oil Markets Don't Have To Worry About World War 3

 Mexico’s Oil Future Is In Jeopardy

Mexico’s Oil Future Is In Jeopardy

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com