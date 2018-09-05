Texas LNG Reaches A Turning Point

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 69.04 -0.83 -1.19%
Brent Crude 11 mins 77.44 -0.73 -0.93%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.819 -0.004 -0.14%
Mars US 19 hours 72.82 +0.62 +0.86%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.32 +0.55 +0.73%
Urals 2 days 76.47 +1.16 +1.54%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.32 +0.07 +0.09%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.32 +0.07 +0.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.32 +0.12 +0.15%
Mexican Basket 2 days 66.59 +0.30 +0.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.819 -0.004 -0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 76.53 +0.75 +0.99%
Murban 2 days 78.59 +1.04 +1.34%
Iran Heavy 2 days 72.61 -0.01 -0.01%
Basra Light 2 days 76.87 +0.10 +0.13%
Saharan Blend 2 days 76.95 +0.04 +0.05%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.32 +0.12 +0.15%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.32 +0.12 +0.15%
Girassol 2 days 78.50 +0.11 +0.14%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.32 +0.55 +0.73%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.08 -0.90 -2.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 39.87 +0.07 +0.18%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.62 +0.07 +0.11%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 70.02 +0.07 +0.10%
Sweet Crude 2 days 51.87 +0.07 +0.14%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.47 +0.07 +0.16%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.47 +0.07 +0.16%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.87 +0.07 +0.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.62 +0.07 +0.11%
Central Alberta 2 days 49.87 +0.07 +0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 76.32 +0.07 +0.09%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.50 +0.25 +0.38%
Giddings 2 days 60.25 +0.25 +0.42%
ANS West Coast 6 days 76.54 -0.29 -0.38%
West Texas Sour 2 days 63.82 +0.07 +0.11%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.77 +0.07 +0.10%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.77 +0.07 +0.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.32 +0.07 +0.11%
Kansas Common 2 days 60.00 +1.00 +1.69%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.38 +0.07 +0.09%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten years since market crash
  • 9 minutes Mercedes Unveils Electric Car In Direct German Challenge to Tesla
  • 14 minutes Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 5 mins WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 4 hours Amazon hits $1 trillion valuation
  • 5 hours OPEC's Barkindo: Oil Demand To Hit 100 mln bpd 'Much Sooner' Than Projected
  • 1 day Midterm elections and stock market
  • 11 hours Tesla Shares to Drop 30% in The Next 6 Months Due to Increased Competition
  • 4 hours "Reset" Of Relations Between Two Countries? Mike Pompeo Arrives in Pakistan
  • 12 hours Trump accuses Google Of Hiding 'Fair Media' Coverage of him
  • 13 hours Economic collapse? Iran's Khamenei Tells Rouhani, Ministers, To Solve Economic problems
  • 1 day Philippines President Duterte and Ghosts of the Past: Hitler was "insane"
  • 5 hours Oil Prices Bookended for Rest of This Year? Maybe $50 to $80? (My old 'See Saw' theory redux)
  • 4 hours Bikes, More Bikes!
  • 12 hours California's Reliance on Saudi Arabia and OPEC Grows
  • 12 hours Saudi Arabia plans to physically cut off Qatar by moat, nuclear waste and military base

Breaking News:

CEFC Creditor Puts Up Stake In ADNOC For Sale

Alt Text

India’s NatGas Production Is Expected To Double

Over the next four years,…

Alt Text

Will China Impose Tariffs On U.S. LNG?

Trade tensions are escalating between…

Alt Text

Don’t Expect A Price Shock In Natural Gas

Natural gas inventories have fallen…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Texas LNG Reaches A Turning Point

By Tim Daiss - Sep 05, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT LNG vessel

The proposed Texas LNG project is now closer to becoming a reality. Last week, the 4 million tonne per annum (mtpa) two train project slated to build at the port in Brownsville, Texas said it received from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) a timeline for Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIA) and Federal Authorization Decision.

