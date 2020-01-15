What’s Next For Oil? No One Seems To Agree

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.13 +0.32 +0.55%
Brent Crude 1 hour 64.00 -0.49 -0.76%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.095 +0.012 +0.58%
Mars US 2 hours 58.93 +0.15 +0.26%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.63 -0.44 -0.67%
Urals 18 hours 60.10 +1.50 +2.56%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.14 +0.22 +0.36%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.14 +0.22 +0.36%
Bonny Light 18 hours 64.59 -0.72 -1.10%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.82 +0.22 +0.40%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.095 +0.012 +0.58%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 18 hours 64.90 -0.12 -0.18%
Murban 18 hours 66.50 +0.32 +0.48%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 53.02 -0.88 -1.63%
Basra Light 18 hours 69.26 -1.37 -1.94%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 64.92 -1.17 -1.77%
Bonny Light 18 hours 64.59 -0.72 -1.10%
Bonny Light 18 hours 64.59 -0.72 -1.10%
Girassol 18 hours 65.39 -0.85 -1.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.63 -0.44 -0.67%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 7 days 35.33 +0.15 +0.43%
Canadian Condensate 148 days 52.23 +0.15 +0.29%
Premium Synthetic 138 days 58.63 +0.15 +0.26%
Sweet Crude 7 days 49.48 +0.15 +0.30%
Peace Sour 7 days 45.63 +0.15 +0.33%
Peace Sour 7 days 45.63 +0.15 +0.33%
Light Sour Blend 7 days 49.98 +0.15 +0.30%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 days 55.48 +0.15 +0.27%
Central Alberta 7 days 45.48 +0.15 +0.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.14 +0.22 +0.36%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 54.25 -0.50 -0.91%
Giddings 18 hours 48.00 -0.50 -1.03%
ANS West Coast 3 days 66.43 -0.55 -0.82%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 51.76 -0.42 -0.80%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 55.71 -0.42 -0.75%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 55.71 -0.42 -0.75%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 54.25 -0.50 -0.91%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.50 +0.25 +0.52%
Buena Vista 7 days 68.79 -0.05 -0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Swedes Think Climate Policy Worst Waste of Taxpayers' Money in 2019
  • 7 minutes Iranian government can do everything to avoid attacking American people.
  • 9 minutes What's the Endgame Here?
  • 12 minutes Iran Is Weak and Soleimani Is Still Dead
  • 13 hours 10 Rockets hit US Air Base in Iraq
  • 11 mins Phase One trade deal, for China it is all about technology war
  • 1 hour IRAN / USA
  • 3 hours IRAQ / USA
  • 2 hours Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 5 hours US Shale: Technology
  • 1 day Current strategy of Chinese military in hegemony conflict with United States. What is the end game here ?
  • 1 day How much cheaper is Russian natural gas for Germany than LNG from the United States with the NordStream 2 pipeline?
  • 23 mins Canada / Iran
  • 3 hours Tales From The Smoke Shack and beyond.
  • 3 hours Wind Turbine Blades Not Recyclable
  • 1 day Prototype Haliade X 12MW turbine starts operating in Rotterdam

Breaking News:

Uganda Sees $5 Billion Costs For Two Oilfield Developments   

Alt Text

The Iran Crisis Is Far From Over

Oil markets are calming down…

Alt Text

Why Gas Prices Aren’t Soaring On Iranian Conflict

While tensions may be escalating…

Alt Text

SUVs Not EVs: The Electric Car Boom Hits A Snag

Consumers are in love with…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What’s Next For Oil? No One Seems To Agree

By Haley Zaremba - Jan 15, 2020, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
Oil pumps

Although oil production in the Permian Basin shows all signs of slowing down in the new year, the West Texas shale revolution is not over yet. In fact, shale oil production in the United States will keep growing, albeit at a slower rate, to reach a jaw-dropping, record-breaking 14 million barrels per day in just a few years from now. 

In the long run, however, it is likely that production growth in the Permian will continue to decline. As Oilprice reported in September of last year, “the nature of shale wells is that they decline in production much more rapidly than conventional wells, leading to inevitable slowdowns such as what we are currently witnessing in the once almighty Permian.” Bloomberg echoes this sentiment, reporting that “shale wells lose as much as 70 percent of their production in the first year, meaning that explorers have to constantly pour money into more drilling just to maintain production. By contrast, once up and running, conventional wells lose as little as 5 percent each year, providing a much more solid production outlook.”

Although the status quo over the last several years has been an oil glut and subsequently low oil prices, in large part thanks to the gush of shale oil out of the United States, that could all be over soon. In fact, in a statement at Monday’s International Petroleum Technology Conference (IPTC) in Saudi Arabia, the Oil Minister of Bahrain said that “an abundant supply of oil, currently seen amid rampant U.S. shale production, might not be so reliable as we progress through 2020,” as paraphrased by CNBC, who moderated the panel.  Related: Has OPEC Found Its Oil Price Sweet Spot?

Khalifa Al Khalifa was quoted, “Going forward, all eyes are on U.S. production again, if there’s going to be an extra million barrels (of production a day), yes, this will suppress oil prices but the current indicators of rig counts ... are telling you that maybe that is going to be a challenge [...] So, my recommendation is all eyes on U.S. production, if they can hit 14 million (barrels) then yes oil prices will extend a bit further but, eventually, this sentiment that there is ample supply will have to shift, there will be a scarcity impulse in supply and when that happens in the next few years, definitely, it could be as early as the end of this year, we will have to see.”

Al Khalifa backed this up by referencing the relatively few major oil discoveries in recent years and the ebb of major oil investments, saying, “we can see that investments are not as bold as they once were, then perhaps that inflection point isn’t that far away.” 

Al Khalifa is far from alone in the sentiment that oil is not as sure of an investment as it once was. Even Saudi Arabia has made major efforts to diversify their portfolio in recent years by divesting from oil and even providing ill-fated venture capital to companies such as WeWork. Back in 2017, the “Vision 2030” economic reforms even lead the Saudi Finance Minister to boldly proclaim “I wouldn't care if the oil price is zero." In fact, the Saudis even acknowledge that the writing is on the wall for peak oil. In this year’s Saudi Aramco initial public offering (IPO), the company was forced to acknowledge that peak oil consumption is just around the corner, recognizing the International Energy Agency (IEA)’s assessment that demand could plateau as soon as 2030. 

Conversely, Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods, who spoke on the same panel as Al Khalifa on Monday, said that “demand will continue to grow in the decades to come because of the important role that energy and oil and gas plays in modern life … from a supply standpoint, this industry goes through lots of cycles … (one of) which is the shale revolution and the supply that came with that, so we’re going to see ups and downs.” He emphasized that producers should continue to focus on efficient production despite market volatility, shale revolution and peak oil be damned.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

The Cannabis Industry’s Dirty Energy Secret

Next Post

OPEC Raises 2020 Global Oil Demand Growth Estimate
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Are Set To Slide Even Further

Oil Prices Are Set To Slide Even Further
Is Iran Preparing To Send Oil Back To $100?

Is Iran Preparing To Send Oil Back To $100?

 Canada Faces A New Oil Price ‘’Blowout’’

Canada Faces A New Oil Price ‘’Blowout’’

 Why Oil Markets Don't Have To Worry About World War 3

Why Oil Markets Don't Have To Worry About World War 3

 Mexico’s Oil Future Is In Jeopardy

Mexico’s Oil Future Is In Jeopardy

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com