The FEIS and Federal Authorization Decision deadline are the final major steps in the FERC process before issuance of the FERC Order, the company said. Based on the FEIS date and timelines of other approved LNG export projects, Texas LNG expects to receive its Final FERC Order authorizing construction and operation of its facility in the second half of 2019.

The company said the development is an important milestone as it communicates the FERC’s high confidence schedule for Texas LNG’s completion of the National Environmental Policy Act process, and for all agencies involved in federal permitting approval to complete their review.

However, moving the project one step closer to final approval and construction comes at a dubious time for the U.S. LNG sector due to the ongoing trade dispute between Washington and Beijing. Amid President Donald Trump’s dogged termination to bring China to task over trade imbalances and a possible extra $200 billion worth of extra tariffs on Chinese exports to the U.S., China has vowed to fight back by threatening to impose a 25 percent tariff on U.S. LNG exports into China.

Such a move is arguably self-defeating for China and would complicate Beijing’s mandate to have natural gas make up at least 10 percent of its energy mix by 2020, with further earmarks by 2030. However, it also presents serious hurdles for fledgling U.S. LNG projects still in the planning or approval stage, like Texas LNG. Related: Emerging Market Contagion Threatens Oil Market

Many of these newer projects will need both Chinese funding as well as long term off-take agreements with Chinese firms to ever have a chance of being built. The seeming quandary for Texas LNG is that it has already signed five MoUs with Chinese entities to sell volumes from its two production rains in the future. While the company hasn’t yet disclosed which Chinese firms it reached deals with, Vivek Chandra, Texas LNG co-founder and CEO, told media in April on the sidelines of the LNG Asia Pacific Conference in Singapore that the Chinese customers are a mix of large provincials, independent companies and small local governments.

Convoluted outcome

Texas LNG has also singed non-binding MoUs with one firm in Europe and two in Southeast Asia. “In Southeast Asia, one is with one of the state national gas companies and the other one is more of an entrepreneurial project of developing an integrated gas to power scheme,” Chandra said. Of the eight firms, six of them either currently have LNG terminals or are in the process of setting up one.

How possible Chinese tariffs will impact the U.S. LNG sector depends on who you ask. Some, like Cheniere Energy have downplayed the development. Cheniere’s CEO Jack Fusco said recently that he did not expect proposed Chinese tariffs on U.S.-LNG to have an economic impact on the company’s existing contracts. Related: The Collapse Of Venezuela's Imaginary Oil Currency

“We don’t foresee an economic impact to Cheniere as it relates to our existing long-term contracts with PetroChina,” he said. In February, state-run CNPC inked a deal with Cheniere to buy around 1.2 mtpa of LNG beginning this year and running to 2043. Fusco added that he hoped the ongoing trade dispute could be resolved before the tariffs on American LNG were implemented.

Others, however, see more pain for the American LNG industry from possible Chinese tariffs on American LNG. China for its part has already started trimming its spot purchases of U.S.-sourced LNG.

When asked by OilPrice.com how possible Chinese tariffs on American LNG would impact the Texas LNG project, Chandra took the long view, downplaying their importance since production isn’t projected to come online for several years.

“At this point, we do not see any adverse reaction from our potential Chinese customers,” he said. “I think we are all hoping that this will blow over… and since our production is not until 2023, we will not see any immediate impact.”

By Tim Daiss for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

India’s NatGas Production Is Expected To Double
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Diesel Prices Are Set To Soar

Why Diesel Prices Are Set To Soar
The Biggest Threat To The Oil And Gas Industry

The Biggest Threat To The Oil And Gas Industry

 The Collapse Of Venezuela's Imaginary Oil Currency

The Collapse Of Venezuela's Imaginary Oil Currency

 Say Goodbye To Cheap Oil… For Now

Say Goodbye To Cheap Oil… For Now

 Why Oil And Natural Gas Prices Are Diverging

Why Oil And Natural Gas Prices Are Diverging

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com